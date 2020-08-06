Mexican Salad Recipes

Allrecipes has easy and delicious recipes for Mexican salads including taco salad, bean salad, and many more.

Staff Picks

Quick Taco Salad

44
This is a simple make-your-own taco salad. Both my kids, ages six and two, LOVE this! I have made this both with two boneless chicken breasts and beef. Both are a great hit and so easy. I have also used this for Super Bowl party... they LOVED it!
By Amy Tapscott Harvel

Mexican Chicken Quinoa Salad

23
A quick and easy way to make a delicious healthy meal!
By Deemcgee

Jicama Salad with Cilantro and Lime

35
This is a great tasting and fresh salad for summer or anytime. It goes really well with a Mexican-style dish.
By L Perry

Taco Bean Salad

5
This recipe makes a lot and is a complete meal. This is a family recipe and we love to make it in the summer. The dressing tastes best when refrigerated overnight.
By penguinite

Spicy Dorito® Taco Salad

84
A delicious refreshing taco salad with a tangy twist.
By Lora R

Mexican Chicken and Black Bean Salad

71
I call this diet haters' diet food because simple substitutions mean you won't feel deprived. You shouldn't miss the tortilla chips because you have delicious black beans instead, and you still get the yummy spicy Mexican flavor and cheese. While not necessarily authentic, this salad is easy to make! If you have time, it's is also wonderful topped with onions and maybe fresh jalapenos.
By dian

Twisted Chicken Salad with Tostadas

17
This easy chicken salad includes diced jalapenos, which make it spicy and delicious. You can eat it with crackers, but it tastes much better with tostadas.
By LISATEACHER

Super Tex-Mex Chicken Chop Salad

2
This festive dish will have you craving it every night of the week. It's colorful and delicious. It's perfect for those hot summer evenings when you don't really want to cook. This recipe is meant to be chopped into small pieces.
By Cassie

Mexican Bean Salad

2709
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
By Karen Castle

Avocado Salad

337
Make sure to use large, ripe avocados and Walla Walla sweet, or Vidalia onions in this recipe. I think you'll like it.
By JOHNLYNN

Taco Salad I

513
Put a twist on the conventional taco salad with this quick and easy recipe for a delicious salad meal. And it's fun for the children to help make.
By Denise Williamson

Crab Ceviche

231
This has always been a crowd pleaser in my home. This is wonderful as an appetizer served on tostadas or even with tortilla chips. Make sure to refrigerate before you serve, it tastes best when very cold. I like to serve on tostadas with a thin layer of mayonnaise for a nice refreshing lunch.
By LOUISGUCCI
Inspiration and Ideas

Taco Slaw
72
The local taco truck serves their chicken tacos with cabbage, cilantro and lime. This is my attempt to recreate their taco toppings.
Taco in a Bag
209
I love Taco in a Bag! I had this recipe at the Covered Bridge Festival in Indiana. My family loves them too! The chip bag serves as a shell for the tacos.
Elotes (Mexican Corn in a Cup)
7
Bionicos (Mexican Fruit Bowls)
4

Bionicos are tasty fruit bowls, drizzled with crema - a combination of yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and Mexican crema. Any seasonal fresh fruit can be used. They originated in street food carts in Guadalajara, Mexico, and are commonly topped with shredded coconut, raisins, and granola.

More Mexican Salad Recipes

Chicken Fiesta Salad

691
This is an attractive and zesty all in one dish. It's full of veggies and chicken, and loaded with flavor. A quick fix for a long day. If desired, top with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
By ANGL8277

Low-Carb "Tacos"

80
This is a great low-carb alternative to your standard homemade tacos. I love Mexican food and wasn't willing to part with tacos after starting my low-carb diet. This always satisfies my craving.
By Sarah

Taco Salad III

261
This taco salad contains traditional ingredients such as lettuce, tomatoes, beans, ground beef and corn chips. Serve this salad on a hot summer day.
By Melanie

Pico de Gallo with Cabbage (Mexican Coleslaw)

16
It took a while to get this perfected so it tastes just like our favorite Mexican restaurant. This is a great change up to the ordinary chips and salsa. It goes great with chips or as a quesadilla topping. It's different from your typical Mexican fare, but it is fantastic. This is a pretty forgiving recipe and you can adjust ingredients to your liking. You can add more cilantro, onion or jalapeno depending on your tastes. You can eat this right away but it is best after you have given the flavors an hour or two to blend. For those that don't like it too hot, La Costena® brand makes a great pickled jalapeno that has lots of flavor and not too much heat.
By mommy

Mexican Bean and Rice Salad

259
Quick, fresh and tasty. I love the ingredients of this recipe.
By TaraV1976
Mexican Street Vendor Style Corn Salad

75
I lived in southern California for many years. Around Cinco de Mayo, there would be fiestas in our neighborhood. Vendors sold grilled corn on the cob prepared with butter, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chile powder and a lime wedge. They were so delicious! After moving, we'd crave this corn, so I altered the recipe using canned corn and mixed in the same ingredients for a similar treat that doesn't require an outdoor grill.
By Parizienne

Black Bean Salad

479
This salad is a kaleidoscope of color and taste - black beans, yellow corn, green peppers, and red, red tomatoes. Lime juice, garlic and jalapeno give it some punch. It can also be used as a dip with tortilla chips.
By Merle Shinpoch

Taco Salad with Lime Vinegar Dressing

53
This is a quick-to-throw-together taco salad that even picky family members will eat, as you can serve any of the ingredients on the side. I sometimes serve with taco shells and let my five-year-old make tacos out of the ingredients (minus the dressing for the salad). Serve salad with tortilla chips, avocado, cilantro, and Cheddar cheese to taste. Yum!
By JulieW

Mexican-Style Shrimp Cocktail

32
You can pretty much get Mexican food like tacos and burritos in just about any corner of the country these days. However, Mexican Shrimp Cocktails don't seem to have caught on elsewhere as they have in the Bay Area. Here's my version--you can adapt your own recipe using the listed ingredients and amounts as a rough guide.
By Chef John

Sue's Taco Salad

304
This is a great dish for pot-lucks. It's easy, and can be made in advance. Add dressing just before serving.
By SUE CASE

Spicy Southwestern Slaw

152
Great topping for tacos--also a nice side dish for any type of Mexican or Tex-Mex entree! Hint: The measurements are approximate- I usually make this without any. You can use green or purple cabbage, or a combination of the two. Same goes for green or red bell peppers. For extra heat, use an additional jalapeno pepper.
By DEBNJAMES

Mexican Cornbread Salad

155
This south-of-the-border cornbread salad is made with Mexican-inspired ingredients and is perfect for any summer barbeque.
By Allrecipes Member

Barley Lime Fiesta Salad

47
Got this at ShopRite® and loved it so much I had to make it. This is what I came up with. I had this alongside my smoked chicken and bacon with avocado spread sandwich. Perfect complement! All the ingredients for the vinaigrette are by eye and to taste.
By Christine

Elote Salad

6
A nice way to have elote without having to eat it straight off the husk.
By BmanS1965

Salsa Salad

9
Chunks of avocado, tomato, red and green peppers, and plenty of cilantro give flavor to this refreshing and colorful salad, and jalapeno peppers give it a hint of heat. Dressing is just a simple squeeze of lime juice.
By Scratchcook

Mexican Cucumber Salad

189
A combination of cool and crunchy vegetables with a zap of crushed red pepper and other seasonings.
By ECUADORITA
