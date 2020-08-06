Gluten-Free Bread Recipes

A yummy, kid-approved banana bread that will satisfy! Also adaptable with substitutions to make vegan. I recommend using all natural, organic, and local ingredients if possible. This makes 1 loaf, 2 cake pans, or 2 dozen muffins.
Searching for recipes for a gluten-free diet can be challenging during the holidays. Here is a recipe for Irish soda bread that I have adapted over time for St. Patrick's Day. The recipe calls for rice and tapioca flour instead of wheat and it still tastes yummy! Good if wrapped and left overnight, but I think it tastes great right out of the oven. Serve with butter or jam.
A grain-free alternative to one of our favorite breakfast dishes, it's quick and easy to make and delicious! It's perfect for those with gluten intolerance or following a grain-free or paleo lifestyle. Sprinkle with finely chopped, toasted nuts (we love hazelnuts!).
These yummy gluten/wheat free breads are good for those with Celiac disease or gluten intolerance. These are good either served plain, or with marinara sauce. For more variety, try adding a variety of herb seasonings, such as Italian seasoning or try substituting other cheeses for the Parmesan.
Make this gluten-free bread in your bread maker. It's not as good as normal bread, but it's pretty good if you must avoid gluten. The mixture will look more like cake batter than bread dough in your machine, don't worry, it will be okay. The loaf may sink while it's baking, leaving a crusty, crunchy bowl on the exposed end, which you will want to slice off and discard. The finished bread will be quite firm and heavy, and I recommend slicing it thin. It makes good toast, but it toasts slowly. I use my darkest toaster setting and have to run that twice to get golden brown toast.
You miss bread. I get it. I do, too. Try these delicious banana bread drop muffins, using almond flour and sweetened only with bananas. No grains, no added sugar, no dairy, but you won't believe how good these things are. Makes 12 muffins. Easily split the recipe in half for 6.
Cloud bread is soft and fluffy - like a cloud! It's a great substitute for 'regular' bread and is low in carbs. Although it's not firm enough to replace bread in a regular sandwich, I like to top one 'slice' with peanut butter and bananas, toast it with jam or with my favorite lunch meat and fillings!
Brazilian cheese bread is very easy to make, and features a chewy, cheesy, bready center, encased in a beautiful, thin, pastry crust. It also happens to be gluten free, thanks to tapioca flour, which is also responsible for the very unique texture. Happily, the ingredients are fairly inexpensive, which means you can play around with a few batches and see for yourself.
This recipe is adapted from Butter Crescents on Allrecipes. The changes are mainly in method. The outcome is a pliable, stretchy dough that bakes up to a soft and creamy roll. These are delicious on their own or can be used in your favorite recipes like pigs in a blanket or turnovers.
Here's my technique for making excellent corn tortillas every time! It takes some practice to master, but even the lousiest homemade corn tortilla is better than those cardboard store-bought ones. Make sure to let the dough rest so that it puffs up nicely while cooking.
A naturally fermented, spongy, gluten-free flatbread from Ethiopia is made from teff flour and water, using wild yeast to ferment over a couple of days. It is then cooked like a crepe and turned into a flavorful, tangy bread to serve with your favorite Ethiopian food. The fermentation process can take up to 2 or 3 days, depending on your climate. Injera is typically served with vegetables and/or meat on top where the bread is actually an eating utensil.
No-carb paleo cloud rounds. Fresh out of the oven, they are fluffy and light. Storing them overnight in a plastic bag adds some elasticity to them so they become more bread-like. The rounds will rise and fall a bit during the bake, but they don't run and flatten only slightly depending on how long you whipped the whites.
Soft and pliable, these easy-to-make cassava flour tortillas taste similar to a whole wheat tortilla but are naturally gluten free. Use them for your sloppiest filling, and you'll be surprised how well they hold up and how delicious they taste!
After some trepidation, I finally decided to grant the roughly 1,000 food wishes for grain-free bread. And it exceeded my expectations! Without wheat flour and yeast, it won't be true bread. But if you're off carbs, and have been dreaming about a nice slice of buttered toast with your eggs, this is well worth a try. It tastes relatively neutral, with a very subtle egginess and faint almond flavor, and a texture reminiscent of an extra moist and spongy white bread.
This recipe is for a crust that can be used for pizza or flatbreads. After 2 years of being GF, this is the best pizza crust/flatbread recipe I have. It is based on trial and error in an effort to improve other recipes. My kids say this is better than our homemade wheat flour crusts.
This is a heavier, more filling banana bread than others. Don't let the long list of ingredients scare you - it comes together quickly! The almond flour, oat flour, and chia or hemp seeds may be found in your grocery store's organic or gluten-free section, at Trader Joe's®, or online. My family isn't gluten free (my sister is!), but we all prefer this recipe to any others.