Pasta Carbonara Recipes

My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.
Spaghetti alla carbonara's creamy sauce is simply a thin egg and cheese custard, spiked with pork and black pepper. Try to find pancetta or guanciale (pork cheek cured like pancetta) for a really authentic taste!
Lots of crispy bacon is tossed with hot, buttered noodles, whipped egg and cream, and a generous measure of Parmesan cheese to make this delicious classic. Stir until the heat of the pasta cooks the eggs, then serve with parsley and ground pepper.
This is a super quick and delicious recipe. Not low in fat but high in flavor. Fresh cheese-filled tortellini combined with cubed ham, onion and green peas in a rich, cream sauce. Serve with garlic bread and a salad. Enjoy!
This is a recipe I came up with when I had to either cook up a 3-pound package of lean thick-cut bacon or throw it out (which was NOT going to happen). I happened to have everything else on hand anyway. I've already had friends try this, and they loved it. I hope you do, too!
This recipe is South Beach and Atkins Diet friendly. We have been eating high protein, low fat, low carb for quite some time and missed some of our favorite dishes, so I have been finding a way to remake them. This is a great recipe to utilize leftovers!
If you've ever wondered what to do with a spaghetti squash, or you're tired of serving it with marinara sauce, here's a recipe for you. It's special enough for company and simple enough for every day. Based on the classic spaghetti carbonara, spaghetti squash is roasted in the oven and finished with a sauce of garlic, leeks, white wine, Parmesan, and a bit of bacon.
This is Alexis Olivia's best recipe ever! A true Italian sharing a delicious pasta carbonara dish with chicken that everyone will love. Yes, a bit fattening, yet worth it if you are able to indulge every once in a while! Enjoy!