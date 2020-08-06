4th of July Main Dish Recipes

The oohs and ahhs are all yours this year with any one of these perfect 4th of July main dish recipes.

Community Picks

Triple Dipped Fried Chicken

951
This is the crispiest, spiciest, homemade fried chicken I have ever tasted! It is equally good served hot or cold and has been a picnic favorite in my family for years.
By QUIRKYIQ

4th of July Pulled Pork

3
I serve this to guests during the summer and is one of my favorites especially if feeding a crowd! I use the Smokin' Jack BBQ Sauce recipe on this site!
By EPHESIS

Baby Back Ribs

2040
These are tender and the meat falls right off the bone. Generally, people think of baby back ribs as a meal they would only order when at a restaurant, but they are so easy to make at home. This recipe could not be any more simple.
By KHEFFN

Juicy Lucy Burgers

234
A favorite of Minnesotans! The famous Juicy Lucy! Mmmm. So good. You MUST use American cheese on this to achieve the juiciness in the middle! I like sauteed mushrooms and onions on mine!
By Cooking Mama

Flag Pizza

3
What's better than pizza? A patriotic flag pizza, of course! Baked in the shape of a flag with pepperoni slices for stripes and purple potatoes for the sky, you'll find yourself saluting with every slice.
By Snacking in the Kitchen

Red, White, and Blueberry Grilled Chicken

59
These colors don't run, but they do stain, so I recommend eating this delicious, red, white and blueberry chicken outdoors at a barbeque. Smoky, spicy meats have been paired with sweet-and-sour, fruit-based sauces since we've had cooks, so that this combo works beautifully is no big surprise. And yes, other juicy fruit like peaches, or other berries will work nicely.
By Chef John

Cedar Planked Salmon

827
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

4750
This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.
By Theresa Spencer

Hawaiian Belly Buster Burgers

22
These burgers are among my family's top choices of gourmet burgers that I've concocted. A rich barbecue flavor followed by a sweet aftertaste makes for one flavorful burger. Use a Hawaiian-style thick barbecue sauce if possible. If your sauce is thin, use less in the burger mix so the burgers hold together when grilling.
By Steve

Best Hamburger Ever

781
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

762
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

782
Chef John's baby back ribs are glazed with BBQ and baked until tender.
By Chef John
More 4th of July Main Dish Recipes

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1131
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Simple BBQ Ribs

1828
This BBQ ribs recipe combines boiling and baking for super tender barbecue ribs.
By LLOYD RUSHING

Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans

65
This slow cooker recipe delivers a hearty dish of hamburger, bacon, and beans in a thick and sweet sauce.
By Heather

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

27
A feast fit for a crowd, this crawfish boil makes for a memorable meal.
By IMANKAY
Scott Hibb's Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs

1385
Man, when your guests bite into these at the Memorial Day cookout, they'll savor meat so tender and juicy that it slides right off the bone and gets you the respect you deserve! I have found that the major restaurant chains who make this awesome dish pre-cook their ribs SLOWLY before the quick grilling process.
By Allrecipes Member

Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp

286
This is an amazing spicy grilled shrimp recipe. It has become my family's new favorite.
By Pat Rota

Crispy Fried Chicken

724
Discover the technique for making deliciously crispy fried chicken!
By Elaine O

Grilled Tri-Tip

54
This grilled tri-tip tastes gourmet but is actually very easy to make.
By RecipeAddict

The Twenty Dollar Burger

84
The first comment I got about this burger was, 'I would pay twenty dollars for this...WOW!' I serve these on a whole wheat bun, with blue cheese and horseradish mayo.
By MollyS

Key West Chicken

1567
This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.
By TINA B

Unbelievable Chicken

2411
This unusual combination of common ingredients is fabulous! Everyone who tastes it asks me to share the recipe. You will love it and the many compliments you get--I promise!
By LETSGGGO

Simple Grilled Lamb Chops

361
A tasty and easy marinade for grilled lamb chops that's also good on steak.
By Noor

The Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

77
My husband prepares these burgers throughout the grilling season--they are incredibly juicy and flavorful. Great served with corn on the cob.
By caliboo

Chef John's Barbecue Chicken

153
When it comes to barbecued chicken, everyone wants that nice thick glaze of sauce attached to the skin, and the only way to do it, is brush it on as it cooks. Therein lies the problem. Because of the sugar content, it only takes a minute for a barbecue sauce to go from brick-red to solid black. I just 'mark' the chicken's vulnerable skin side, then cook it all the way through in a closed grill, brushing on the glaze as it cooks.
By Chef John

Grilled Lemon Yogurt Chicken

216
There is something special about what yogurt does to chicken in its smoky, sizzling time over charcoal. It imparts a tangy flavor that lifts all the other flavorings. It tenderizes slightly, without turning the meat into mush. It grills to a caramelized dark brown without tasting burnt.
By Chef John

Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

189
Juicy, smoky grilled hamburgers. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
By BIGGUY728

Greek Chicken

500
A very good light summer dish. I serve it with sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and garlic bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Quinoa Black Bean Burgers

1124
These vegetarian burgers are delicious! Your carnivorous friends will be impressed. My favorite way to serve is on a whole-wheat bun with garlic-lemon mayonnaise, fresh raw spinach, sliced tomato, and caramelized onions!
By DownHomeCitySisterscom
Millie Pasquinelli's Fried Chicken

293
Mouthwatering, and especially delicious when served with homemade ravioli and sauce on the side. This chicken comes out juicy every time. Excellent as a leftover.
By SUE PASQUINELLI

Grilled Greek Chicken

80
The secret to this simple grilled chicken is a very powerful marinade and 'roasting' it slowly over semi-indirect heat on the grill.
By Chef John

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

178
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
By pinkchef

Cornell Chicken

73
This famous grilled chicken recipe was created by Dr. Robert C. Baker at New York's Cornell University. They say Dr. Baker was simply trying to invent an easy and delicious way to grill smaller, younger chickens, so that the local chicken farms could sell more birds. The doc's tasty recipe ended up being such a success that sales in the area soared, and the recipe became a statewide favorite.
By Chef John
