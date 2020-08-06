Copycat Recipes

Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara

Rating: 4.5 stars 21

My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.