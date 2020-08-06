Banana Dessert Recipes

Browse top-rated banana dessert recipes, including banana pudding, banana trifle, banana split cake, bananas Foster, banana cream pie, and hummingbird cake.

Staff Picks

Banana Cream Pie I

1555
This ambrosial banana cream pie is filled with lots of bananas and a creamy pudding mixture. Once this pie is prepared, it's slipped into the oven for about 15 minutes, then chilled and served to raves.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Cake II

463
My family loves this cake. Frost with a cream cheese frosting with one ripe banana added and confectioners' sugar sprinkled over the top.
By Carol Farrington

The Best Banana Pudding

963
No-cook banana pudding made with instant vanilla pudding mix, condensed milk and whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Bananas in Caramel Sauce

105
A delicious, fast dessert. Impressive served when the sauce is still bubbling! Serve with coconut ice cream, if desired.
By Sarah Hand

16 Top-Rated Banana Dessert Recipes

By Vanessa Greaves

Bananas Foster II

1085
Bananas are cooked in a bubbling pan of dark brown sugar, butter, rum and cinnamon and served over ice cream with walnuts in this elegant, quick dessert.
By BUTTERMEBREAD

Banana Cake VI

This cake was first made for me by a friend while I was visiting her after she had delivered her 11th child. I told her, 'I should have baked for you!'
By Cindy Carnes

Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe uses very ripe bananas, the ones which you would not want to eat. The riper the bananas are, the more flavor they have.
By Evelyn Brown

Banana Trifle

91
Pound cake, whipped cream, banana pudding and vanilla wafers are layered to form this easy trifle that's sure to please.
By CNM CATERING

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

A local restaurant served a version of this recipe. I went crazy over it and decided to create my own. It's great served warm or cold.
By Gabrielle

Campfire Banana Splits

This was a recipe from my old Girl Scouting days. A very easy recipe for all ages that needs little adult supervision. Great for sleep-overs and backyard camping trips.
By Toni Boncella Blyth

Amazing Banana Sorbet

56
This recipe is great for hot summer afternoons, or when you're just craving a cold snack! It is easy to make and uses only 3 simple ingredients. For one cup of mashed bananas, you will need about 3 bananas.
By MERYL THE YOUNG CHEF
Kentucky Banana Pudding
162
"My only complaint is that it didn't make enough!" – Grace Leigh Ann Gandy
Banana Cream Cheesecake
"This is one of those recipes I could give 10 stars! Fabulous!" – missrochester
Air Fryer Roasted Bananas
4
Frosted Banana Bars
Banana Wake-Up Bars

86
These are soft, simple, but delicious, bars made with yummy ingredients. They're always a big hit when I make them for my friends and bring them to school.
By cookie_monster

Banana Pudding IV

3649
Less than ten ingredients, including condensed milk, whipped topping, and vanilla wafers, are combined in this quick and easy banana pudding.
By Patty

Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

618
This recipe uses very ripe bananas, the ones which you would not want to eat. The riper the bananas are, the more flavor they have.
By Evelyn Brown

Air Fryer Roasted Bananas

4
Roasted bananas are great over ice cream, sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar, in a smoothie, or straight out of the air fryer. Made with only 2 ingredients and ready in less than 10 minutes.
By Yoly

Yummy, Easy Chocolate Banana Cake

1
So easy, so good! Only 3 ingredients. This recipe was a happy mistake. I misread a recipe and discovered this fantastic treat! It has a different texture than a regular cake. Sort of a cross between cake and brownies, it has a lovely chewiness. Lovely hot out of the oven alone or with ice cream, or when cool topped with whipped cream.
By Sandra B

A-Number-1 Banana Cake

925
This is a very versatile and fast cake recipe. Not only is it moist and delicious, the same batter can be used to make banana bread and muffins. Delicious frosted with chocolate or cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Southern Style Banana Split Cake

124
This great recipe belonged to my Grandma and requires no cooking.
By Allrecipes Member

Clean Banana Oat Cookies

98
Flour-free and sugar-free cookies naturally sweetened with bananas. You can have great cookies for breakfast or any time of the day without any guilt! A little bonus for me was that my 11-year-old brother loved these, even after they had been in the refrigerator!
By Katya

Banana Trifle

91
Pound cake, whipped cream, banana pudding and vanilla wafers are layered to form this easy trifle that's sure to please.
By CNM CATERING

Banana Pudding I

333
This is a recipe that's been handed down from my grandmother. My whole family loves it and we all grew up on it! Hope you enjoy it!
By Allrecipes Member

Hummingbird Cake

198
Impress your friends with this Hummingbird Cake--a recipe that has been passed down through many generations. If desired, crush additional nuts and press them into the sides of the frosting, and put sliced maraschino cherries on top of the cake to gild the lily.
By MARBALET

Banana Chocolate Chip Cake

454
This recipe makes a delightful banana cake packed with chocolate chips for a delightful way to enjoy a classic flavor combination.
By Debbie Menges

Banana Split Pie

25
This pie is easy to make and requires no cooking and is so yummy! A Christmas favorite of my family and friends. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
By Judy Bowen

Easy Kids' Recipe for Fluffy Banana Cookies

35
I should rename these to the Houdini cookies, with how fast they vanish from my kitchen. Very fluffy and delicious. My daughter just turned one and loves to help make these. She pulls the paper from the butter, peels the bananas, mashes and mixes. It's so fast and easy. Any time we have a couple bananas going brown we mix up these. The recipe originated as my grandmother's banana bread, but one day I was in a rush and didn't want to wait an hour for the bread to bake so I tossed them in as cookies and we all agreed it came out better this way.
By Tiffany Hawkey

Banana Bread Bars with Brown Butter Frosting

173
Banana bread bars with brown butter frosting.
By AllieGeekPi

Surprise Banana Cake

391
This is an old Seattle recipe for a simple cake to turn overripe bananas into a delicious dessert.
By tomg

Southern-Style Baked Banana Pudding

42
If you like banana cream pie, you'll absolutely love baked banana pudding. Not only is there no pie crust to mess with, but I think the vanilla wafer cookies pair even more perfectly with the fruit and custardy pudding. We want the bananas to match the texture of the custard-soaked cookies, so make sure you buy them a week beforehand. Other than that, not much can go wrong with this simple Southern classic.
By Chef John

Easy Banana Brownies

89
A small banana is added to a basic made-from-scratch brownie for a hint of banana flavor. This is a fudgy brownie and it does not rise much. Add 1/2 cup chopped nuts or mini chocolate chips for more flavor. No mixer required!
By Gloria Rice

Banana Fritters

81
These great little fritters are a breakfast favorite.
By Julia Morris

Banana Loaf Cake I

242
This recipe is a family favorite. It is great for using overripe bananas. I usually double the recipe and make two loaves. You can also add walnuts if you wish. Note: When your bananas are overripe, you can put them in the freezer until you are ready to use them.
By Sandi
