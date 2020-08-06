Retro Recipes

Your great-grandmother's recipe box has landed in your kitchen and you're ready to recreate nostalgic family treats. If only it were that simple. Here's how to convert vintage recipes for modern kitchens, including how to fill in the gaps for ingredient substitutions, baking temperatures, and more.
One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.
A classic version of this dish was shared with me years ago. This is is my adaptation to more local ingredients. If you don't like beer, you can replace it with milk and it will still taste great. Serve over toasted bread or English muffins.
Kids love this buffet-ready casserole dish. My mother-in-law used to make a simpler version of this for my husband when he was growing up. This version pushes the flavor profile a bit. I prefer to have this dish sit overnight before baking as the flavors improve and the pasta absorbs some of the sauce so the consistency is just right.
When I was a kid, we didn't have smartphones or the internet, all we had was a TV. But we didn't care because as we watched, we got to enjoy a little something called a "TV dinner." The king of those dinners, in my opinion, was the Salisbury steak, which is what I'll show you how to make here, along with one of the greatest gravies ever invented. Serve with buttered mashed potatoes and a vegetable side of your choice.
As the title suggests, this was my Grandmother's recipe. I've tweaked the amount of cheese and sour cream depending on what I've got in the fridge and it always turns out great! My mother has suggested this was made up as a way to use up ingredients in the fridge.
This was my Grandma's secret family recipe from her French ancestors. I have never seen a recipe like this on any site. It's a rich creamy sauce over chicken...great with mashed potatoes. A great dish for Easter or Christmas.
Easy and elegant chicken dish. It's a great way to use leftover chicken or turkey. Green pepper and red pimientos make this a pretty dish to serve over cooked rice, toast, or noodles at Christmas or anytime.