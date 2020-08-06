Low-Calorie Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

You'll enjoy these breakfast and brunch recipes that satisfy but keep things light. Allrecipes has more than 110 trusted low-calorie breakfast and brunch recipes, rated & reviewed by home cooks like you.

Pumpkin Oatmeal

Rating: 3.89 stars
166
A great way to get a serving of whole grains and a yellow vegetable in the morning! (Even my three year old liked it!)
By JULOYES
French Toast Waffles

Rating: 4.1 stars
143
Tired of plain old waffles? Do you love French toast, but don't like the hassle? Then try this recipe that combines the ease of waffles with the taste of French toast!
By Fred Fields

Barbarella's German Pancakes

Rating: 4.36 stars
185
This great pancake, similar to a blintz, is simple, easy to make, and delicious.
By Deborah

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
563
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
By Nicole Graham Holley

15 Healthy Breakfasts Ready in 15 Minutes or Less

Whether you're in the mood for fluffy pancakes, a savory breakfast bowl, or a protein-packed smoothie, each of these recipes come together in 15 minutes (or less).
By Mackenzie Schieck

Emily's Famous Hash Browns

Rating: 4.54 stars
1158
Good old fashioned restaurant-style hash browns. Perfect with hot pepper sauce and ketchup!
By your mom

Slow Cooker Oats

Rating: 3.99 stars
422
I just can't get up in the morning to make my hubby breakfast before he leaves for work, so I put this in the slow cooker the night before, and breakfast is served! A hearty breakfast that's easy to do.
By brandysue

Ken's Perfect Hard Boiled Egg (And I Mean Perfect)

Rating: 4.67 stars
1099
Couldn't sleep one night so I researched several ways to hard boil eggs and developed this process. While you do not taste the vinegar or salt, they both pull the skin from the eggshell so it peels easily without tearing or sticking. Family members call them 'Ken's Eggs'. Enjoy!
By Ken

Muesli

Rating: 4.81 stars
189
This is a nutritious and delicious breakfast cereal. Use any type of dried fruit you desire! You can also use almonds in place of walnuts if you like. Wonderful when served in bowls with milk and fresh berries or sliced fresh fruit.
By Anonymous
Steve's Famous Garlic Home Fries

Rating: 4.54 stars
162
Home fries with lots of flavor - a big hit every time!
By BACHELORSTEVE

Leftover Roast Beef Hash

Rating: 4.25 stars
20
Our family always has leftover roast beef and this recipe is a great way to finish it up!
By IVPLAY

Cornmeal Mush

Rating: 3.58 stars
81
This is a basic recipe for a very easy and versatile dish. You can eat it like hot cereal, or chill it and then fry it. This goes well with syrup as a breakfast dish, or with savory sauces and vegetables for dinner.
By NANCYELLEN
Fluffy French Toast
Rating: Unrated
4595
"This has to be the best French toast recipe that I have ever tried! It is so quick and simple that I think even the kids would enjoy doing it themselves." – MSTRISH31
Sarah's Applesauce
Rating: Unrated
3237
See how easy it is to make tasty applesauce from scratch.
Donut Muffins
Rating: Unrated
2824
Two Weeks of Healthy Breakfast Ideas
15 Healthy Breakfast Bowl Ideas to Start Your Morning Right
Overnight Light PB&J Oats
Rating: Unrated
20

Porridge

Rating: 3.64 stars
25

This is a winter favorite of ours, that builds on a traditional British breakfast dish. We add sultanas, bananas and cinnamon and it's awesome.

More Low-Calorie Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Low-Fat Blueberry Bran Muffins

Rating: 4.57 stars
1068
These muffins are just as delicious and moist as regular muffins! They'll be gone before they have time to cool. Low-fat, healthy and yummy, imagine that.
By 3LIONCUBS

Potato Latkes from Simply Potatoes®

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
Latkes are a traditional Jewish pancake made with shredded potatoes and eggs. One recommended way to serve latkes is to top them with applesauce.
By Simply Potatoes
Rice Cooker Oats

Rating: 4.47 stars
36
It's done in a rice cooker rather than the stove.
By rachel gillespie

