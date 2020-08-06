Pasta Carbonara Recipes

Pasta carbonara is a simple dish with just a few ingredients, but you'll find many fun variations in this collection of 40+ pasta carbonara recipes to try.

Spaghetti Carbonara II

2026
A super rich, classic 'bacon and egg' spaghetti dish. Great to serve for company. This recipe also makes an unusual brunch offering.
By SABRINATEE

Avocado Carbonara for Two

1
Traditional spaghetti carbonara with a creamy twist. This recipe is a complete meal for 2 people, which can be made for brunch, lunch, or dinner.
By Buckwheat Queen

Fettuccini Carbonara

523
This carbonara is a delectable, mouth watering pile of yummy goodness. I recommend a nice salad with it - that's all you will need for a complete meal.
By Sarah W. Lennox

Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara

20
My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.
By Kitchen Commander

Italian Carbonara with Bacon

16
Truly authentic Italian carbonara with bacon coal miners' recipe.
By ShaneRyan

Loaded Chicken Carbonara

78
Easy and delicious weeknight dinner.
By Tessie

Chef John's Spaghetti alla Carbonara

245
Spaghetti alla carbonara's creamy sauce is simply a thin egg and cheese custard, spiked with pork and black pepper. Try to find pancetta or guanciale (pork cheek cured like pancetta) for a really authentic taste!
By Chef John

Classic Carbonara with Pancetta

48
This is the classic version of carbonara I grew up eating. Serve it piping hot tossed with extra Parmesan cheese and chopped Italian parsley.
By KMOMMYZ

Quick and Creamy Pasta Carbonara

76
This rich pasta toss is great for everyday dinners or special occasions. I can come home from work and throw this dish together in a half hour.
By Big Daddy Cooks

Pasta Carbonara I

165
Lots of crispy bacon is tossed with hot, buttered noodles, whipped egg and cream, and a generous measure of Parmesan cheese to make this delicious classic. Stir until the heat of the pasta cooks the eggs, then serve with parsley and ground pepper.
By Jackie

Chicken Carbonara

This chicken carbonara is simply delicious!
By lauren 1891

Easy Carbonara Sauce

15
Quick way to make a really tasty carbonara-style pasta sauce. Serve over cooked pasta.
By Brigette Anderson
Traditional Spaghetti alla Carbonara
87
This [recipe] comes right from Italy. We use only guanciale, eggs, pecorino cheese, and lots of black pepper (carbonaro is the Italian for coal miner). Buon appetito." – ivan zeta
Spaghetti Carbonara
"I have never eaten so much pasta in one sitting. A crowd-pleaser!" – Lacy Wynant
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara Tradizionali
BLT Pasta Carbonara
Easy Italian Dinners Ready in 45 Minutes or Less
How to Use Up Leftover Egg Yolks
Greek Yogurt Carbonara
8

This version of carbonara is decadent but uses Greek yogurt for the creamy aspect.

Quick Pasta Carbonara

69
The rich flavors of bacon and green peas combine with a cheesy, creamy sauce to serve with hot, cooked pasta.
By Philadelphia
Tortellini Carbonara

88
This is a super quick and delicious recipe. Not low in fat but high in flavor. Fresh cheese-filled tortellini combined with cubed ham, onion and green peas in a rich, cream sauce. Serve with garlic bread and a salad. Enjoy!
By KRISANN

Shrimp Carbonara

4
Shrimp and spaghetti noodles are covered in a carbonara-style sauce. Bacon is omitted, and skim milk is used as the base of the sauce to cut calories but not flavor.
By CHETNEY

Ramen Carbonara

36
Carbonara is known as a quick-to-fix meal, but get dinner done even sooner by using ramen instead of traditional pasta. Top with additional Parmesan if desired.
By Juliana Hale

