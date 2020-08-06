Inspired by that basket of perfect farmer's market strawberries? Make strawberry shortcake, strawberry pretzel salad, strawberry crumble, cheesecake, or cupcakes--all your favorite strawberry dessert recipes are here.
This is the simplest version of chocolate covered strawberries I know. Paraffin was originally used instead of shortening. Turn the strawberries upside down and insert by the toothpicks into a piece of styrofoam for easy cooling, or simply place them on a sheet of wax paper. White chocolate may be drizzled over the milk chocolate for a fancier look. They are perfect for weddings when decorated with frosting bow ties, bells, butterflies, roses, etc.
Tiramisu is Italian for 'pick me up'. This light, roll your eyes, taste bud tantalizer has become a traditional wedding anniversary dessert treat that I've been making for my husband and me for 17 years. You might call it a happy hubby dessert! This is my easy version of a classic with the elimination of raw eggs and a wonderful fresh strawberry layer and puree base. It's delicioso! It is made to accommodate two extra large portions.
Wonderful dessert that is light and refreshing. The strawberries marinate in the wine for hours producing a strawberry flavor wine at the bottom of the bowl that everyone will be fighting for. Adjust the amount of sugar depending on the sweetness of the berries you have. Great way to dress up not-too-sweet strawberries! Champagne may be substituted for the wine.
This delicious, attractive, and (most importantly) super-easy puff pastry recipe can easily be made low-fat by using fat-free whipped topping and skim milk. This recipe should be enjoyed the same day for best results. Enjoy!
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
It is hard to find scratch strawberry cakes, so this one is worth it weight in gold to me as a caterer. I made this cake for a child's birthday party. It was a major hit! Frost with cream cheese or vanilla frosting - or for a treat, use a chocolate glaze!
Fresh strawberries are one of the sweetest harbingers of spring and summer. And strawberry shortcakes are most assuredly one of the best ways to celebrate the arrival of warmer, sunnier days. Of course, the petite, layered berry-biscuit stacks aren't exactly fuss-free. This impressive skillet strawberry shortcake recipe eliminates much of the hassle and mess of traditional strawberry shortcakes. Instead of flouring the counter and rolling and cutting out individual biscuits, you'll bake one giant skillet biscuit cake that's topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.
Following the trend of 'naked' cakes and layer cakes, here is a refreshing summer cake full of fruit and my own buttercream frosting. My recipe is simple and quick with great results. This cake (or naked cake, rather) will impress not only with its looks but with so many fantastic tastes.
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.