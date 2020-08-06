Mexican Salad Recipes

This is a simple make-your-own taco salad. Both my kids, ages six and two, LOVE this! I have made this both with two boneless chicken breasts and beef. Both are a great hit and so easy. I have also used this for Super Bowl party... they LOVED it!
I call this diet haters' diet food because simple substitutions mean you won't feel deprived. You shouldn't miss the tortilla chips because you have delicious black beans instead, and you still get the yummy spicy Mexican flavor and cheese. While not necessarily authentic, this salad is easy to make! If you have time, it's is also wonderful topped with onions and maybe fresh jalapenos.
This festive dish will have you craving it every night of the week. It's colorful and delicious. It's perfect for those hot summer evenings when you don't really want to cook. This recipe is meant to be chopped into small pieces.
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
This has always been a crowd pleaser in my home. This is wonderful as an appetizer served on tostadas or even with tortilla chips. Make sure to refrigerate before you serve, it tastes best when very cold. I like to serve on tostadas with a thin layer of mayonnaise for a nice refreshing lunch.
Bionicos are tasty fruit bowls, drizzled with crema - a combination of yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and Mexican crema. Any seasonal fresh fruit can be used. They originated in street food carts in Guadalajara, Mexico, and are commonly topped with shredded coconut, raisins, and granola.
I grew up just outside of a Mexican border town, and at least twice month my grandmother would take me across the border to do some shopping. I remember the food stands found at every corner street and almost all of them sold elotes. It was one of my favorite vendor foods. Every time I make it, I am reminded of my childhood.
It took a while to get this perfected so it tastes just like our favorite Mexican restaurant. This is a great change up to the ordinary chips and salsa. It goes great with chips or as a quesadilla topping. It's different from your typical Mexican fare, but it is fantastic. This is a pretty forgiving recipe and you can adjust ingredients to your liking. You can add more cilantro, onion or jalapeno depending on your tastes. You can eat this right away but it is best after you have given the flavors an hour or two to blend. For those that don't like it too hot, La Costena® brand makes a great pickled jalapeno that has lots of flavor and not too much heat.
I lived in southern California for many years. Around Cinco de Mayo, there would be fiestas in our neighborhood. Vendors sold grilled corn on the cob prepared with butter, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chile powder and a lime wedge. They were so delicious! After moving, we'd crave this corn, so I altered the recipe using canned corn and mixed in the same ingredients for a similar treat that doesn't require an outdoor grill.
This salad is a kaleidoscope of color and taste - black beans, yellow corn, green peppers, and red, red tomatoes. Lime juice, garlic and jalapeno give it some punch. It can also be used as a dip with tortilla chips.
This is a quick-to-throw-together taco salad that even picky family members will eat, as you can serve any of the ingredients on the side. I sometimes serve with taco shells and let my five-year-old make tacos out of the ingredients (minus the dressing for the salad). Serve salad with tortilla chips, avocado, cilantro, and Cheddar cheese to taste. Yum!
You can pretty much get Mexican food like tacos and burritos in just about any corner of the country these days. However, Mexican Shrimp Cocktails don't seem to have caught on elsewhere as they have in the Bay Area. Here's my version--you can adapt your own recipe using the listed ingredients and amounts as a rough guide.
Great topping for tacos--also a nice side dish for any type of Mexican or Tex-Mex entree! Hint: The measurements are approximate- I usually make this without any. You can use green or purple cabbage, or a combination of the two. Same goes for green or red bell peppers. For extra heat, use an additional jalapeno pepper.
Got this at ShopRite® and loved it so much I had to make it. This is what I came up with. I had this alongside my smoked chicken and bacon with avocado spread sandwich. Perfect complement! All the ingredients for the vinaigrette are by eye and to taste.
Chunks of avocado, tomato, red and green peppers, and plenty of cilantro give flavor to this refreshing and colorful salad, and jalapeno peppers give it a hint of heat. Dressing is just a simple squeeze of lime juice.