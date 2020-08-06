Quick and Easy Pie Recipes

This recipe comes from the mortician's side of the family. I was wary at first because I had never heard of the combination of peaches and blueberries. I was quickly swayed after trying it and now believe that this is one of the best pies ever!
This is one of my fall favorite quick recipes to use those lovely little red apples my backyard tree provides! It's beautiful but also tasty - a great treat or dessert to make for company or bring to a party.
These lemon curd tarts are a staple dessert at my tea parties. I can make them quickly without even measuring the ingredients using a pastry bag to fill the small shells. The crust remains crunchy for several hours, so I make them early the morning of the tea and then refrigerate them. I also serve these at wedding and baby showers. For variation, you can place 1/4 teaspoon raspberry spread underneath the lemon curd and garnish with a fresh raspberry, omitting the cinnamon. Another variation is to use lime curd instead of lemon, both of which can be found in the baking aisle of the grocery store.
This is a Filipino dessert that has been my favorite since I was a child. Crispy, sugary shells with soft and warm plantains inside. They are a breeze to make when you have everything set up in advance. They can be frozen in bulk and fried without any defrosting.
This recipe is great for people who do not have much of a sweet tooth. For those who love sweet things, you can add as much sugar as you want to suit your taste buds! It is delightful and quick to make. I usually make it for my husband on his birthday. It's his favorite!