Labor Day Salad Recipes

This is my mother Pauline's recipe. It's pretty much a classic American salad but remember, if you add onions, use sweet onions and chop with a very sharp knife, allow potatoes to cool to room temp before dressing them, and always taste for salt.
Zoodles (zucchini noodles) are all the rage and I keep looking for new ways to prepare them. I decided to combine my love of Greek salad with the zoodles and came up with this recipe. A great alternative to high-carb pasta salads!
No bacon, no fruit, no seeds: this broccoli salad, adapted from a recipe in a newspaper clipping from 1980, combines potato salad flavors--hard-cooked eggs, dill, celery seed, mayo--with crisp fresh broccoli.
As a native Wisconsinite, I love cheese curds. I also love potato salad. Cheese curds are one of those food items that you won't find in all grocery stores nationwide, but you could substitute with chunks of cheddar cheese.
This salad recipe is great for summer picnics. It's delicious, quick, and easy to make. You can substitute the variety of beans in this recipe with other types and still have a great bean salad. I sometimes use cannellini beans in place of the green beans and it still tastes great!
Cool, delicious cucumber salad. For a pretty salad, peel only half of each cucumber, leaving strips of skin on each. Don't make the vinegar solution first and then chop the cucumber because it's important that the vinegar solution be hot to ensure proper flavoring.
Cool, delicious cucumber salad. For a pretty salad, peel only half of each cucumber, leaving strips of skin on each. Don't make the vinegar solution first and then chop the cucumber because it's important that the vinegar solution be hot to ensure proper flavoring.
This sweet and tangy summer salad of cucumber, cilantro, and peanuts with just a hint of heat is always a hit at picnics and potlucks since it doesn't need to be refrigerated and you're pretty much guaranteed to be the only one bringing this dish!
This pretty red potato salad has great flavor. Goes well with a summer barbeque, or anytime! For a tangy twist, try using plain fat-free yogurt in place of some or all of the sour cream. Garnish with additional sliced hard-boiled eggs, if desired.