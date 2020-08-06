Quick and Easy Dinner Recipes

Learn all the recipes and tricks for getting dinner on the table in just a few. Browse 2430+quick and easy main dish recipes, rated & reviewed, with all the cooking tips you'll need.

Chicken Pasta with Artichoke Hearts

21
Healthy, easy, and delicious. Garnish with parsley.
By Josh

Easy Caramelized Onion Pork Chops

832
Caramelized onions give the flavor to these easy to make pork chops - yummy! Great with parsley potatoes!
By Pamela Newland

Easy Garlic Chicken

573
Baked chicken breasts coated with garlic/butter 'sauce' and bread crumbs.
By K Grecco

Mexican Baked Fish

1020
Make this Mexican baked fish as hot or mild as you like. Serve with rice, black beans, warm tortillas and margaritas for a festive meal!
By CHRISTYJ
Thai-Style Turkey Burgers

18
Turkey burgers with coriander, ginger, and garlic to give a Thai flavor. This recipe can easily be made gluten free by using gluten-free soy sauce and breadcrumbs. Can be served alone, or on a gluten-free or whole wheat bun.
By Tracy Mckerk

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes with Angel Hair

238
This is something I threw together one day when I was faced with an abundance of fresh cherry tomatoes and basil from my garden. Delish!
By It's A New Day

Easy Chorizo Street Tacos

22
5 ingredients, amazing tacos.
By evostoplight

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

263
This is a recipe that we have made in our family for many years--everyone loves it. It's a very basic and easy variation on mac 'n cheese.
By Jennifer Torrey

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

This is a recipe for my Grandmother's famous salmon cakes. It is a family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Serve with macaroni and cheese or any other type of side dish.
By JESS4UANDME

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
By sal

Haluski - Cabbage and Noodles

Egg noodles with cooked chopped cabbage and onions - a great ethnic dish!
By PAgirlgoneSouth

Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce

341
This quick and easy savory sauce turns heat-and-eat meatballs into tonight's main attraction. Serve on a bed of noodles or rice. Add a side salad, and dinner is ready in no time.
By Mary B
More Quick and Easy Dinner Recipes

Simple Baked Parmesan Chicken

13
Baked chicken thighs are coated with a spicy Parmesan topping this simple recipe that doesn't require bread crumbs.
By roadrunner8

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

766
Quick and easy macaroni and cheese is simple to prepare with 7 ingredients you may already have on hand for a comfort-food meal.
By g0dluvsugly

Dumplings

1456
These quick and easy dumplings go great in stew or with chicken.
By Pamela Newland

Old Bay® Tilapia with Broccoli

7
With tilapia fillets and broccoli in your freezer, and a little Old Bay® seasoning in your spice rack, you can serve this delicious dinner to your family in no time at all.
By Claire M

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

40
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns can be made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Add any toppings you please.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

362
Busy days call for easy weeknight meals. Thin slices of beef sirloin are quickly stir-fried with colorful vegetables and soy sauce. Add some grated ginger for an extra bite.
By inesgosner

17 Best Boneless Chicken Breast Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

With boneless chicken breasts at the ready, you've got loads of dinner options that are easy to make in a flash.
By Carl Hanson

Simple Beef Stroganoff

881
Browned ground beef is simmered with garlic and condensed cream of mushroom soup, then mixed with prepared egg noodles and sour cream.
By Pamela Newland

Reuben Sandwich II

599
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Quick Chicken Piccata

1522
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
By Chef John

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

395
Korean beef bowls are quick and easy to make. The ingredients can easily be adjusted to suit your taste. Serve over warm rice or spiralized vegetables.
By bdweld

Lucky's Quickie Chickie

228
Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
By Lucky Noodles

Crunchy French Onion Chicken

267
Awesome crunchy baked chicken that goes good with any side dish. Quick and easy, too!
By Janine S

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

64
You will love these tasty, quick, and keto-friendly chicken thighs with juicy meat and a crispy skin that are ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
By Bibi

Mongolian Beef and Spring Onions

1081
Thin-sliced beef flank steak gets a quick fry in hot oil, then is simmered in a sweet soy-based sauce with fresh green onions for a dish that's like eating out at home.
By vkarlson

Air-Fried Bang Bang Salmon

3
Easy, fast, and tasty! These tender, air-fried salmon fillets are full of subtly sweet and spicy flavor. Serve with rice and a green vegetable for the perfect healthy dinner.
By NicoleMcmom

Easy Tuna Patties

524
Serve these crispy tuna patties as an appetizer or make delicious hot sandwiches.
By Phyllis Spencer Brixey

Keto Smothered Chicken Thighs

82
Topped with bacon, mushrooms, green onions, and a creamy sauce, these chicken thighs are sure to become a favorite on your keto menu.
By France C

Salmon with Brown Sugar Glaze

978
This is my favorite recipe! I make this way too often. It's quick and easy! I serve this with rice and broccoli.
By Tamara

Baked Chicken Schnitzel

193
Growing up, chicken schnitzel was a classic. I decided to make this dish oven-friendly using less oil, and an easier cleanup. This dish tastes great with potato salad, or mashed potatoes and a nice crisp salad. Tastes great the next day cold too! It's a family-favorite! Enjoy with fresh squeezed lemon juice.
By Chef V

Easy Tortilla Pizza

30
A flour tortilla forms the crust of this pizza topped with chicken, green bell pepper, and onion that's a quick and easy dinner for one.
By LPMUSTANG