Four-Cheese Chicken Carbonara

17
This is a recipe I came up with when I had to either cook up a 3-pound package of lean thick-cut bacon or throw it out (which was NOT going to happen). I happened to have everything else on hand anyway. I've already had friends try this, and they loved it. I hope you do, too!
By Marc

Low Carb Carbonara

48
This recipe is South Beach and Atkins Diet friendly. We have been eating high protein, low fat, low carb for quite some time and missed some of our favorite dishes, so I have been finding a way to remake them. This is a great recipe to utilize leftovers!
By April Davis

Chicken Carbonara with Creamy Parmesan Sauce

5
An Olive Garden®-inspired recipe. This creamy Parmesan sauce with chicken and bacon is a delicious end to a long day. If you're not counting calories, this will be a hit.
By k-k-k-katie

Keto Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

7
All the richness you love in carbonara without all the carbs! This recipe can easily be doubled. Serve in the empty squash shells for a fun presentation.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Asparagus Carbonara

6
When spring arrives and asparagus is in abundance, be sure to include some in this lighter, fresher version of carbonara.
By lutzflcat

Zoodles alla Carbonara

10
A twist on the traditional carbonara using zucchini squash noodles and omitting the cream for a gluten-free, low-carb, high-protein dish.
By Buckwheat Queen

Fettucine Carbonara

160
Easy restaurant quality carbonara. I am asked to make this again and again from both friends and family!
By Shannon1975

Tortellini a la Carbonara

34
A rich, creamy sauce with bacon and tortellini pasta. Tortellini means 'little twists' in Italian and is rumored to have been shaped after Venus's navel.
By Marina Renusa

Cheesy-Pleasy Carbonara

While attempting to make a carbonara with no eggs I found my sauce a little runny, adding cheese to the sauce made it perfect!
By Nikki

Pasta alla Carbonara

25
This was always a family favorite. Easy to reheat. Great as a side dish. Timing is important for success. Toss the sauce with HOT noodles: the eggs continue to cook on the HOT noodles.
By Erin Clifton

Basil Chicken Ravioli Carbonara

28
Make this one-dish Italian-style skillet dinner--ready in 20 minutes--using Progresso™ Recipe Starters™ creamy Parmesan basil cooking sauce.
By Progresso
Chicken Carbonara Risotto

20
Sautéed chicken, simmered in creamy chicken soup with green peas and rice ... stir in the Parmesan and dinner's ready!
By Minute Rice
Cheater Carbonara

Use milk and cream cheese in place of eggs to make an extra-creamy carbonara.
By Allrecipes Magazine

Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

18
If you've ever wondered what to do with a spaghetti squash, or you're tired of serving it with marinara sauce, here's a recipe for you. It's special enough for company and simple enough for every day. Based on the classic spaghetti carbonara, spaghetti squash is roasted in the oven and finished with a sauce of garlic, leeks, white wine, Parmesan, and a bit of bacon.
By Jacci Mason

Pasta Carbonara with Chicken

This is Alexis Olivia's best recipe ever! A true Italian sharing a delicious pasta carbonara dish with chicken that everyone will love. Yes, a bit fattening, yet worth it if you are able to indulge every once in a while! Enjoy!
By Alexis Olivia

Pasta Carbonara II

10
Here's another recipe for carbonara. I make this quite often and my family really loves it!
By Cathy

Chicken-Bacon Carbonara

This chicken-bacon carbonara is a meaty spin on an old classic.
By VICKEYA

Easy Ranch Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti carbonara gets a quick and easy flavor upgrade with the addition of ranch seasoning to the classic egg sauce.
By Hidden Valley Ranch
Creamy Coconut Carbonara (Without Milk!)

3
Great for vegas! Tastes just like traditional Carbonara or even better! The coconut is very healthy! Enjoy this romantic, simple, hot dish!
By MIKI3

Comforting Carbonara Bubble Up

8
All the great flavors of classic carbonara--cheese, bacon, creamy sauce--are baked into this easy bubble up pizza made with refrigerated biscuit dough.
By RAGÚ®
