Cherry Dessert Recipes

Thirty Day Friendship Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars 71

This takes 30 days to prepare the fruit for the cake but it's worth it. It's delicious. If you are lucky a 'friend' will give you 2 cups of starter along with a piece of cake so you won't have to go to all the trouble of preparing a starter. If you have the starter, begin with step 1. If you don't have the starter, follow the link to Friendship Fruit Starter. It will actually take 50 days total, if you need to make the starter.