Gluten-Free Bread Recipes

Gluten-Free Bread in a Bread Machine

Make this gluten-free bread in your bread maker. It's not as good as normal bread, but it's pretty good if you must avoid gluten. The mixture will look more like cake batter than bread dough in your machine, don't worry, it will be okay. The loaf may sink while it's baking, leaving a crusty, crunchy bowl on the exposed end, which you will want to slice off and discard. The finished bread will be quite firm and heavy, and I recommend slicing it thin. It makes good toast, but it toasts slowly. I use my darkest toaster setting and have to run that twice to get golden brown toast.