Quick and Easy Dinner Recipes

Mexican Baked Fish
Make this Mexican baked fish as hot or mild as you like. Serve with rice, black beans, warm tortillas and margaritas for a festive meal!
Thai-Style Turkey Burgers
Turkey burgers with coriander, ginger, and garlic to give a Thai flavor. This recipe can easily be made gluten free by using gluten-free soy sauce and breadcrumbs. Can be served alone, or on a gluten-free or whole wheat bun.
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
This is a recipe that we have made in our family for many years--everyone loves it. It's a very basic and easy variation on mac 'n cheese.
Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes
This is a recipe for my Grandmother's famous salmon cakes. It is a family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Serve with macaroni and cheese or any other type of side dish.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce
This quick and easy savory sauce turns heat-and-eat meatballs into tonight's main attraction. Serve on a bed of noodles or rice. Add a side salad, and dinner is ready in no time.
These recipes are easy to prep, and once dinner is in the oven, your work is done. Clean-up is a breeze, too!
Quick and Easy Chicken Piquant
"Amazing. The layers of flavor were awesome." – teresacaine
Simple Baked Parmesan Chicken
Baked chicken thighs are coated with a spicy Parmesan topping this simple recipe that doesn't require bread crumbs.
Simple Macaroni and Cheese
Quick and easy macaroni and cheese is simple to prepare with 7 ingredients you may already have on hand for a comfort-food meal.
Dumplings
These quick and easy dumplings go great in stew or with chicken.
Old Bay® Tilapia with Broccoli
With tilapia fillets and broccoli in your freezer, and a little Old Bay® seasoning in your spice rack, you can serve this delicious dinner to your family in no time at all.
Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns can be made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Add any toppings you please.
Quick Beef Stir-Fry
Busy days call for easy weeknight meals. Thin slices of beef sirloin are quickly stir-fried with colorful vegetables and soy sauce. Add some grated ginger for an extra bite.
Simple Beef Stroganoff
Browned ground beef is simmered with garlic and condensed cream of mushroom soup, then mixed with prepared egg noodles and sour cream.
Reuben Sandwich II
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
Quick Chicken Piccata
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl
Korean beef bowls are quick and easy to make. The ingredients can easily be adjusted to suit your taste. Serve over warm rice or spiralized vegetables.
Lucky's Quickie Chickie
Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
You will love these tasty, quick, and keto-friendly chicken thighs with juicy meat and a crispy skin that are ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
Mongolian Beef and Spring Onions
Thin-sliced beef flank steak gets a quick fry in hot oil, then is simmered in a sweet soy-based sauce with fresh green onions for a dish that's like eating out at home.
Air-Fried Bang Bang Salmon
Easy, fast, and tasty! These tender, air-fried salmon fillets are full of subtly sweet and spicy flavor. Serve with rice and a green vegetable for the perfect healthy dinner.
Easy Tuna Patties
Serve these crispy tuna patties as an appetizer or make delicious hot sandwiches.
Keto Smothered Chicken Thighs
Topped with bacon, mushrooms, green onions, and a creamy sauce, these chicken thighs are sure to become a favorite on your keto menu.
Baked Chicken Schnitzel
Growing up, chicken schnitzel was a classic. I decided to make this dish oven-friendly using less oil, and an easier cleanup. This dish tastes great with potato salad, or mashed potatoes and a nice crisp salad. Tastes great the next day cold too! It's a family-favorite! Enjoy with fresh squeezed lemon juice.
Easy Tortilla Pizza
A flour tortilla forms the crust of this pizza topped with chicken, green bell pepper, and onion that's a quick and easy dinner for one.
