Taco Salad Recipes

Taco Salad I

520
Put a twist on the conventional taco salad with this quick and easy recipe for a delicious salad meal. And it's fun for the children to help make.
By Denise Williamson

Emily's Dressing for Taco Salad

75
I'm not a fan of dry taco salad but couldn't ever find a dressing I was a fan of. So I threw together a few things, and voila! A delicious dressing that is worthy of taco salad.
By Emily Johnson

Quick Taco Salad

44
This is a simple make-your-own taco salad. Both my kids, ages six and two, LOVE this! I have made this both with two boneless chicken breasts and beef. Both are a great hit and so easy. I have also used this for Super Bowl party... they LOVED it!
By Amy Tapscott Harvel

Chicken Fiesta Salad

693
This is an attractive and zesty all in one dish. It's full of veggies and chicken, and loaded with flavor. A quick fix for a long day. If desired, top with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
By ANGL8277

Dana's Taco Salad

14
This is my health-oriented twist to my Aunt Linda's recipe. Lentils add fiber and protein without fat and without compromising the taste! For additional texture, sprinkle in some crushed corn chips.
By Dana Lawson

San Antonio Salad

48
A wonderful 'Heart of Texas' salad that makes a great meal! Seasoned ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans are just starters!
By Beamish

Quick Turkey Taco Salad

7
This is a great, fast recipe for those nights that you have little time but want a balanced meal. Add beans or olives, if that is what you like. We can't find taco salad shells here, so if you have them where you are, try those. If you don't like raw onions, cook the onions with the ground turkey.
By Chris Heins

Southwest Chicken Taco Salad

14
I love southwestern salads, so I decided to create my own at home. You can add black beans, corn, or spice it up with chili peppers.
By Angela T

Low-Carb "Tacos"

81
This is a great low-carb alternative to your standard homemade tacos. I love Mexican food and wasn't willing to part with tacos after starting my low-carb diet. This always satisfies my craving.
By Sarah

Easy Dorito® Taco Salad

12
It is a bit random and there are several different variations of it that you can make, so feel free to adapt it to your taste.
By JessicaStrayer

Chef John's Baked Tortilla Bowls

23
These tortilla bowls are baked, not fried. They're crispy and not as greasy as the deep-fried ones. Just be careful not to burn them trying to get the inside bottom crispy.
By Chef John

Lazy Katie's Taco Salad

90
This is my daughter's absolute favorite recipe. It is so quick and easy. Try adding sour cream for an extra kick.
By Victoria Jones
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

67
Great way to prepare a Mexican favorite.

Taco Salad II

140
This recipe is a favorite at all gatherings. It has been passed down in our family for three generations. There is one friend of the family who comes to our gatherings specifically for this dish. It is easy to make and oh so delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Keto Taco Salad Bowl for 2

3
Try this quick and easy keto taco salad bowl with ground beef, avocado, lettuce, and salsa. It takes less than 30 minutes to make this low-carb dinner for 2.

Low-Fat Taco Salad

4
Super-tasty taco salad without any guilt. The fat-free cottage cheese, flavored with restaurant-style taco sauce, serves as a fat-free creamy dressing. Delish!
By Food Tourist

Broccoli Slaw with Spicy Dressing

3
This is a tasty broccoli slaw dressing recipe with spices that pack a punch to it.
By Siameezer

Turkey Taco Salad

33
This is a low fat, low calorie ground turkey taco salad. If you have leftover cooked turkey on hand simply chop it up. You'll need about 3 cups.
By Allrecipes Member

Taco Salad

14
Katherine's Famous Vegetarian Taco Salad; layered, so chips don't get soggy! Top with sour cream or guacamole if you'd like. We like to make our own bowls for individual tastes.
By KITKATY

Taco Bean Salad

5
This recipe makes a lot and is a complete meal. This is a family recipe and we love to make it in the summer. The dressing tastes best when refrigerated overnight.
By penguinite

Grandma's Easy Turkey Taco Salad

22
This is an easy recipe that my Grandmother always made. It is simple and delicious. A sprinkle of cheddar cheese is a great topping.
By Jennifer Wood Anastasia

Healthier Taco Salad

I created this dish so the kids could still enjoy one of their favorite foods, but with less fat and salt. It passed their taste-test with flying colors! Leftovers are great for school lunches.
By Angela

Taco Pasta Salad with French Dressing

This is a nice twist on a taco salad. It works well for potlucks or family get-togethers.
By Veronica Standeven

Italian Taco Salad

42
This is a quick and easy salad with lots of taste. Great for a chip dip also.
By JOHANNIB

Mom's Hot Mexican Salad

14
This recipe is as easy as one-two-three and it is so good there are never any leftovers!
By ranger1

Fish Taco Salad

1
We love fish tacos, but have to cut back on carbs, so this salad completely satisfies fish taco craving. If you're not cutting down on carbs, you could tuck some tortilla chips around the edge of the salad, or warm some corn tortillas and serve alongside.
By Carol West Kennedy

Tasty Taco Salad

Tortilla shells are baked, not fried, then filled with spicy Mexican Veggie Ground Round in this twist on taco salad.
By Allrecipes Member
Rio Grande Especial

4
I serve this as a build-your-own taco salad meal. Start with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheddar, and crushed tostada chips. Top off with the piping hot meat mixture, kinda toss together, and enjoy!
By Kim Grant

Nacho Corn Chip Salad

5
I made up this recipe by accident, but it turns out pretty good. My boyfriend loves it, and asks to make it all of the time.
By XIUXIU

Half-Baked Taco Salad

I've always adored taco salad, but I wanted to find a way to retain the large portions that the meal typically offers, retain the sharp flavor of the cheeses and meat mixture, but reduce the complexity and calories involved in having a bread product. This is the result and I'm quite addicted to it. I made slight changes to 'Taco Seasoning I' for the spicing, but otherwise hit upon the idea of pre-baking the salad before applying meat, tomato, and salsa, and quite like how the romaine gets crispy along the edges.
By jeturcotte

Refried Radicchio Verde

1
A fun spin on taco salad. Try scooping up this great dish with some tortilla chips for an even better treat.
By Meatball
