Cherry Dessert Recipes

Browse top-rated dessert recipes for fresh or frozen cherries, sweet and tart cherries. Try your hand at cherry cookies, cherry pie, cherry clafouti, cherry crisps, crumbles, and fresh cherry shortcake. So many possibilities!

Community Picks

Cherry Pie III

422
This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship first-place winner in the Fruit and Berry Category.
By Allrecipes Member

No-Churn Chocolate-Cherry Ice Cream

Try this easy no-churn chocolate-cherry ice cream for a summer treat.
By dlittlegnome

Fresh Cherry Cobbler

455
This is a delicious cherry cobbler made with fresh cherries instead of canned. It may take a little longer to make because you need to pit the cherries, but it is well worth it when you taste the finished product.
By Miranda Williams

Cherry Pie Filling

297
A homemade cherry pie filling! You can use fresh or frozen tart cherries.
By mrsC

How to Pit Cherries 4 Easy Ways: A Step-by-Step Guide

If all that stands between you and your favorite cherry dessert are scores of unpitted cherries, you've come to the right place.
By Karen Gaudette Brewer

Fresh Cherry Crisp

315
A cherry crisp using sour pie cherries that has an oatmeal crunch topping. This is delicious warm from the oven with ice cream. Fresh, frozen, or canned cherries may be used.
By ARANDYGAIL

Double Chocolate-Cherry Cookies

1
Dried cherries, white chocolate chips, and a rich chocolate dough create the perfect balance of sweet, tart, moist, and chewy in these decadent double chocolate cookies.
By Ayren Irvine

20+ Luscious Desserts to Make With Fresh Summer Cherries

Make the most of cherry season with these fresh and fruity recipes.
By Vanessa Greaves

Cherry Crumble Pie with Frozen Cherries

1
Mix up a tasty crumb topping and all you need is a pie crust, frozen cherries, and a can of pie filling for this super-easy and tasty cherry crumble pie.
By Chef Jeff

4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Cherry Cobbler

1
Use just 4 ingredients and a slow cooker to create this delicious, sweet cherry cobbler and perfectly complements ice cream.
By bradshaw

Chewy Chocolate-Cherry Cookies

2
Tart-sweet bits of maraschino cherries add vibrant color and chewy texture to chocolate chip cookies made with chunks of creamy milk chocolate.
By Heather Gillaspy

Baked Fresh Cherry Pie

352
YUMMY--uses fresh cherries!
By Cali
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Cherry Clafouti
22
Clafouti is one of the world's great recipes for enjoying fresh cherries. This French favorite is a sort of baked custard, studded with fresh cherries, and scented with vanilla.
Washington Sweet Cherry Pie
59
"A 6-star recipe. Beautiful to look at and tasted like heaven." – Maggie Olsen
Cherry Cheesecake Frozen Yogurt
42
Cherry Dump Pudding Cake
41
Fresh Cherry Shortcake
1
Sour Cream Lemon Pound Cake with Cherry Compote
19
The Best Unbaked Cherry Cheesecake Ever
423

This easy, no-bake cherry cheesecake will be a hit with the whole family.

More Cherry Dessert Recipes

Grandma's Skillet Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

19
This skillet pineapple upside-down cake is baked in a cast iron skillet and served warm. It is wonderful!
By Jen S

Best Boiled Fruitcake

63
This recipe produces a really moist fruit cake it was given to me by my mom, and it's really easy. My mom uses it for Christmas cake by icing it. I use it for birthdays, Christmas, or just for a treat.

Easy Fruit Cobbler

488
This cobbler can be made with peaches, apples, cherries, or berries.

Punch Bowl Cake II

24
Can use cherry or strawberry pie filling or fresh, sliced, sweetened strawberries.

Chef John's Classic Rice Pudding

117
For whatever reason, rice pudding is usually not near the top when people list their favorite desserts, but despite that, it's a proven crowd-pleaser, and quite easy to make, especially using this simplified, one-pot method.

Thirty Day Friendship Cake

71
This takes 30 days to prepare the fruit for the cake but it's worth it. It's delicious. If you are lucky a 'friend' will give you 2 cups of starter along with a piece of cake so you won't have to go to all the trouble of preparing a starter. If you have the starter, begin with step 1. If you don't have the starter, follow the link to Friendship Fruit Starter. It will actually take 50 days total, if you need to make the starter.

Cherry Dump Pudding Cake

40
This is a recipe that was passed down from my grandmother. She used to make it frequently for her children when they were growing up. It's a delicious recipe that contains fresh sour cherries. You can substitute water for the cherry juice.

Texas Pie

38
Quick to make and as big as Texas.
By LTEDFORD

English Trifle

223
This dessert recipe came from a friend from England, Gill Overfelt. She is one of the best people in the world (an angel in disguise!). It is delicious and elegant looking layered in a trifle bowl or individual dessert glasses.

Dump Cake V

281
This recipe for dump cake is more like a cobbler type dessert than it is a cake. I serve it in a bowl with whipped cream, ice cream, or frozen whipped topping. It is quick to prepare and it is delicious.

Cherry Cheesecake Brownies

21
The delicious combination of chocolate and cherry cheesecake swirled up into a brownie that your family and friends will love, and they can be made gluten-free to boot! Serve them warm or cold and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
By My Hot Southern Mess

The Best Cherry Pie

8
This is a delicious pie filling. It's also a great recipe if you have a helper. If any juice bubbles over, it tastes really good on top of ice cream.
By pomfamilycooks

Baked Fresh Cherry Pie

351
YUMMY--uses fresh cherries!

Sour Cream Lemon Pound Cake with Cherry Compote

19
Super moist, refreshing dessert. I serve this at Easter or Mother's Day. I store the compote separately and let it cool slightly before I serve.

Mini Air Fryer Cherry Hand Pies

These delicious little pie bites are great for snacking or for parties. They are quick and easy to make using prepared pie dough and pie filling, and come out delightfully crisp and flaky in your air fryer.
By fabeveryday

Cherry Dump Cake

6
Amazingly easy and amazingly good... too good! This is my mother-in-law's recipe that was just recently shared. It would be a shame not to share it. Best served warm and with vanilla ice cream (of course).
By hhuffman4

Chocolate Covered Cherries

335
Easy, delicious cherries. Just like you buy in the box! It's best to let the candies ripen for 1 to 2 weeks.

Poke Cake III

88
This is a delicious cake that is really tasty. Poke holes in a white cake, pour fruit flavored gelatin over that, then top it off with cherry pie filling and whipped topping.
By JWOODBURY

Cherry Angel Food Cake

29
The traditional angel food cake with a new twist - cherries!

Black Forest Brownie Dump Cake

This simple dump cake is super sweet and indulgent with a classic pairing of cherries and chocolate. Salted butter balances out the sweetness and adds rich flavor to the gooey chocolate brownie topping. Serve this warm dessert with cold vanilla ice cream for the perfect bite!
By NicoleMcmom

Cherry Cobbler I

265
This is a very good recipe from a neighbor, and it is requested often. Fresh or frozen cherries may be used in this recipe.

Old Time Mincemeat Pie

13
An old-fashioned mincemeat pie filling made with meat and sour cherries.
By ONEMINA

Sweet Polish Cherry Cake

30
A delicious homemade Polish cake with cherries for the whole family.
By Plvic-52

Cherry Pie with Almond Crumb Topping

72
This delicious and super easy cherry pie features a crunchy, streusel-like topping.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com