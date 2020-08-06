Taco Salad Recipes

This is a simple make-your-own taco salad. Both my kids, ages six and two, LOVE this! I have made this both with two boneless chicken breasts and beef. Both are a great hit and so easy. I have also used this for Super Bowl party... they LOVED it!
This is a great, fast recipe for those nights that you have little time but want a balanced meal. Add beans or olives, if that is what you like. We can't find taco salad shells here, so if you have them where you are, try those. If you don't like raw onions, cook the onions with the ground turkey.
This recipe is a favorite at all gatherings. It has been passed down in our family for three generations. There is one friend of the family who comes to our gatherings specifically for this dish. It is easy to make and oh so delicious.
We love fish tacos, but have to cut back on carbs, so this salad completely satisfies fish taco craving. If you're not cutting down on carbs, you could tuck some tortilla chips around the edge of the salad, or warm some corn tortillas and serve alongside.
I serve this as a build-your-own taco salad meal. Start with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheddar, and crushed tostada chips. Top off with the piping hot meat mixture, kinda toss together, and enjoy!
I've always adored taco salad, but I wanted to find a way to retain the large portions that the meal typically offers, retain the sharp flavor of the cheeses and meat mixture, but reduce the complexity and calories involved in having a bread product. This is the result and I'm quite addicted to it. I made slight changes to 'Taco Seasoning I' for the spicing, but otherwise hit upon the idea of pre-baking the salad before applying meat, tomato, and salsa, and quite like how the romaine gets crispy along the edges.