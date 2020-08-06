Labor Day Main Dish Recipes

Enjoy the last long weekend of the summer with these Labor Day main dishes. With recipes for fried chicken, plank salmon and pulled pork, these main dishes are perfect features for your Labor Day menu.

Staff Picks

Juicy Lucy Burgers

228
A favorite of Minnesotans! The famous Juicy Lucy! Mmmm. So good. You MUST use American cheese on this to achieve the juiciness in the middle! I like sauteed mushrooms and onions on mine!
By Cooking Mama

Grilled Tequila-Lime Shrimp

115
Lime and tequila-marinated shrimp grilled on skewers make an easy appetizer to enjoy all summer.
By kellenf

BBQ Teriyaki Pork Kabobs

106
A simple way to make kabobs for summer grilling, and easily adaptable to add your favorite veggies. Great with rice and a nice salad!
By Fch

All-American Burger Dog

30
This 'burger dog' is far more than a hot dog-shaped cheeseburger. It's a one-handed wonder that's perfectly proportioned and easier to eat than a regular cheeseburger.
By Chef John

Kansas City BBQ Ribs

18
Get your napkins ready! These sumptuous ribs will be devoured by one and all. The overnight rest in the fridge lets the spice rub penetrate and really flavor these meaty ribs.
By RuthE

Sheboygan Grilled Brats

89
Growing up on a lake in the Sheboygan area, this was a standard way that the German folks would grill their brats. We always served them on the old-fashioned hard rolls. By finishing them in the beer sauce they just get better and better. Though it's expensive, on special occasions I use a dark beer which is not German at all: Guinness Irish Stout. Around our house, we eat them with ketchup and mustard, and the cooked onions from the brat sauce.
By PBFITZ

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

176
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
By pinkchef

Slow Cooker Philly Steak Sandwich Meat

110
This makes a fantastic meat for Philly steak sandwiches. You can even use lower grade roasts and have this turn out. It also makes its own au jus if you like to dip as I do. To serve, sautee a sliced onion and sliced green pepper in a skillet. Put meat on a sub bun and top with onion and green pepper and Swiss or provolone cheese on top of that. Leave open-faced and broil until the cheese just starts to brown. The top of the bun will brown fast so don't broil that until the cheese has completely melted and just starts to show color.
By duboo

Cucumber Sandwiches III

444
Really great appetizer for the summer or anytime. Every time I have served these everyone wants the recipe...and they're so easy! Just be sure to refrigerate the cream cheese mixture overnight!
By KIMBEE100

Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans

54
This slow cooker recipe delivers a hearty dish of hamburger, bacon, and beans in a thick and sweet sauce.
By Heather

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

740
Chef John's baby back ribs are glazed with BBQ and baked until tender.

Corn Dogs

908
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA
Inspiration and Ideas

Triple-Dipped Fried Chicken
920
"This is the crispiest, spiciest homemade fried chicken ever! It is equally good served hot or cold, and has been a picnic favorite in my family for years." – QUIRKYIQ
Spicy Grilled Shrimp
1116
"Followed the recipe as directed; used fresh Gulf shrimp. We loved it!" – Jimmyd
Chef John's Pulled Pork BBQ
138
Best Hamburger Ever
738
Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs
743

Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.

More Labor Day Main Dish Recipes

Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

743
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Dave's Low Country Boil

523
Famous in the Low Country of Georgia and South Carolina. This boil is done best on an outdoor cooker. It has sausage, shrimp, crab, potatoes and corn for an all-in-one pot all-you-can-eat buffet!
By Lisa

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1116
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Simple BBQ Ribs

1802
This BBQ ribs recipe combines boiling and baking for super tender barbecue ribs.
By LLOYD RUSHING

Crispy Fried Chicken

714
An excellent recipe for technique as much as anything, as the few coating ingredients of buttermilk, flour and paprika are not difficult to combine!
By Elaine O

Deep South Fried Chicken

261
This was my grandmother's and mother's recipe. It is 125 plus years old. If you are going to fry anything, let it be a frying size chicken. Cut your calories some other way! Start a new tradition, as I have, of fried chicken on Christmas Day!
By Marilyn

Cucumber Sandwiches I

131
Cucumber sandwiches!! Top party rye with cream cheese and a slice of cucumber, and let the little appetizers work their magic!
By Dorothea Rohatsch

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

176
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
By pinkchef

Baby Back Ribs

2018
These are tender and the meat falls right off the bone. Generally, people think of baby back ribs as a meal they would only order when at a restaurant, but they are so easy to make at home. This recipe could not be any more simple.
By KHEFFN

Mom's Beef Shish Kabobs

316
Beef, bell pepper, mushrooms, and onion are skewered and basted with a soy and lemon marinade to make these tasty summer treats perfect for the grill.
By Mike Hearne

Maui Wowie Shrimp

53
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Unbelievable Chicken

2403
This unusual combination of common ingredients is fabulous! Everyone who tastes it asks me to share the recipe. You will love it and the many compliments you get--I promise!
By LETSGGGO

Greek Chicken

498
A very good light summer dish. I serve it with sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and garlic bread.
By Karen

Better Than Best Fried Chicken

615
Simply delicious fried chicken using, of all things, cream of chicken soup! The other key ingredient is cornstarch. The end result will surprise you. It will be perfect--crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and loaded with mouthwatering flavor. This chicken will definitely be requested on a regular basis by family and friends!
By CANDY WOO LI

Pickle Brine Chicken

61
There aren't a lot of great uses for leftover pickle juice. I did hear recently that some people like to drink this stuff after jogging, which I found to be quite shocking, since I had no idea people still jogged. Like most brined recipes, the payoff is in the texture and moisture content and not necessarily in the taste. Having said that, these did have a nice little twang. So the next time you have nothing left in the pickle jar but the juice, you now know what to do.
By Chef John

Sushi Roll

197
Sushi can be filled with any ingredients you choose. Try smoked salmon instead of imitation crabmeat. Serve with teriyaki sauce and wasabi.
By 1ORANGE1

Calico Bean Casserole

357
Kidney beans, baked beans and butter beans are combined with ground beef, bacon and onion and baked. It's thick, hearty, and pretty tasty too! This can also be done in a slow cooker.
By Dee Dee

Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa

933
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
By Naomi Witzke