Simply Traditional Potato Pancakes

Rating: 5 stars
6
Grated carrots add a touch of sweetness and a splash of color to these tasty pancakes. Top with applesauce or sour cream if desired.
By Simply Potatoes
Cape Malay Pickled Fish

Rating: 4.3 stars
10
This recipe is a traditional Easter time classic in Cape Town, South Africa. It is served mainly with hot cross buns or freshly baked bread.
By NITSCKIE

Quinoa Porridge

Rating: 4.21 stars
85
Looking for ideas for the quinoa you picked up at Trader Joe's? Here's a dairy and wheat free breakfast porridge thick, rich and delish for those cold mornings in the Andes. Those with nut allergies may wish to substitute soymilk or regular cow's milk for the almond. Adjust sugar to your taste or substitute with agave syrup or black strap molasses (use half as much). This recipe can easily be doubled.
By Six Pack To Go

Overnight Slow Cooker Oatmeal

Rating: 4.24 stars
51
Just throw this in the slow cooker crock pot the night before and have a delicious breakfast waiting for you in the morning. It reheats well, too!
By holly

Health Nut Blueberry Muffins

Rating: 4.64 stars
881
An awesome healthy alternative to the usual blueberry muffin.
By ZOPOOH
Reduced Fat French Toast

Rating: 4.05 stars
21
This is an easy variation on the basic French toast recipe, except it uses reduced fat substitutes! Serve with fruit or sugar-free maple syrup.
By Jen

Venison Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 4.46 stars
26
Homemade venison sausage for breakfast.
By THOMAS ELLEFSON

Chocolate French Toast

Rating: 4.13 stars
82
A very basic French toast recipe with cocoa in the egg mixture. I regularly serve it at our B&B and get rave reviews. It's great served with cherry pie filling and syrup. We prefer using homemade bread.
By Maria Joy Schrock

Whole Wheat Blueberry Pancakes

Rating: 4.45 stars
772
The blueberries in these whole wheat pancakes are so sweet and moist that they don't even need butter when eaten while hot! This is our Saturday breakfast, healthy for me; yummy for husband and kids.
By brossettelewis

Egg-White Crepes

Rating: 4.44 stars
99
Crepes made with whole wheat flour, skim milk, and egg whites. You'd never know they're more health-conscious than your basic crepe from the taste.
By Freckles

Apple Potato Pancakes

Rating: 4.56 stars
18
We love these on Sunday mornings but have been known to have them for dinner. Serve with sour cream.
By HeidiS

Summer Fruit Salad with a Lemon, Honey, and Mint Dressing

Rating: 4.88 stars
25
A simply elegant fruit salad paired with a sweet and tangy lemon-mint dressing
By TimTanguay

Doug's Easy Applesauce

Rating: 4.82 stars
39
A simple applesauce using brown sugar and apple cider.
By Doug Matthews

Staffordshire Oatcakes

Rating: 3.3 stars
10
These are pancakes and a traditional favorite from the North Staffordshire area of England. Delicious with butter or jam! You may grind regular oatmeal in a blender to make your own oat flour.
By Patty Pelfrey

Fruity Fun Skewers

Rating: 4.83 stars
179
I was looking for a different way to serve fruit, and it just popped into my head! Why not use fruit skewers?
By AnaJ930

Reduced-Calorie Chocolate Banana Oatmeal

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Chocolate-banana oatmeal is a yummy treat.
By HurdBird

Easy Egg White Omelet

Rating: 4.4 stars
25
This is my go-to breakfast every morning. Fast, easy, foolproof, customizable, and packed with protein, all for fewer calories than your average fast-food breakfast sandwich.
By DONNA

Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

Rating: 4.27 stars
11
A tasty and healthy breakfast idea!
By ASHESGIZ

Cinnamon and Sugar French Waffle Toast

Rating: 4.62 stars
21
French toast that looks like a waffle!
By tajimahal

Slow Cooker Cinnamon Apple Steel Cut Oats

Rating: 3.74 stars
108
Another yummy way to eat oatmeal. The house smells wonderful while this is cooking.
By DebbieKat

Breakfast Granola Cups

Rating: 3.83 stars
24
These little delights will be the star of any brunch gathering! You can substitute applesauce for mashed bananas, if desired. Use your favorite yogurt to fill the cups and top with fresh fruit of your choice!
By The Gruntled Gourmand
