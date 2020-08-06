Banana Dessert Recipes

This ambrosial banana cream pie is filled with lots of bananas and a creamy pudding mixture. Once this pie is prepared, it's slipped into the oven for about 15 minutes, then chilled and served to raves.
This recipe is great for hot summer afternoons, or when you're just craving a cold snack! It is easy to make and uses only 3 simple ingredients. For one cup of mashed bananas, you will need about 3 bananas.
So easy, so good! Only 3 ingredients. This recipe was a happy mistake. I misread a recipe and discovered this fantastic treat! It has a different texture than a regular cake. Sort of a cross between cake and brownies, it has a lovely chewiness. Lovely hot out of the oven alone or with ice cream, or when cool topped with whipped cream.
This is a very versatile and fast cake recipe. Not only is it moist and delicious, the same batter can be used to make banana bread and muffins. Delicious frosted with chocolate or cream cheese frosting.
Flour-free and sugar-free cookies naturally sweetened with bananas. You can have great cookies for breakfast or any time of the day without any guilt! A little bonus for me was that my 11-year-old brother loved these, even after they had been in the refrigerator!
Impress your friends with this Hummingbird Cake--a recipe that has been passed down through many generations. If desired, crush additional nuts and press them into the sides of the frosting, and put sliced maraschino cherries on top of the cake to gild the lily.
This pie is easy to make and requires no cooking and is so yummy! A Christmas favorite of my family and friends. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
I should rename these to the Houdini cookies, with how fast they vanish from my kitchen. Very fluffy and delicious. My daughter just turned one and loves to help make these. She pulls the paper from the butter, peels the bananas, mashes and mixes. It's so fast and easy. Any time we have a couple bananas going brown we mix up these. The recipe originated as my grandmother's banana bread, but one day I was in a rush and didn't want to wait an hour for the bread to bake so I tossed them in as cookies and we all agreed it came out better this way.
If you like banana cream pie, you'll absolutely love baked banana pudding. Not only is there no pie crust to mess with, but I think the vanilla wafer cookies pair even more perfectly with the fruit and custardy pudding. We want the bananas to match the texture of the custard-soaked cookies, so make sure you buy them a week beforehand. Other than that, not much can go wrong with this simple Southern classic.
A small banana is added to a basic made-from-scratch brownie for a hint of banana flavor. This is a fudgy brownie and it does not rise much. Add 1/2 cup chopped nuts or mini chocolate chips for more flavor. No mixer required!
This recipe is a family favorite. It is great for using overripe bananas. I usually double the recipe and make two loaves. You can also add walnuts if you wish. Note: When your bananas are overripe, you can put them in the freezer until you are ready to use them.