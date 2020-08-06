Retro Recipes

Looking for recipes from days gone by? Allrecipes has more than 790 trusted retro recipes complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Retro Desserts

20 Vintage Summer Desserts For Timeless Treats
Take a trip down memory lane with the coolest retro desserts from years gone by.
How to Make Baked Alaska
Baked Alaska gets an upgrade in this brownie version that features pistachio and strawberry ice creams.
How to Adapt Vintage Recipes for Modern Kitchens
Your great-grandmother's recipe box has landed in your kitchen and you're ready to recreate nostalgic family treats. If only it were that simple. Here's how to convert vintage recipes for modern kitchens, including how to fill in the gaps for ingredient substitutions, baking temperatures, and more.
Inspiration and Ideas

The Most Popular Recipes of the 1950s
Feeling nostalgic? Us too. That's why we rounded up our best 1950s-era recipes that have been handed down over generations.
What Is Sweet Milk — And Why Is It In So Many of My Grandma's Recipes?
Hint: It doesn’t have anything to do with sweetened condensed milk.
The Most Popular Recipes of the 1970s
23 Retro Cocktails That Deserve a Comeback
16 Retro Diner Dinner Recipes
21 Victorian Recipes Fit for Royalty

Browse Retro Recipes

Seven Layer Gelatin Salad

94
Don't wait until the last minute to make this recipe. Each layer has to set before the next one is added.
By Cindy

Best Tuna Casserole

2679
Ready in just 35 minutes! This comfort food casserole uses pantry ingredients for convenience and potato chips for crunch.
By JAICARD

By Sarra Sedghi

Sloppy Joes II

7508
Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Cindy

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

1061
With a slow cooked roux and gumbo file powder flavoring the shrimp, crabmeat, and andouille sausage, this gumbo is an authentic creole meal.
By Mddoccook

Classic Old Fashioned

78
One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.
By c-biskit

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

3908
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. It's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef, and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
By Anne Marie Sweden

Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies

236
These addictive little appetizers are so easy to make and are great for potlucks. This recipe could easily be changed up to suit your taste.
By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris

Real Welsh Rarebit

86
A classic version of this dish was shared with me years ago. This is is my adaptation to more local ingredients. If you don't like beer, you can replace it with milk and it will still taste great. Serve over toasted bread or English muffins.
By MOMFISH

Best Easy Chicken Croquettes

185
My mom used to get chicken croquettes at a fancy restaurant when she was a young woman. I made these once for Mother's Day. She loved them.
By Cindy

Chef John's Chicken Kiev

227
It takes a little work, but this succulent chicken Kiev with homemade parsley butter is well worth the effort.
By Chef John

Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust

722
Cooked chicken simmers in a rich parsley-flecked sauce with carrots, peas, and celery. The delectable filling is baked under prepared biscuits for a comforting pot pie that's easy to put together.
By Pam

Tiramisu II

2039
This tiramisu recipe features rum and coffee-soaked ladyfingers layered with mascarpone custard and whipped cream.
By Cindy

Johnny Marzetti Casserole

106
Kids love this buffet-ready casserole dish. My mother-in-law used to make a simpler version of this for my husband when he was growing up. This version pushes the flavor profile a bit. I prefer to have this dish sit overnight before baking as the flavors improve and the pasta absorbs some of the sauce so the consistency is just right.
By KC

Classic Bran Muffins

1729
A delicious source of fiber! My family have them almost every morning. You may substitute dates for the raisins if you wish.
By Cindy

Chef John's Salisbury Steak

145
When I was a kid, we didn't have smartphones or the internet, all we had was a TV. But we didn't care because as we watched, we got to enjoy a little something called a "TV dinner." The king of those dinners, in my opinion, was the Salisbury steak, which is what I'll show you how to make here, along with one of the greatest gravies ever invented. Serve with buttered mashed potatoes and a vegetable side of your choice.
By Chef John

Basic Béchamel Sauce

143
This French mother sauce is used in many dishes from lasagna to moussaka. It is also the base used to make a variety of cheese sauces.
By MATHIEUDAIGLE

My Grandmother's Cabbage and Noodles

7
I don't like cabbage, really. But my grandmother passed this recipe down. If you like bacon and noodles, then you'll love this. You can't even taste the cabbage.
By brycensmommy

Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole

384
As the title suggests, this was my Grandmother's recipe. I've tweaked the amount of cheese and sour cream depending on what I've got in the fridge and it always turns out great! My mother has suggested this was made up as a way to use up ingredients in the fridge.
By LaDonna Langwell

Chicken Pot Pie VIII

486
Old fashioned, made-from-scratch chicken pot pie.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Secret Recipe Chicken Fricassee

11
This was my Grandma's secret family recipe from her French ancestors. I have never seen a recipe like this on any site. It's a rich creamy sauce over chicken...great with mashed potatoes. A great dish for Easter or Christmas.
By jodilmayer

Manhattan

11
This drink is made with bourbon and vermouth, but it's not a Manhattan without the cherry.
By Brad

Old Fashioned Cocktail

17
The earliest version of this cocktail was simply water, sugar, bitters, and booze. Over time, the water became ice, the booze became whiskey, and the drink became an old fashioned.
By Allrecipes

Chicken a la King I

546
Easy and elegant chicken dish. It's a great way to use leftover chicken or turkey. Green pepper and red pimientos make this a pretty dish to serve over cooked rice, toast, or noodles at Christmas or anytime.
By Cindy
