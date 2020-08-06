Peanut Recipes

This wonderful recipe is a family favorite of ours - and we have 3 very young children! Everyone who enjoys this recipe always asks what restaurant we ordered it from! It is fast and simple to make. I would say it's a bit like a stir fry with a Thai flavor! Serve on top of cooked brown or classic white rice. Very good with a simple side like mandarin oranges to complete this meal
Inspired by the pad thai at Thai Tom, this recipe features a tamarind paste, vinegar, sugar, and fish sauce mixture over perfectly stir-fried eggs, chicken breast, and rice noodles, garnished with peanuts, chives, and fresh bean sprouts.
This is a wonderful peanut brittle that is easy to make and wows everyone! Have all the ingredients for this recipe measured out and ready. This recipe requires that you react quickly. You do not have time to measure ingredients in between steps.
Puffed corn can be found in the potato chip aisle of your grocery store. This is a great caramel corn without hulls or unpopped kernels. Warning: you need to make a double batch of this because it doesn't last long, at least not in my house. Very addicting. Love it!
This is a very tasty Asian-inspired dish made with chicken and broccoli in a spicy peanut sauce. If you like it mild, use less cayenne, like it spicy, use more. If you're salt conscious, use low sodium soy sauce.
This is the real deal that is found in the heart of Florida. I made this recipe to resemble the taste of my favorite boiled peanuts found in the Ocala National Forest. My family agreed this recipe was one of the best!
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
A gluten-free adaptation of the traditional Seven Layer Bar recipe. All ingredients are available in ordinary supermarkets. Be sure to check the packaging on your ingredients to make sure they are indeed gluten-free.