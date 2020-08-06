4th of July BBQ & Grilling

Growing up on a lake in the Sheboygan area, this was a standard way that the German folks would grill their brats. We always served them on the old-fashioned hard rolls. By finishing them in the beer sauce they just get better and better. Though it's expensive, on special occasions I use a dark beer which is not German at all: Guinness Irish Stout. Around our house, we eat them with ketchup and mustard, and the cooked onions from the brat sauce.
This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.
When it comes to barbecued chicken, everyone wants that nice thick glaze of sauce attached to the skin, and the only way to do it, is brush it on as it cooks. Therein lies the problem. Because of the sugar content, it only takes a minute for a barbecue sauce to go from brick-red to solid black. I just 'mark' the chicken's vulnerable skin side, then cook it all the way through in a closed grill, brushing on the glaze as it cooks.
There is something special about what yogurt does to chicken in its smoky, sizzling time over charcoal. It imparts a tangy flavor that lifts all the other flavorings. It tenderizes slightly, without turning the meat into mush. It grills to a caramelized dark brown without tasting burnt.
This famous grilled chicken recipe was created by Dr. Robert C. Baker at New York's Cornell University. They say Dr. Baker was simply trying to invent an easy and delicious way to grill smaller, younger chickens, so that the local chicken farms could sell more birds. The doc's tasty recipe ended up being such a success that sales in the area soared, and the recipe became a statewide favorite.
These are a big hit in the summertime when everyone is tired of the same old hamburgers and hot dogs. Serve with or without buns and your favorite condiments. I like to serve these with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce (you can find recipes for that on this site as well).
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
These burgers are great on the 'que' or indoors. Dress them up as you like, even on a whole wheat bun. Baked garlic home fries go great with it! Serve with the 'works': lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, etc.
Our family's favorite. Slightly sweet and spicy, with a light non-tomato based baste that doesn't overpower the delicious falling-off-the-bone meat. We have also used this recipe on pork shoulder. Divine! BBQ sauce is never needed, but if you must, only use your favorite! Enjoy!
This is a multiple prize-winning master recipe. It has several steps that can be used on pork spareribs, country-style ribs, or pretty much any other type of pork rib; simply adjust oven time up for meatier cuts. Use some soaked wood chips on the barbecue. The smokier the grill, the better the ribs will taste!