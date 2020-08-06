Blueberry Dessert Recipes

These bars are always a big hit and are a great way to use those fresh summer berries--though frozen blueberries work just as well. They're especially great with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream on top.
Easy, vegan, sugar-free, no-cook delectable blueberry ice cream. Who said treat food can't be healthy? Serve immediately or freeze until firm. If it's thoroughly frozen, transfer to the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving for easier scooping, or divide with a thin, sharp knife.
One really delicious and really unhealthy Sunday coffee cake. I have no idea where I got this recipe from but it was about thirty years ago and has been a family favorite since. The bake time is a bit longer if you're using frozen berries.
I've tinkered and tinkered, and this is the very best blueberry cobbler recipe I've found. Cakey/biscuit topping with a slight crunch on top and ooey gooey delicious blueberries hidden on the bottom. It can also work with other fruit fillings. Works best with delicious fresh blueberries and is the perfect summer treat.... An amalgamation of mine and my grandmother's cobbler recipe.... I think it is the best! Serve plain or with whipped cream. Enjoy!
This is a wonderful berry crisp. I use a triple berry mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but just one works well too! My family loves it! Serve it with whipped cream and it looks great.
This is a very pretty cake. Make sure to use black plums as they will turn pink when they bake and will look beautiful. The plums and blueberries can be replaced with peaches. You can also leave out the blueberries which makes a delicious plum cake! Enjoy!!!
This is a really moist muffin if you don't overwork the batter. I'm a 'muffin snob' and I find myself making this same recipe over and over again! You'll never want to make a boxed blueberry muffin again.
Folding frozen chunks of cream cheese into a sour cream sugar cookie base makes for a wonderfully cheesecakey-flavored cookie! Add in blueberries, and you've got a nice balance of creamy, sweet, salty, and tart berry flavor--all in one deliciously soft cookie!
A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B that I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way it is wonderful.