4th of July BBQ & Grilling

If you're the grillmaster this year, our Independence Day recipes will start you off with a bang.

Sheboygan Grilled Brats

91
Growing up on a lake in the Sheboygan area, this was a standard way that the German folks would grill their brats. We always served them on the old-fashioned hard rolls. By finishing them in the beer sauce they just get better and better. Though it's expensive, on special occasions I use a dark beer which is not German at all: Guinness Irish Stout. Around our house, we eat them with ketchup and mustard, and the cooked onions from the brat sauce.
By PBFITZ

Margarita Grilled Corn on the Cob

9
Grilled corn on the cob with a twist of lime and a little chili powder. Great for everyone!
By Janine

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

762
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Caribbean-Inspired Grilled Chicken Kabobs

38
Caribbean-inspired chicken kabobs. You can substitute green pepper for the red pepper, if desired.
By AHinojosa

Yeah, I-Lived-in-Texas, Smoked Brisket

35
This is hands-down the best way I have found to cook a brisket.
By all rec

Maui Wowie Shrimp

60
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Feta Cheese Turkey Burgers

543
Ground turkey makes a great burger. It makes an even better one with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Serve these tasty treats with sun-ripened tomatoes and Greek-style pita.
By Althea

Grilled Corn Salad

155
A yummy and easy side for hot summer days! Goes great with your grilled dishes or just to munch on. This recipe will last several days when covered in an airtight container and refrigerated.
By AMBERT77

Michigan Hot Dog

6
A regional specialty with a chunky beef chili sauce.
By lutzflcat

Best Hamburger Ever

781
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

The Perfect Basic Burger

219
These 5-ingredient burgers are perfect for summer cookouts with family!
By Allrecipes Member

Beer Brats

368
Beer brats simmered in beer with onions for extra flavor are finished on the grill.
By Zach
Marinated Greek Chicken Kabobs
307
"Yum! Made these for our July 4th cookout. A hit! – Princess Tanya
20 Best Chef John Recipes for the Grill
These flavorful favorites will be the hit of your picnic.
Steve's Bodacious Barbecue Ribs
33
Quick Savory Grilled Peaches
19
Cedar Planked Salmon
827
15 Meatless Grilling Ideas
Marinated Flank Steak
1675

A great flank steak marinade is key if you want a tender, flavorful steak.

Grilled Tri-Tip

54
This grilled tri-tip tastes gourmet but is actually very easy to make.
By RecipeAddict

The Twenty Dollar Burger

84
The first comment I got about this burger was, 'I would pay twenty dollars for this...WOW!' I serve these on a whole wheat bun, with blue cheese and horseradish mayo.
By MollyS

Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

4750
This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.
By Theresa Spencer

Key West Chicken

1567
This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.
By TINA B

Unbelievable Chicken

2411
This unusual combination of common ingredients is fabulous! Everyone who tastes it asks me to share the recipe. You will love it and the many compliments you get--I promise!
By LETSGGGO

Simple Grilled Lamb Chops

361
A tasty and easy marinade for grilled lamb chops that's also good on steak.
By Noor

The Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

77
My husband prepares these burgers throughout the grilling season--they are incredibly juicy and flavorful. Great served with corn on the cob.
By caliboo

Chef John's Barbecue Chicken

153
When it comes to barbecued chicken, everyone wants that nice thick glaze of sauce attached to the skin, and the only way to do it, is brush it on as it cooks. Therein lies the problem. Because of the sugar content, it only takes a minute for a barbecue sauce to go from brick-red to solid black. I just 'mark' the chicken's vulnerable skin side, then cook it all the way through in a closed grill, brushing on the glaze as it cooks.
By Chef John

Grilled Lemon Yogurt Chicken

216
There is something special about what yogurt does to chicken in its smoky, sizzling time over charcoal. It imparts a tangy flavor that lifts all the other flavorings. It tenderizes slightly, without turning the meat into mush. It grills to a caramelized dark brown without tasting burnt.
By Chef John

Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

189
Juicy, smoky grilled hamburgers. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
By BIGGUY728

Greek Chicken

500
A very good light summer dish. I serve it with sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and garlic bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Greek Chicken

80
The secret to this simple grilled chicken is a very powerful marinade and 'roasting' it slowly over semi-indirect heat on the grill.
By Chef John

Cornell Chicken

73
This famous grilled chicken recipe was created by Dr. Robert C. Baker at New York's Cornell University. They say Dr. Baker was simply trying to invent an easy and delicious way to grill smaller, younger chickens, so that the local chicken farms could sell more birds. The doc's tasty recipe ended up being such a success that sales in the area soared, and the recipe became a statewide favorite.
By Chef John

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers

851
These are a big hit in the summertime when everyone is tired of the same old hamburgers and hot dogs. Serve with or without buns and your favorite condiments. I like to serve these with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce (you can find recipes for that on this site as well).
By FoodieGeek

Best Burger Ever

157
A very healthy AND flavorful burger with a little extra crunch.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

1125
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Grilled Bison Burgers

72
Grilled bison burgers are 90% lean and only 10% fat.
By S T Andersen

Seasoned Turkey Burgers

684
These burgers are great on the 'que' or indoors. Dress them up as you like, even on a whole wheat bun. Baked garlic home fries go great with it! Serve with the 'works': lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, etc.
By Allrecipes Member

Not Your Every Day Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

148
Our family's favorite. Slightly sweet and spicy, with a light non-tomato based baste that doesn't overpower the delicious falling-off-the-bone meat. We have also used this recipe on pork shoulder. Divine! BBQ sauce is never needed, but if you must, only use your favorite! Enjoy!
By Tanlor

Turkey Burgers

210
I love to cook and I'm always trying out new recipes on my family. This was an easy and scrumptious new meal idea! My family loved it. Serve on buns with lettuce, tomatoes, and condiments.
By Allrecipes Member

Souvlaki

1040
Souvlaki is a Greek specialty made with tender cuts of meat. In this pork kebab recipe, the meat is marinated in a lemony olive oil mixture. Serve with rice pilaf and a Greek salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Texas Pork Ribs

355
This is a multiple prize-winning master recipe. It has several steps that can be used on pork spareribs, country-style ribs, or pretty much any other type of pork rib; simply adjust oven time up for meatier cuts. Use some soaked wood chips on the barbecue. The smokier the grill, the better the ribs will taste!
By Allrecipes Member

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken

2579
'If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed', ye shall make and enjoy this simple, tangy, delicious grilled chicken dish!
By Allrecipes Member
