Low-Calorie Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
I just can't get up in the morning to make my hubby breakfast before he leaves for work, so I put this in the slow cooker the night before, and breakfast is served! A hearty breakfast that's easy to do.
Couldn't sleep one night so I researched several ways to hard boil eggs and developed this process. While you do not taste the vinegar or salt, they both pull the skin from the eggshell so it peels easily without tearing or sticking. Family members call them 'Ken's Eggs'. Enjoy!
This is a nutritious and delicious breakfast cereal. Use any type of dried fruit you desire! You can also use almonds in place of walnuts if you like. Wonderful when served in bowls with milk and fresh berries or sliced fresh fruit.
This is a basic recipe for a very easy and versatile dish. You can eat it like hot cereal, or chill it and then fry it. This goes well with syrup as a breakfast dish, or with savory sauces and vegetables for dinner.
Looking for ideas for the quinoa you picked up at Trader Joe's? Here's a dairy and wheat free breakfast porridge thick, rich and delish for those cold mornings in the Andes. Those with nut allergies may wish to substitute soymilk or regular cow's milk for the almond. Adjust sugar to your taste or substitute with agave syrup or black strap molasses (use half as much). This recipe can easily be doubled.
A very basic French toast recipe with cocoa in the egg mixture. I regularly serve it at our B&B and get rave reviews. It's great served with cherry pie filling and syrup. We prefer using homemade bread.
These little delights will be the star of any brunch gathering! You can substitute applesauce for mashed bananas, if desired. Use your favorite yogurt to fill the cups and top with fresh fruit of your choice!