Nuts and Seed Recipes

Browse 2,000+ recipes for using your favorite nuts - almond, pecans, walnuts, peanuts, pistachios - or tasty seeds like flax seeds, chia seeds, amaranth, and more.

Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting

Rating: 4.63 stars
2267
The perfect fluffy frosting for brownies or chocolate cake. Sweet but not too sweet. Peanut buttery but not greasy. So wonderful and it won't over power your brownies!!!
By NICKIE75

Delicious Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.37 stars
606
I've tried many different peanut butter cookie recipes but my family still likes this one the best!
By Carla Maenius

Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

Rating: 4.56 stars
439
This is peanut butter and jelly with a twist. The kids will thank you for them.
By Chasity

Bran Flax Muffins

Rating: 4.73 stars
607
Oatmeal muffins with carrots, apples, raisins and nuts. These muffins are low in fat, have lots of fiber and are even delicious.
By Jane Massey

What Are Chia Seeds and What Are They Good For?

These tiny seeds pack a nutrient punch.
By Melanie Fincher

Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans

Rating: 4.87 stars
135
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
By Patricia K

Gluten-Free Hot Breakfast Cereal

Rating: 4.65 stars
17
This is a whole grain blend of 8 gluten free grains and seeds which are ground in a coffee grinder and cooked. Since going gluten and casein free I have been unable to find any hot breakfast cereals that we enjoy. So I created this one and the whole family loves it. Serve with brown sugar, agave nectar, honey or fruit.
By Kim

Roasted Tajin® Pumpkin Seeds

Rating: 5 stars
1
The lightly spicy and sour flavor of Tajin® is a perfect pairing with these savory pumpkin seeds.
By Suzie Lopez O'Connor

Ground Flax Egg Substitute

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
Wonderful substitute for eggs, especially in cookies, brownies, muffins and breads. It works every time. Store ground flax seeds in a sealed container in the refrigerator or freezer.
By Tricia Vaccaro-Coburn

Baby-Led Weaning Oatmeal Bites

These oatmeal bites are perfect for a baby who is working on baby-led weaning or a toddler who is self-feeding. These bites are packed with protein, fats, and nutrients! Once your child has mastered different fruits or nut butters, you can mix them into the cooked oatmeal.
By Lauren Magenta

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

Rating: 4.59 stars
1000
It is so refreshing and it's sweet and tasty.
By Becca
Peanut Blossoms II

Rating: 4.74 stars
695
I make these every year for our annual cookie open house. We make about 15 to 20 different kinds of cookies and have a 4 hour open house with friends. We then prepare cookie trays to take to shut ins and freeze the rest to enjoy all year long. My husband helps with this four day project! He's retired ... and I'm partially retired. It has been a long standing tradition that we enjoy every year!
By Rosemarie Magee
Almond Cake Recipes You'll Go Nuts For
Go nuts with this amazing array of our best almond cake recipes!
Peanut Butter Bars I
Rating: Unrated
3040
Watch how to make these Peanut Butter Bars.
Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding
Rating: Unrated
92
Terrific Trail Mix
Rating: Unrated
22
Irresistible Pecan Pie Bar Recipes
Homemade Almond Milk
Rating: Unrated
25

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.6 stars
4244

Makes great cookies!

Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.38 stars
1626
This recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.
By Francie

Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.65 stars
814
This is a wonderfully rich, Southern pie recipe that is the best I've tried!
By Linda Seay

No Bake Cookies I

Rating: 4.62 stars
1208
Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa. Start timing when mixture reaches a full rolling boil; this is the trick to successful cookies. If you boil too long the cookies will be dry and crumbly. If you don't boil long enough, the cookies won't form properly.
By Denise

Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy

Rating: 4.62 stars
1364
Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more. Use any type of nut that you like in place of the almonds.
By FUNKYSEAMONKEY

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats

Rating: 4.72 stars
1117
Baked dog treats filled with pumpkin and peanut butter.
By Kelly

Snowballs II

Rating: 4.77 stars
576
These are technically Mexican Wedding Cakes or Russian Teacakes, but my grandmother gave up on us calling them that years ago!
By Lori Dehn

Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

Rating: 4.79 stars
4541
These cookies have a sweet peanut butter cup center.
By BUCHKO

Buckeye Cookies III

Rating: 4.7 stars
135
These are like little peanut butter and chocolate balls. You basically mix it all up together. It is a perfect recipe to do at a sleepover or for parties. It is pretty simple and it really doesn't take too long. It takes about as long as chocolate chip cookies do, maybe a little longer, but if you love chocolate and peanut butter, you'll love this.
By Sally Forsythe

Pretzel Turtles®

Rating: 4.81 stars
1660
Quick and easy Turtles® candies! Mini pretzels, caramel covered chocolate candies, and pecans make up this delicious treat.
By Cacki

Sugar Coated Pecans

Rating: 4.91 stars
2297
These sweet pecans are wonderful snacks for any occasion.
By Carolyn

Italian Wedding Cookies III

Rating: 4.61 stars
372
Also sometimes called 'Mexican wedding cookie', 'Russian tea cakes', or 'butterballs', can also be made into crescents. You can also substitute pecans and they are very good as well. This is the best version of these I have ever seen, it was given me by a friend who grew up in central Europe.
By Chris Hetherington

Carrot Cake III

Rating: 4.69 stars
7232
I've tried many carrot cakes, and this is my favorite recipe. If you don't like pecans, feel free to leave them out.
By Tammy Elliott

Gingerbread Cookie Frosting

Rating: 3.25 stars
56
This is the recipe my mother uses to frost gingerbread cookies at Christmas.
By Alison Hendon

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Rating: 4.35 stars
1028
Deliciously simple, fast, and easy!
By Sharon Baetcke

Peanut Butter Pie

Rating: 4.75 stars
438
Peanut butter refrigerator pie, very easy to make. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Lisa G.

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

Rating: 4.77 stars
409
I find this technique much easier than the stovetop pan method. You'll get beautiful, perfectly frosted nuts that are roasted evenly, with no bitter burned spots.
By Chef John

Joey's Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.31 stars
1794
My boyfriend's special recipe makes the peanut butteriest tasting cookie I have ever tasted. These soft and chewy peanut buttery cookies are the best!
By P Weiss

Nanaimo Bars III

Rating: 4.57 stars
352
Because it's three layers, this sounds hard but it's worth it. My son is famous for making and taking these in to work. I've heard other names but here in the Northwest everyone knows them as Nanaimo bars. They are sold on British Columbia Ferries and at coffee stands. If you can't find custard powder, I've used instant pudding mix with good results.
By MARTHA J PAUL

World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rating: 4.77 stars
39
These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.
By Jacquita

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
516
This is one of my favorite cookies to make. They are the only peanut butter cookies my family will eat! Sprinkle a pinch of sugar on cookies before baking, if desired.
By heather

Peanut Butter Haystacks

Rating: 4.6 stars
328
Delicious is all I can say.
By Carole Zee

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
390
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
By Chef John

Easy Two-Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.81 stars
32
This is the easiest and best peanut butter fudge recipe you will ever find. It is only two ingredients! How can you go wrong with that?!?
By Jennifer Johnson

Pignoli Cookies I

Rating: 4.39 stars
191
They are pleasantly sweet, made with almond paste and pine nuts, but no flour.
By Adele
