Copycat Recipes

I tip my cap to a certain fast food franchise for coming up with the idea for a boneless baby back rib sandwich, the only downside being that they use about 60 mystery ingredients-- ribs not necessarily being one of them. That's why you should try this easy homemade version with real ribs; simply bake, chill, cut, sauce, finish on the grill, and voila! One of the best sandwiches I've ever had.
I have always loved the barbacoa at Chipotle® and tried to duplicate it at home. This is an excellent comfort food. Wrap it in a tortilla with black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole and it is heaven.
Crispy top, with an ooey, gooey, chocolaty fudge center. I hope that this turns out as well for you as it does for me! I place a large piece of aluminum foil or a cookie sheet under my 9x13-inch pan, as it can sometimes get a little bit of overflow. Worth the little bit of mess!
I created this recipe myself. I wanted something that tasted like the brand-name stuff but without the steep cost! I kept the recipe simple only using coffee, milk, and sugar like the brand name does. Concentrate stays good in the refrigerator for a month.
Serve chili over spaghetti and top with chopped onion, finely shredded Cheddar cheese, kidney beans, and Tabasco® sauce. I used to love Skyline Cincinnati-style chili. When I went vegetarian I came up with this Skyline lentil chili to give me that Skyline taste. I use green or black lentils as the protein where standard Cincinnati-style would use ground meat. Even though I've gone back to eating meat this is still my preferred way to get my Skyline fix.
These homemade Pop-Tarts® include all the flavor of the original, but don't contain any of the stuff you can't pronounce on the back of the box! They freeze well and can be filled with anything. Try pumpkin butter, cinnamon sugar, Nutella®, or peanut butter and jelly! Homemade fruit preserves are delicious as well! Top with confectioners' sugar.
This is the 'secret' Greek dressing recipe from the pizzeria that I work at. The recipe makes almost a gallon but can be scaled down easily. It can be used for picnics and travels very well, since it doesn't need to be refrigerated. This is the best dressing I have ever tasted, people offer to buy it constantly, but if we sold it we wouldn't be able to make enough to use in the restaurant!
Never have to buy frozen store bought Tater Tots® anymore. This will be a good, more healthy recipe for kids and adults to remember their childhood favorite. Frozen-friendly! Serve immediately, garnished with parsley. Dip the tots in our famous Divine Kuizine Remoulade sauce.
My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.
Better than Olive Gardenu0026reg;! Top with grilled chicken on fettuccine pasta for a complete meal or use as a dip for bread sticks. Delicious rich and creamy spinach Alfredo everyone will love. When I make this dish, everyone raves over it! Add more spinach if you're a spinach lover or leave it out if you're not a fan. I like adding lots of garlic! For a thicker sauce, add more cream cheese.