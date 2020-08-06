Cherry Dessert Recipes

Browse top-rated dessert recipes for fresh or frozen cherries, sweet and tart cherries. Try your hand at cherry cookies, cherry pie, cherry clafouti, cherry crisps, crumbles, and fresh cherry shortcake. So many possibilities!
This is a delicious cherry cobbler made with fresh cherries instead of canned. It may take a little longer to make because you need to pit the cherries, but it is well worth it when you taste the finished product.
This recipe produces a really moist fruit cake it was given to me by my mom, and it's really easy. My mom uses it for Christmas cake by icing it. I use it for birthdays, Christmas, or just for a treat.
For whatever reason, rice pudding is usually not near the top when people list their favorite desserts, but despite that, it's a proven crowd-pleaser, and quite easy to make, especially using this simplified, one-pot method.
This takes 30 days to prepare the fruit for the cake but it's worth it. It's delicious. If you are lucky a 'friend' will give you 2 cups of starter along with a piece of cake so you won't have to go to all the trouble of preparing a starter. If you have the starter, begin with step 1. If you don't have the starter, follow the link to Friendship Fruit Starter. It will actually take 50 days total, if you need to make the starter.
This is a recipe that was passed down from my grandmother. She used to make it frequently for her children when they were growing up. It's a delicious recipe that contains fresh sour cherries. You can substitute water for the cherry juice.
This dessert recipe came from a friend from England, Gill Overfelt. She is one of the best people in the world (an angel in disguise!). It is delicious and elegant looking layered in a trifle bowl or individual dessert glasses.
This recipe for dump cake is more like a cobbler type dessert than it is a cake. I serve it in a bowl with whipped cream, ice cream, or frozen whipped topping. It is quick to prepare and it is delicious.
The delicious combination of chocolate and cherry cheesecake swirled up into a brownie that your family and friends will love, and they can be made gluten-free to boot! Serve them warm or cold and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
These delicious little pie bites are great for snacking or for parties. They are quick and easy to make using prepared pie dough and pie filling, and come out delightfully crisp and flaky in your air fryer.
Amazingly easy and amazingly good... too good! This is my mother-in-law's recipe that was just recently shared. It would be a shame not to share it. Best served warm and with vanilla ice cream (of course).
This simple dump cake is super sweet and indulgent with a classic pairing of cherries and chocolate. Salted butter balances out the sweetness and adds rich flavor to the gooey chocolate brownie topping. Serve this warm dessert with cold vanilla ice cream for the perfect bite!