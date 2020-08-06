Quick and Easy Pie Recipes

These recipes make pie quick and easy. Browse fruit pies, hand pies, icebox pies - they're all easy as pie!

Staff Picks

Easy Chocolate Tofu Pie

95
A dead ringer for a chocolate cream pie, only without the dairy.
By Siobhan Connally

Peach Blueberry Pie

36
This recipe comes from the mortician's side of the family. I was wary at first because I had never heard of the combination of peaches and blueberries. I was quickly swayed after trying it and now believe that this is one of the best pies ever!
By the mortician's wife

Apple Tartlets

15
This is one of my fall favorite quick recipes to use those lovely little red apples my backyard tree provides! It's beautiful but also tasty - a great treat or dessert to make for company or bring to a party.
By Rita Spangler

Easy Pumpkin Turnovers

31
These turnovers are easy to do, and everyone I've made them for has loved them. I use store-bought puff pastry for the convenience. I also like a lot of spices, but you can cut back if you don't.
By SaraSunshine

Easy Air Fryer Apple Pies

7
So very simple, easy, and quick to make.
By lutzflcat

Lemon Curd Tarts

8
These lemon curd tarts are a staple dessert at my tea parties. I can make them quickly without even measuring the ingredients using a pastry bag to fill the small shells. The crust remains crunchy for several hours, so I make them early the morning of the tea and then refrigerate them. I also serve these at wedding and baby showers. For variation, you can place 1/4 teaspoon raspberry spread underneath the lemon curd and garnish with a fresh raspberry, omitting the cinnamon. Another variation is to use lime curd instead of lemon, both of which can be found in the baking aisle of the grocery store.
By Paula

Easy Lemon Pie

37
A short and easy recipe for lemon icebox pie.
By Nancy D.

Butter Tart Squares

70
Tastes like the real thing but is a lot less time consuming!
By Allrecipes Member

Plantain Egg Rolls (Turon)

2
This is a Filipino dessert that has been my favorite since I was a child. Crispy, sugary shells with soft and warm plantains inside. They are a breeze to make when you have everything set up in advance. They can be frozen in bulk and fried without any defrosting.
By Marianne Daretzes

Oreo® Pie

21
This a chocolate dreamer's paradise! It's a rich, wonderful recipe, and super easy to make!
By chocolate dreamer

Easy Key Lime Pie II

35
A very refreshing, easy Florida specialty pie!
By Carolyn

Shelly Hospitality's Blueberry Turnover Hand Pies

6
Portion control and flavor without a whole pie! Enjoy.
By Shelly Hiddleson
Inspiration and Ideas

Banana Pineapple Delight
40
A delicious no-bake dessert, this is the kind for any occasion that everyone loves and wants the recipe for. Vary crusts using chocolate or vanilla wafers. Garnish with nuts or cherries.
Peanut Butter Meringue Pie
3
This has been passed down in my family. My grandma made it for us when we were children.
South African Instant Milk Tart
2
Easy Mini Apple Pies
8

These mini apple pies are easy to make using canned buttermilk biscuits!

More Quick and Easy Pie Recipes

Banana Pineapple Delight

40
A delicious no-bake dessert, this is the kind for any occasion that everyone loves and wants the recipe for. Vary crusts using chocolate or vanilla wafers. Garnish with nuts or cherries.
By Connie Banks

Peanut Butter Meringue Pie

3
This has been passed down in my family. My grandma made it for us when we were children.
By Ginger Darragh

South African Instant Milk Tart

2
This recipe is great for people who do not have much of a sweet tooth. For those who love sweet things, you can add as much sugar as you want to suit your taste buds! It is delightful and quick to make. I usually make it for my husband on his birthday. It's his favorite!
By Boitumelo

Easy Mini Apple Pies

8
These mini apple pies are easy to make using canned buttermilk biscuits!
By mary

120 Calorie Peach Pies

7
An easy, great-tasting recipe when you're watching calories and need to tame your sweet tooth.
By EMILYSARTAIN
