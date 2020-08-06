Blueberry Dessert Recipes

Browse recipes for blueberry pie, blueberry crisps and crumbles, and blueberry ice cream, and find a new favorite blueberry dessert recipe for the basket of berries you found at the market.

Community Picks

Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler

Easy blueberry cobbler recipe made with fresh blueberries and orange juice.
By Jen

Blueberry Pie

This is the best when made with fresh picked blueberries! It is a beautiful sight with a lattice top.
By ASHESP

Blueberry Crumble Bars

These bars are always a big hit and are a great way to use those fresh summer berries--though frozen blueberries work just as well. They're especially great with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream on top.
By magicallydelicious

Classic American Blueberry Crisp

Red, white, and blue American classic! Serve with ice cream, if desired.
By Teresa

Vegan Blueberry Coconut Ice Cream

Easy, vegan, sugar-free, no-cook delectable blueberry ice cream. Who said treat food can't be healthy? Serve immediately or freeze until firm. If it's thoroughly frozen, transfer to the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving for easier scooping, or divide with a thin, sharp knife.
By Nattonori

Shelly Hospitality's Blueberry Turnover Hand Pies

Portion control and flavor without a whole pie! Enjoy.
By Shelly Hiddleson

Blueberry Muffin Cake

A delicious breakfast coffee cake that tastes like your favorite blueberry muffins.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Blueberry Oatmeal Cookies

A different take on oatmeal raisin cookies. I think they are better.
By TJ Lombard

Blueberry Upside-Down Mini Cakes

A nice way to use up some leftover blueberries.
By Kim

Blueberry Coffee Cake I

This cake is super for a quick breakfast snack with coffee.
By Debbie Rowe

Grandma's Blueberry Buckle

This is the recipe that my Grandmother handed down to me. I always make it during blueberry season. My guests just love it!
By Gary Douylliez

Blueberry Cornmeal Galette

Chef John's rustic blueberry tart is a perfect summer dessert.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Warm Blueberry Cobbler
Delicious blueberry cobbler with only 6 simple ingredients. Turns out well with fresh or frozen blueberries. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
"I entered in an ice cream contest and won 1st place!" – Barbara Goebel Field
Chef John's Ultimate Berry Crumble
Melt In Your Mouth Blueberry Cake
A fresh blueberry pie with a gorgeous lattice top. Simple and delicious!

More Blueberry Dessert Recipes

Alice's Easy Blueberry Cake

This is a delicious and easy blueberry cake to make with things that are usually on hand. My grandmother passed this down to me and now I make it with my kids.
By JLI1108

Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake

One really delicious and really unhealthy Sunday coffee cake. I have no idea where I got this recipe from but it was about thirty years ago and has been a family favorite since. The bake time is a bit longer if you're using frozen berries.
By d newman

Blueberry Buckle

Sweet and delicious blueberry cake topped with a buttery cinnamon streusel.
By JBS BOX

Easy Batter Fruit Cobbler

This soft, cakey fruit cobbler is a simple old-fashioned summer dessert.

Nova Scotia Blueberry Cream Cake

I went to a potluck and someone brought this dessert. A dense cake layer is topped with a rich blueberry and sour cream layer. This dessert is awesome! Serve with whipped cream and enjoy!
By Paul

Blueberry Crumb Bars

In these easy bar cookies, blueberries top a pastry crust and get sprinkled with a cinnamon crumble before baking. You can use any berries you like.
By A Beavers

Blueberry Crumb Pie

This is the best blueberry pie that any of my family has ever had.
By Bethany Webber

Blueberry and Peach Crisp

Juicy, sweet peaches and blueberries with an oat-and-cinnamon topping makes a simply delicious dessert! Top this home-style dessert with vanilla or cinnamon ice cream.
By Meg&Mom

Very Best Blueberry Cobbler!

I've tinkered and tinkered, and this is the very best blueberry cobbler recipe I've found. Cakey/biscuit topping with a slight crunch on top and ooey gooey delicious blueberries hidden on the bottom. It can also work with other fruit fillings. Works best with delicious fresh blueberries and is the perfect summer treat.... An amalgamation of mine and my grandmother's cobbler recipe.... I think it is the best! Serve plain or with whipped cream. Enjoy!
By FRIENDLYFOOD

Blueberry Cheesecake

Creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and glazed blueberry topping.
By JJOHN32

Triple Berry Crisp

This is a wonderful berry crisp. I use a triple berry mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but just one works well too! My family loves it! Serve it with whipped cream and it looks great.
By Allrecipes Member
Three Berry Pie

A homemade pie bursting with strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.
By Jenn Hall

Blueberry Pound Cake

Wild berries were a source of amazement to colonists. Captain John Smith spoke of Indians feasting us with strawberries, mulberries, bread, fish and other countrie provisions.
By dcbeck46

Plum Blueberry Upside Down Cake

This is a very pretty cake. Make sure to use black plums as they will turn pink when they bake and will look beautiful. The plums and blueberries can be replaced with peaches. You can also leave out the blueberries which makes a delicious plum cake! Enjoy!!!
By Dina

Blueberry Cookies

Here's a recipe from Upstate New York. Very simple to make and my family really enjoys them.
By Pamela Cristaino

Blueberry Pie with Frozen Berries

Impressive and easy-to-make homemade blueberry pie that's sure to please!
By Cindy Nelson

Streusel Topped Blueberry Muffins

This is a really moist muffin if you don't overwork the batter. I'm a 'muffin snob' and I find myself making this same recipe over and over again! You'll never want to make a boxed blueberry muffin again.
By Heather

Blueberry Crisp

The mayonnaise adds a little tang to this delightful fresh blueberry crisp recipe. It's really delicious.
By ESCAPETONH

Red, White, and Blue Dump Cake

A summer holiday dump cake that is easy to make, delicious to eat, and there is only one pan to clean! Perfect for the 4th of July! Serve with whipped topping.
By sbennett05

Blueberry Cheesecake Cookies

Folding frozen chunks of cream cheese into a sour cream sugar cookie base makes for a wonderfully cheesecakey-flavored cookie! Add in blueberries, and you've got a nice balance of creamy, sweet, salty, and tart berry flavor--all in one deliciously soft cookie!
By Kim

Easy Lemon-Blueberry Bundt® Cake

No one would ever guess this lemon-blueberry cake starts out with a boxed mix. Adding blueberries, lemon, and milk to the mix will result in a moist, light, and fluffy cake.
By Yoly

Sugar Free Blueberry Coffee Cake

A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B that I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way it is wonderful.
By IBSERVICE
