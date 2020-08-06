Peanut Recipes

Find ways to add peanuts to your menu from cookies to peanut noodles, mole to stir fry, with over 70 trusted peanut recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Peanut Brittle

208
My Aunt Joyce taught my mother how to make this and she taught me.
By Gina

Cajun Boiled Peanuts

23
This is my husband's spicy and delicious recipe! It's a tradition during football season. Dry crab boil and jalapenos instill the peanuts with a distinctive salty, spicy flavor.
By TERESAFL

Microwave Peanut Patties

11
Very easy and delicious.
By m-ann

Denise's Peanut Chicken

371
This wonderful recipe is a family favorite of ours - and we have 3 very young children! Everyone who enjoys this recipe always asks what restaurant we ordered it from! It is fast and simple to make. I would say it's a bit like a stir fry with a Thai flavor! Serve on top of cooked brown or classic white rice. Very good with a simple side like mandarin oranges to complete this meal
By NEECEEWAGS

Authentic Mole Sauce

72
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Authentic Pad Thai

274
Inspired by the pad thai at Thai Tom, this recipe features a tamarind paste, vinegar, sugar, and fish sauce mixture over perfectly stir-fried eggs, chicken breast, and rice noodles, garnished with peanuts, chives, and fresh bean sprouts.
By Allrecipes

Alexander's Chocolate-Covered Peanuts

1
This recipe makes 28 amazingly sweet and crunchy clusters of delicious chocolate-covered peanuts!
By Alexander Petrie

Boiled Peanuts

85
Boiled peanuts make a delicious snack!
By Thelma

Mom's Best Peanut Brittle

1235
This is a wonderful peanut brittle that is easy to make and wows everyone! Have all the ingredients for this recipe measured out and ready. This recipe requires that you react quickly. You do not have time to measure ingredients in between steps.
By Amanda

Frozen Vegetable Stir-Fry

238
Soy sauce and peanut butter add a nice Thai-style flavor to this stir-fry. Using frozen vegetables makes it a very quick and tasty vegetable side dish.
By Tracey Davies

Puffed Caramel Corn

27
Puffed corn can be found in the potato chip aisle of your grocery store. This is a great caramel corn without hulls or unpopped kernels. Warning: you need to make a double batch of this because it doesn't last long, at least not in my house. Very addicting. Love it!
By rookie

Spicy Shrimp Pad Thai

25
I used other pad thai recipes from this website and added shrimp and my own little flavor and spice.
By n0xzemagrl
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Your Own Peanut Butter
Nut butter enthusiasts, you’re going to want to read this.
6 Boiled Peanut Recipes You Won't Be Able to Resist
Boiled peanuts are the saltiest, soggiest, most irresistible snack in the South.
Caramelized Chicken Wings
286
Microwave Peanut Brittle
564
Thai Peanut Chicken
657

This is a very tasty Asian-inspired dish made with chicken and broccoli in a spicy peanut sauce. If you like it mild, use less cayenne, like it spicy, use more. If you're salt conscious, use low sodium soy sauce.

More Peanut Recipes

Air Fryer Spicy Roasted Peanuts

These peanuts are crunchy, spicy, salty, and addictive. I like to portion them out into plastic zip bags to take to work as an afternoon snack.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Rachael's Superheated Cajun Boiled Peanuts

179
This is the real deal that is found in the heart of Florida. I made this recipe to resemble the taste of my favorite boiled peanuts found in the Ocala National Forest. My family agreed this recipe was one of the best!
By Rachael N Reed Palmer

Chef John's Caramel Chicken

496
This stunning dish is an amazing combination of sweet, spicy, and salty flavors all sticking to succulent pieces of chicken.
By Chef John

Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle

52
Old-fashioned peanut brittle just like Grandma used to make--simple and good!!
By Del Lockamy

Slow Cooker Chicken Mole

242
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
By ELAINE05

Amazing Gluten-Free Layer Bars

98
A gluten-free adaptation of the traditional Seven Layer Bar recipe. All ingredients are available in ordinary supermarkets. Be sure to check the packaging on your ingredients to make sure they are indeed gluten-free.
By Kate

6 Boiled Peanut Recipes You Won't Be Able to Resist

Boiled peanuts are the saltiest, soggiest, most irresistible snack in the South.
By Corey Williams

Deep-Fried Peanuts

3
A true Southern delicacy. This recipe comes from the peanut capital of the world: Sylvester, Georgia. Passed down through generations, this is sure crowd pleaser. Straight from momma's kitchen.
By Kristi Whittington

Peanut Clusters

95
These chocolate peanut clusters are very easy to make.
By Donna Farrand

Microwave Oven Peanut Brittle

1149
I have used this for years and it is very good; much easier than the traditional method and tastes just as good.
By Linda C.

My Favorite Sesame Noodles

241
This recipe for sesame noodles is one I've created through trial and error. It combines green onions, peanut butter and sesame oil for a wonderfully complex flavour.
By kelcampbell

Vegan African Peanut Stew in the Instant Pot®

16
One of my go-to favorites; hubby would eat it weekly, and he's not vegan. Serve with cilantro and chopped peanuts.
By Dea

Classic Chicken Pad Thai

Make authentic Thai noodles at home with this chicken pad Thai recipe. The sauce is made from scratch using Thai favorites like fish sauce, tamarind paste, and shrimp paste.
By ChefJackie
