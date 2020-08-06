Copycat Recipes

Looking for copycat recipes? Browse more than 280 lookalike recipes from your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, and other famous brands, complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Chef John's Copycat McRib® Sandwich

I tip my cap to a certain fast food franchise for coming up with the idea for a boneless baby back rib sandwich, the only downside being that they use about 60 mystery ingredients-- ribs not necessarily being one of them. That's why you should try this easy homemade version with real ribs; simply bake, chill, cut, sauce, finish on the grill, and voila! One of the best sandwiches I've ever had.
By Chef John

Barbacoa Supreme

I have always loved the barbacoa at Chipotle® and tried to duplicate it at home. This is an excellent comfort food. Wrap it in a tortilla with black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole and it is heaven.
By She's a cooker

Halal Cart Chicken and Rice

Halal cart chicken is boldly spiced and served with fragrant turmeric rice and spicy yogurt sauce. The perfect copycat of NYC street food.
By duckman

Oatmeal Fudge Bars

Crispy top, with an ooey, gooey, chocolaty fudge center. I hope that this turns out as well for you as it does for me! I place a large piece of aluminum foil or a cookie sheet under my 9x13-inch pan, as it can sometimes get a little bit of overflow. Worth the little bit of mess!
By JenLee

Starbucks® Mocha Frappuccino® Replica

I created this recipe myself. I wanted something that tasted like the brand-name stuff but without the steep cost! I kept the recipe simple only using coffee, milk, and sugar like the brand name does. Concentrate stays good in the refrigerator for a month.
By Steve Woznicka

Skyline Lentil Chili

Serve chili over spaghetti and top with chopped onion, finely shredded Cheddar cheese, kidney beans, and Tabasco® sauce. I used to love Skyline Cincinnati-style chili. When I went vegetarian I came up with this Skyline lentil chili to give me that Skyline taste. I use green or black lentils as the protein where standard Cincinnati-style would use ground meat. Even though I've gone back to eating meat this is still my preferred way to get my Skyline fix.
By Cair

Pop-Tarts®

These homemade Pop-Tarts® include all the flavor of the original, but don't contain any of the stuff you can't pronounce on the back of the box! They freeze well and can be filled with anything. Try pumpkin butter, cinnamon sugar, Nutella®, or peanut butter and jelly! Homemade fruit preserves are delicious as well! Top with confectioners' sugar.
By Bettina M Hornsby

Waffle House® Breakfast Wannabe

This recipe pays homage to those 3 am mornings when the bands would all hang at Waffle House® to have some grub and continue the energy from the gig we just performed. Enjoy.
By Eve Del Valle

Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana

This is an oh-so-good recipe. Just the right amount of spice to make you take a cold drink but definitely keep coming back for more! This soup is irresistible!
By souporsweets

Crispy and Creamy Doughnuts

I have tried so many versions of glazed doughnuts, and this one finally came out perfect! Just like the ones at my favorite doughnut shop.
By Kelly
More Copycat Recipes

Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Enjoy your favorite restaurant's broccoli Cheddar soup any time with this delicious recipe!
By gildawen

By Noel Christmas

Better-Than-Olive Garden® Alfredo Sauce

Whether it's chicken Alfredo or fettuccine Alfredo, the Alfredo sauce has always had my heart. This is a simple and basic recipe for Italian starters. Enjoy!
By str0ngwarri0r

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Tangy marinated beef is wrapped in refreshing lettuce leaves in this quick and easy Asian lettuce wrap recipe.
By Rachel Castro

Clone of a Cinnabon

Save yourself a lot of money by making your own homemade cinnamon rolls! The dough is made in the bread machine and everything else is done by hand.
By Allrecipes Member

Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino Copycat Recipe

See how to make a caramel frappuccino at home by blending coffee with milk, caramel sauce, and ice.
By Kiley Heidtbrink

Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing

This is the 'secret' Greek dressing recipe from the pizzeria that I work at. The recipe makes almost a gallon but can be scaled down easily. It can be used for picnics and travels very well, since it doesn't need to be refrigerated. This is the best dressing I have ever tasted, people offer to buy it constantly, but if we sold it we wouldn't be able to make enough to use in the restaurant!
By DANIELLE M

Breadsticks

These taste soooo close to Olive Garden® breadsticks! So delicious! Goes well with pizza, pasta, and soup!
By Kandilynn

Homemade Tater Tots®

Never have to buy frozen store bought Tater Tots® anymore. This will be a good, more healthy recipe for kids and adults to remember their childhood favorite. Frozen-friendly! Serve immediately, garnished with parsley. Dip the tots in our famous Divine Kuizine Remoulade sauce.
By Shaysfoodjourney

Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara

My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.
By Kitchen Commander

Copycat of Starbucks® Lemon Bread

A Starbucks® favorite that you can copycat in your own kitchen. Recipe shared with me by a friend. Delicious with a cup of fresh-brewed coffee.
By SB

Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

Try this hot wings recipe for restaurant-style Buffalo chicken wings.
By Allrecipes Member

Just Like Wendy's® Chili

Chili that tastes like the kind from that famous chain with the juicy, square burgers is easy to make and only needs an hour to simmer. Serve it with finely chopped onion and shredded cheese.
By MontanaChef

Taco Bell® Seasoning Copycat

Taco Bell® copycat taco seasoning.
By FoodUnlcom

Supreme Strawberry Topping

Awesome restaurant-style strawberry topping. Serve cold over cheesecake or ice cream.
By Brad G Reynolds

Famous Japanese Restaurant-Style Salad Dressing

This dressing is made in the blender and has lots of great taste sensations—garlic, ginger, minced celery, ketchup, soy sauce, lemon juice, vinegar and oil.
By MARBALET

Honey Walnut Shrimp

A Hong Kong–style fried shrimp recipe features crispy, mochiko-battered shrimp tossed in a creamy honey-mayonnaise sauce and topped with homemade candied walnuts.
By Celia

Copycat Thin Mint Cookies

These mock Thin Mint(R) Girl Scout cookies made with only four ingredients are super delicious.
By Yoly

Spinach Alfredo Sauce (Better than Olive Garden®)

Better than Olive Gardenu0026reg;! Top with grilled chicken on fettuccine pasta for a complete meal or use as a dip for bread sticks. Delicious rich and creamy spinach Alfredo everyone will love. When I make this dish, everyone raves over it! Add more spinach if you're a spinach lover or leave it out if you're not a fan. I like adding lots of garlic! For a thicker sauce, add more cream cheese.
By nbrock_85
