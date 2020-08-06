Labor Day Salad Recipes

Salads are a perfect dish to bring to a Labor Day BBQ or potluck. Here are our favorite recipes, from creamy vegetable salads to pasta salads and tangy slaws.

Staff Picks

Perfect Potato Salad

46
This is my mother Pauline's recipe. It's pretty much a classic American salad but remember, if you add onions, use sweet onions and chop with a very sharp knife, allow potatoes to cool to room temp before dressing them, and always taste for salt.
By Chef John

Greek Zoodle Salad

130
Zoodles (zucchini noodles) are all the rage and I keep looking for new ways to prepare them. I decided to combine my love of Greek salad with the zoodles and came up with this recipe. A great alternative to high-carb pasta salads!
By France C

Minnesota Broccoli Salad

24
No bacon, no fruit, no seeds: this broccoli salad, adapted from a recipe in a newspaper clipping from 1980, combines potato salad flavors--hard-cooked eggs, dill, celery seed, mayo--with crisp fresh broccoli.
By Doughgirl8

Dad's Working Man's Macaroni Salad

9
Beef bologna and American cheese make a heavier macaroni salad for a man's perspective. Good, and always gets snarfed up wherever I take it.
By shiva

Wisconsin Cheese Curd Potato Salad

6
As a native Wisconsinite, I love cheese curds. I also love potato salad. Cheese curds are one of those food items that you won't find in all grocery stores nationwide, but you could substitute with chunks of cheddar cheese.
By k8ogr8

Three Bean Salad With Celery

34
This salad recipe is great for summer picnics. It's delicious, quick, and easy to make. You can substitute the variety of beans in this recipe with other types and still have a great bean salad. I sometimes use cannellini beans in place of the green beans and it still tastes great!
By Kara

Watermelon and Tomato Salad

42
An unexpected but deliciously addictive flavor combination! This recipe serves two, but you may want it all for yourself.
By KIERSA

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

Pasta salad filled with veggies, cheese, and seasoning. Very tasty and versatile -- is great to make ahead.
By BONNIES

Classic Macaroni Salad

2646
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Broccoli Salad

1491
A creamy dressing amps up this crunchy broccoli salad with bacon.
By Allrecipes Member

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

535
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Potato Salad

220
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
By MRANDAL
Inspiration and Ideas

Best Creamy Salads for Summer Picnics
These 5-star potato, pasta, and chicken salads are easy to serve, easy to eat, and easy to love!
Best Grilled Corn Salads
Smoky, sweet corn is the perfect ingredient for end-of-summer salads.
Tomato Mozzarella Salad
82
Sweet Restaurant Slaw
3259
Adrienne's Cucumber Salad
1319

Cool, delicious cucumber salad. For a pretty salad, peel only half of each cucumber, leaving strips of skin on each. Don't make the vinegar solution first and then chop the cucumber because it's important that the vinegar solution be hot to ensure proper flavoring.

More Labor Day Salad Recipes

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

3259
This tastes just like the cole slaw served at popular fried chicken or fish restaurants. It's excellent with burgers or on top of BBQ'd pork sandwiches, too!!!
By Sandi Gregory Johnson

Adrienne's Cucumber Salad

1319
Cool, delicious cucumber salad. For a pretty salad, peel only half of each cucumber, leaving strips of skin on each. Don't make the vinegar solution first and then chop the cucumber because it's important that the vinegar solution be hot to ensure proper flavoring.
By JSCHMAND

Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad

360
Whether it's sitting next to some smoky ribs or just a humble hot dog, this deli-style macaroni salad will always be a crowd favorite, as long as you pay attention to a few key details.
By Chef John

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

255
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!

Simple Pasta Salad

159
An easy, yet very yummy pasta salad. Almost any type of pasta may be used. Best if left to sit overnight.
By Katzen

Red Skinned Potato Salad

2375
This creamy salad is made with red potatoes, which give this dish--chock full of melt-in-your-mouth bacon, bits of hard boiled egg, crunchy celery and spicy onion--a delectable, firm texture.
By Donna

Thai Cucumber Salad

588
This sweet and tangy summer salad of cucumber, cilantro, and peanuts with just a hint of heat is always a hit at picnics and potlucks since it doesn't need to be refrigerated and you're pretty much guaranteed to be the only one bringing this dish!
By camp0433

Southern Potato Salad

685
This potato salad includes eggs, celery, and relish and should be served warm.
By S0NGLADY

Awesome Pasta Salad

689
This is the best pasta salad I've ever eaten, and people request it frequently. It's a very easy, light-tasting side dish for a picnic or dinner.
By Irlandes

Tomato and Avocado Salad

102
A very simple, very delicious salad, that makes a perfect starter for dinner parties.
By AUSSIEBEAR

Avocado Salad

337
Make sure to use large, ripe avocados and Walla Walla sweet, or Vidalia onions in this recipe. I think you'll like it.
By JOHNLYNN

Rainbow Pasta Salad II

161
This is a really quick and easy pasta salad. Great for picnics and BBQ's.
By JENNIEANNE

Easy Apple Coleslaw

792
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

82
Mozzarella slices are served with tomatoes, fresh basil, and sprinkled with olive oil. A perfect salad alternative, especially in summer when you can get tomatoes and basil from the garden.
By JOANN HAN
Red Potato Salad

280
This pretty red potato salad has great flavor. Goes well with a summer barbeque, or anytime! For a tangy twist, try using plain fat-free yogurt in place of some or all of the sour cream. Garnish with additional sliced hard-boiled eggs, if desired.
By Michelle Ramey

Good for You Greek Salad

666
A yummy and low-fat Greek salad recipe. You can use two green onions instead of the small red onion, if you wish.
By Candice

Greek Orzo Salad

635
A delicious, colorful salad, with artichoke hearts and feta. I receive a lot of requests for this one.
By Patrice

Greek Salad I

269
This is an incredibly good Greek salad recipe, nice and tangy and even better in the summer when you use fresh vegetables!
By Meesh

Three Pepper Pasta Salad

57
Although there are a lot of ingredients, this recipe is so easy and really delicious! Great to take to a picnic or party.
By LINDA DEMARIA

Angie's Dad's Best Cabbage Coleslaw

525
An absolutely delicious coleslaw, more tart and tangy than the creamy kind. Can make this up to 2 weeks ahead of serving and it only gets better.
By DOTMAYTRX
