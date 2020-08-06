Quick and Easy Cake Recipes

This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.
This is an easy yogurt cake that uses the yogurt container to measure all of the ingredients. It's ready in under an hour and the perfect not-too-sweet snack or breakfast treat. It's known in France as "Gâteau au Yaourt" and is typically the first cake that French children learn how to make. My son attends a French school and has made this with his classmates.
This is a quick but company-worthy cobbler. So simple, yet wins rave reviews. If desired, use 2 (32 ounce) cans of peaches in place of fresh peaches. If doing this, use peach syrup instead of water and then omit the white sugar from recipe. Also, yellow cake mix can be substituted for the white.
Soft and spongy green tea cake - full of flavor, and not too sweet. This recipe has been widely enjoyed by family and friends, and I reap the side benefit of having the whole kitchen filled with the blissful aroma of green tea every time I make this. This can also be made into 12 cupcakes.
This recipe was created after I miscalculated a recipe for brownies. The brownies were horrible but the result was a perfect chocolaty sponge cake. I make it ever since and it's perfect for a layer cake, frosting or on it's own.
Pancakes didn't turn out so well on my electric stove top, so I invented these. They are light and airy and freeze well too. Try them with strawberry jam, dipped in syrup, or sprinkled with powdered sugar. Perfect for kid and adult brunches! This is a wonderful pancake recipe on its own too.
A quick, single serving of cake that can be made using any of your favorite flavors. Great, easy recipe for kids to make for themselves. You can get creative with flavors here. Add in cocoa powder, your favorite flavor extract, or a couple teaspoons of your favorite pie filling. Go nuts!
This is a simple but tasty flapjack recipe from the UK that is very easy and simple to do for anyone of any skill, even kids. Flapjacks are a simple sheet cake with oats, sugar, golden syrup, butter, and raisins. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.co.uk]