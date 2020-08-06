Quick and Easy Cake Recipes

When you need a quick and easy dessert, these recipes for microwave cakes, picnic cakes, coffee cakes, and easy beginner cakes are sure to delight.

Easy Lemon Cake

I got this recipe from my mother-in-law years ago, and it has always been a family favorite. It is real good for potlucks as it is served right out of the pan.
By v monte

Easy Platz (Coffee Cake)

A delicious light fruit cake, to go with a good cup of Java! Or serve as a dessert!
By maple bear

Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.
By safinabakes1231

Quick Sunshine Cake

This recipe was given to me by a friend with whom I exchange recipes. It is so moist and good. Being a nurse, I am always looking for quick easy recipes.
By Dmarcks

What Is Old-Fashioned Pudding Cake?

Served up warm from the oven, this nostalgic cake makes its own pudding-like sauce to warm souls and bellies, just like grandma intended.
By Amy Barnes

Easy Rum Cake

This is an easy recipe for a rum-soaked cake filled with walnuts and a rum glaze.
By Mariann

Quick Cake

A quick chocolate cake also known as Wacky Cake. It has no eggs or milk, and is mixed in the same pan it's baked in.
By Honda

15 Easy Cake Recipes for Beginners

Get recipes for popular, top-rated cakes that you can make without a whole lot of fuss.
By Vanessa Greaves

Cheese Cake Cups

Very easy recipe that can be made with kids. Top with chocolate chips or cherry pie filling, if you like.
By LOOPDHERB

Easy Bake Oven Cake Mix

Easy Bake Oven cake mix recipe
By NLEITNER

Plum Cake

This is a great cake for those who find the usual cakes too filling. This is great for entertaining as well as for the family. If this cake stays more than 24 hours, it should be kept refrigerated.
By Carol

Easy Yogurt Cake

This is an easy yogurt cake that uses the yogurt container to measure all of the ingredients. It's ready in under an hour and the perfect not-too-sweet snack or breakfast treat. It's known in France as "Gâteau au Yaourt" and is typically the first cake that French children learn how to make. My son attends a French school and has made this with his classmates.
By Diana Moutsopoulos
More Quick and Easy Cake Recipes

Microwave Banana Cake in a Bowl

Rating: 4.45 stars
20
Yummy banana cake in a regular microwaveable cereal bowl with texture like real cake and no eggs! So no chances of food diseases from uncooked animal product.
By naynayy

Green Tea Cake

Rating: 4.47 stars
32
Soft and spongy green tea cake - full of flavor, and not too sweet. This recipe has been widely enjoyed by family and friends, and I reap the side benefit of having the whole kitchen filled with the blissful aroma of green tea every time I make this. This can also be made into 12 cupcakes.
By annie_c

Quick Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Rating: 4.3 stars
10
A very quick and tasty dessert.
By workforwine

10-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake

Rating: 4.23 stars
57
This quick and easy dessert is a family favorite.
By Baker Boy

Best Ever Chocolate Sponge Cake

Rating: 4 stars
2
This recipe was created after I miscalculated a recipe for brownies. The brownies were horrible but the result was a perfect chocolaty sponge cake. I make it ever since and it's perfect for a layer cake, frosting or on it's own.
By dutchgirl

The Easiest Chocolate Pudding Cake

Rating: 4.28 stars
60
This cake is made with chocolate cake mix and pudding. It is so easy and so moist. This is also good if you use peanut butter chips
By Mary

Pancake Poppers

Rating: 4.44 stars
34
Pancakes didn't turn out so well on my electric stove top, so I invented these. They are light and airy and freeze well too. Try them with strawberry jam, dipped in syrup, or sprinkled with powdered sugar. Perfect for kid and adult brunches! This is a wonderful pancake recipe on its own too.
By ELLOWYN

Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes

Rating: 4.57 stars
21
Just like the cake but in cupcake form. Just as good, yet smaller and healthier portions than a whole piece. Just be sure to eat it upside-down.
By Mrs.Joe Jonas

Campfire Pineapple Cakes

Rating: 5 stars
2
Love the taste of pineapple upside-down cake? Then, you'll enjoy this recipe. I first made it at Girl Scout camp when I was 7 and have made it on every camping trip since.
By Sillyconniegirl

Coffee Mug Cake

Rating: 4.34 stars
47
A quick, single serving of cake that can be made using any of your favorite flavors. Great, easy recipe for kids to make for themselves. You can get creative with flavors here. Add in cocoa powder, your favorite flavor extract, or a couple teaspoons of your favorite pie filling. Go nuts!
By Adastra808

Carrot Cake Bars

Rating: 4.6 stars
57
This is a very moist carrot cake using baby food carrots. I frost it with a Cream Cheese Frosting, then cut into bars.
By Linda

Vegan Mug Cake

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This vegan mug cake is made without egg or milk and uses applesauce for moisture. Within 5 minutes you have a great vegan dessert for 1!
By Rita

Easy Eggless Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.22 stars
59
You will enjoy not only baking but eating this cake.
By Ladan M Miller

Fudgy Nutella® Mug Cake

Rating: 4.29 stars
21
I created this recipe for a somewhat healthier version of an easy Nutella® mug cake so I wouldn't use so much Nutella®. Let it rest for 2 to 4 minutes after cooking, but enjoy it warm.
By Sarah

Paleo Chocolate Lover's Mug Cake

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
Easy, economical, and paleo. Ready in under 5 minutes!
By Mary Jacques

Easy Cheesecake Pie

Rating: 4.61 stars
28
This cheesecake recipe is easy, yet delicious. It usually takes about 5 minutes (10 minutes tops) to mix this up.
By Misty M.

Easy Streusel Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.17 stars
29
Yellow cake mix with nutty, chocolate, cinnamon streusel.
By Terry Azose

Simple British Flapjack

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a simple but tasty flapjack recipe from the UK that is very easy and simple to do for anyone of any skill, even kids. Flapjacks are a simple sheet cake with oats, sugar, golden syrup, butter, and raisins. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.co.uk]
By kuppet
