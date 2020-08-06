Strawberry Dessert Recipes

Inspired by that basket of perfect farmer's market strawberries? Make strawberry shortcake, strawberry pretzel salad, strawberry crumble, cheesecake, or cupcakes--all your favorite strawberry dessert recipes are here.

Staff Picks

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

This is the simplest version of chocolate covered strawberries I know. Paraffin was originally used instead of shortening. Turn the strawberries upside down and insert by the toothpicks into a piece of styrofoam for easy cooling, or simply place them on a sheet of wax paper. White chocolate may be drizzled over the milk chocolate for a fancier look. They are perfect for weddings when decorated with frosting bow ties, bells, butterflies, roses, etc.
By Kitten

Rhubarb Strawberry Crunch

Ever wonder what to do with that big rhubarb plant in the garden? This is your answer.
By Michelle Davis

Strawberry Shortcake

558
This old fashioned strawberry shortcake has tender, homemade shortcake layered with sweet strawberries and fresh whipped cream.
By Denyse

Old Fashioned Strawberry Pie

274
This is a two crust strawberry pie that has a thick juice. Any fresh berries can be substituted.
By Cindy B.

Strawberry Tiramisu for Two

69
Tiramisu is Italian for 'pick me up'. This light, roll your eyes, taste bud tantalizer has become a traditional wedding anniversary dessert treat that I've been making for my husband and me for 17 years. You might call it a happy hubby dessert! This is my easy version of a classic with the elimination of raw eggs and a wonderful fresh strawberry layer and puree base. It's delicioso! It is made to accommodate two extra large portions.
By LMSM

Strawberries and Wine

55
Wonderful dessert that is light and refreshing. The strawberries marinate in the wine for hours producing a strawberry flavor wine at the bottom of the bowl that everyone will be fighting for. Adjust the amount of sugar depending on the sweetness of the berries you have. Great way to dress up not-too-sweet strawberries! Champagne may be substituted for the wine.
By Allrecipes Member

Strawberry Cream Roll

119
Ideal for that special ending to a special luncheon. Decorate this jelly roll with crystallized violets, if desired. A few fresh violet leaves on top also may be used.
By JJOHN32

Chef John's Pavlova with Strawberries

88
This dessert is fun to make and eat. Fresh fruit, especially berries and kiwis, balances the sweet, gooey crunch.
By Chef John

Strawberry Napoleons

62
This delicious, attractive, and (most importantly) super-easy puff pastry recipe can easily be made low-fat by using fat-free whipped topping and skim milk. This recipe should be enjoyed the same day for best results. Enjoy!
By PESTANO

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

682
It is a dessert, but isn't too sweet, nor too salty. It is really pretty when you put it in a clear ovenproof dish.
By BETILDA

Strawberry Pie II

1243
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

1794
This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.
By Allrecipes Member
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our 15 Best Strawberry Dessert Recipes of All Time Are the Perfect Use for Your Strawberry Bounty
No matter what strawberry-filled dessert you're craving, you'll be able to satisfy your sweet tooth with one of our recipes.
14 Sensational Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Recipes
They're the ultimate union of sweet and tart.
16 Luscious Strawberry and Cream Cheese Desserts to Celebrate Strawberry Season
Strawberry Angel Food Dessert
916
Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
1211
Strawberry Cake from Scratch
1193
Frosty Strawberry Squares
81

A frozen strawberry treat you can't put down, but is a little messy to make.

More Strawberry Dessert Recipes

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

682
It is a dessert, but isn't too sweet, nor too salty. It is really pretty when you put it in a clear ovenproof dish.
By BETILDA

Strawberry Pie II

1243
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

1794
This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Strawberry Angel Food Dessert

916
Angel food pieces are topped with sweetened cream cheese, whipped topping and strawberries in glaze in this chilled, layered dessert.
By TABKAT

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

1211
Everyone loves chocolate-covered fruit, right? Make your own chocolate-covered strawberries simply and quickly with this recipe.
By Kitten

Strawberry Cake from Scratch

1193
It is hard to find scratch strawberry cakes, so this one is worth it weight in gold to me as a caterer. I made this cake for a child's birthday party. It was a major hit! Frost with cream cheese or vanilla frosting - or for a treat, use a chocolate glaze!
By GothicGirl

Strawberry Shortcake

558
This old fashioned strawberry shortcake has tender, homemade shortcake layered with sweet strawberries and fresh whipped cream.
By Denyse

Frosty Strawberry Squares

81
A frozen strawberry treat you can't put down, but is a little messy to make.
By TAMIELAW

Strawberry Cheesecake

286
This creamy strawberry cheesecake is perfect for any special occasion! You have to bake the cake and let it cool for an hour, then chill it in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours prior to serving.
By Kathy Higgins

Strawberry Pudding Dessert

2
This layered strawberry pudding dessert is super easy to make and requires no baking or cooking, just mix and chill!
By Walt Drawl

Easy Strawberry Shortcake

18
This is a very easy and quick dessert. If you love strawberries and shortcake, then this is the recipe for you!
By Amy Trombley

Strawberry Crumble

Fresh strawberries with a crumbly oat topping are the perfect dessert!
By LaDonna Langwell

Easy Strawberry Crumble

1
This strawberry crumble is easy to assemble and perfect if you are looking for a quick dessert and have fresh strawberries on hand.
By ramblinrose

Skillet Strawberry Shortcake

Fresh strawberries are one of the sweetest harbingers of spring and summer. And strawberry shortcakes are most assuredly one of the best ways to celebrate the arrival of warmer, sunnier days. Of course, the petite, layered berry-biscuit stacks aren't exactly fuss-free. This impressive skillet strawberry shortcake recipe eliminates much of the hassle and mess of traditional strawberry shortcakes. Instead of flouring the counter and rolling and cutting out individual biscuits, you'll bake one giant skillet biscuit cake that's topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.
By Darcy Lenz

Old Fashioned Strawberry Pie

274
This is a two crust strawberry pie that has a thick juice. Any fresh berries can be substituted.
By Cindy B.

Strawberry and Rhubarb Shortcakes

Rectangular shortcake biscuits surround a yummy strawberry-rhubarb filling.
By Kaleb

Five Minute Ice Cream

604
A fast way to make delicious ice cream without compromising quality. Use any frozen fruit in place of the strawberries. This is a quick recipe to WOW company who drop by.
By Pamela Euless-Barker

Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie

960
Sweetened strawberries and rhubarb are poured into a prepared crust and topped with another crust, resulting in a deliciously tart and sweet pie.
By Terri

Easy, Eggless Strawberry Ice Cream

244
Use your ice cream maker to create this rich and creamy strawberry ice cream. There are no eggs in this recipe.
By ejw825

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

185
I recently saw a recipe online for strawberry cream cheese cobbler. Well, this is my version. It is awesome!
By Nauntie

Deliciously Refreshing Naked Layer Cake

Following the trend of 'naked' cakes and layer cakes, here is a refreshing summer cake full of fruit and my own buttercream frosting. My recipe is simple and quick with great results. This cake (or naked cake, rather) will impress not only with its looks but with so many fantastic tastes.
By evascooking

Strawberry Trifle

532
This is a very light dessert recipe from my friend, Ellen. It is so easy to make and is the perfect ending to a heavy meal.
By prissycat

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

30
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.

Rhubarb Strawberry Crunch

1217
Ever wonder what to do with that big rhubarb plant in the garden? This is your answer.
By Allrecipes Member
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com