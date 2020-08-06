Mexican Main Dish Recipes

Burritos, fajitas, tacos, and more! Allrecipes has what you need for your next Mexican dinner.

Fish Tacos

Rating: 4.71 stars
2855
I'm from San Diego and these taste just like home! We live in the south now, and nobody has heard of these! Serve with homemade pico de gallo, and lime wedges to squeeze on top!
By BREESE823

Crispy Pork Carnitas

Rating: 4.67 stars
174
There's nothing like carnitas. Cubes of fragrantly spiced pork are slowly cooked in lard until they're crispy on the outside while at the same time remaining soft and succulent inside. Bust some up on a warm tortilla, drizzle with braising liquid, top with a little salsa, onion, and cilantro, and you're probably enjoying the world's best taco.
By Chef John

Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos

Rating: 4.59 stars
260
This is an authentic Mexican recipe that has been handed down for generations in my family.
By Kentucky Guera

Chicken Quesadillas

Rating: 4.62 stars
1166
This is a great recipe for parties. I freeze the leftovers; they reheat quite well. The zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a succulent delight when mixed with the melted cheeses. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve with sour cream and salsa.
By Heather

What Is Barbacoa and How Do You Make It?

Here’s what you need to know about the classic Mexican dish.
By Corey Williams

Cochinita Pibil (Mexican Pulled Pork in Annatto Sauce)

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This cochinita pibil recipe is straight from Mexico. Pork shoulder is cooked in a spicy red annatto sauce, then shredded and served with habanero sauce.
By Chef Gaby Cervello

Jeannie's Vegetarian Enchiladas

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
These enchiladas are a filling and flavorful recipe that will satisfy everyone, even non-vegetarians. These are best when you use really large tortilla shells and stuff them full. I love to use organic ingredients for a great flavor.
By Jeannie Jyurovat

Pollo Adobado

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
A traditional Mexican adobo marinated baked chicken. Enjoy with rice or salad.
By Francisco Noriega

Charley's Slow Cooker Mexican Style Meat

Rating: 4.59 stars
1271
This recipe can be used with chicken, beef, pork and even venison. It freezes well, and can be made into burritos, tacos, or any number of other Mexican-style dishes. This dish uses a lot of spice, so please be sure to adjust to your taste.
By CHARLEY357

Best Beef Enchiladas

Rating: 4.62 stars
472
These enchiladas are absolutely amazing! Truly a recipe your family will love.
By country_cooker

Real Homemade Tamales

Rating: 4.37 stars
319
I had been looking for a Tamale recipe for years. One day I went to the international market and stood in the Mexican aisle till a woman with a full cart came by. I just asked her if she knew how to make Tamales. This is her recipe with a few additions from me. The pork can be substituted with either chicken or beef. This is great served with refried beans and a salad.
By SADDIECAT

Spinach Enchiladas

Rating: 4.35 stars
1445
If you like spinach and Mexican food, you'll love these easy vegetarian enchiladas made with ricotta cheese and spinach.
By SADONIA2
Slow Cooker Steak Fajitas

Rating: 4.22 stars
37

These slow cooker fajitas will melt in your mouth, the steak always comes out soft and tasty! Serve with sour cream, guacamole, and/or salsa. Sour cream helps if the spice is too strong.

More Mexican Main Dish Recipes

Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Rating: 4.54 stars
24
If you're looking for a green chile chicken enchilada casserole with a kick, this might be the one for you. I found the base recipe scouring the web for something that would taste like my ex-mom-in-law's casserole, which was to-die-for, and I've tweaked it a few times to make it my own. Try throwing in some jalapenos for even more kick.
By Andrea Russo

White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

Rating: 4.07 stars
237
An easy, creamy chicken enchilada casserole. Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles.
By TRISTA5

Mexican Quesadilla Casserole

Rating: 4.59 stars
436
This is so easy and yummy!
By Melissa mieske

Ultimate Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

This is like a creamy, cheesy, full-of-flavor-in-every-bite dish. The chicken is tender and moist and the tortillas are soft. The enchilada sauce is tangy and pungent and complements the creamy, rich filling so well. This is also great for entertaining because it can be fully assembled ahead of time or even frozen and cooked later. Serve with toppings such as salsa, sour cream, avocado, cilantro, and jalapenos.
By NicoleMcmom

Mexican Casserole

Rating: 4.41 stars
1068
Chicken breast simmered with a spicy black bean and corn mixture, then topped with cheese and tortilla chip crumbs and baked. Easy and quick to fix weekday casserole with a Mexican flair. Nutritious and kid friendly.
By SUEZQZ_64

Mexican Chicken Taco Casserole

This is flavorful way to deconstruct your tacos and make serving them up a little easier on you! Serve tacos casserole-style, and top them with your favorite toppings - shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, etc. as desired! Adjust the seasonings to your preference - you can start with less than called for and add more if you're worried it will be too strong of a flavor profile. Add your favorite taco toppings such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, etc. if desired to serve!
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

Rating: 4.81 stars
47
These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
By Yoly

3 Cheese Enchiladas

Rating: 4.02 stars
55
My grandma gave me this recipe.
By beanmachine

Skillet Burrito Bowl

Rating: 4.68 stars
34
I really like taco and burrito bowls and wanted to make something that was quick and easy at home. My husband and I really like how this turned out! Spoon into bowls and top with sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, etc.
By earlzey

Easy Taco Casserole

Rating: 4.46 stars
192
Quick and easy taco entree for a last minute meal. Top with chopped tomato, onion, and lettuce if desired.
By charmed71

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

Rating: 4.7 stars
188
This recipe has fewer calories because of the ground turkey and amazing flavor! It is a little spicy, but our family enjoys it this way. Because it has so much flavor, you cannot even tell it's not ground beef. It tastes great as a topping on baked potatoes as well as tacos. Enjoy!
By adnerb78

Marinated Flank Steak

Rating: 4.63 stars
1685
A wonderful flank steak on the grill recipe I invented that friends just love! My girls think this is great, and it doesn't take long to grill. This also works great when sliced and used for fajitas.
By GUYCON

Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

Rating: 4.33 stars
126
I put this together one day, wanting tacos, but I did not want ground beef. It is fast to make, as no slow cooker is needed. Serve warmed as a substitute for ground beef in tacos, and serve in a taco shell, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, or other favorite toppings.
By Holiday Baker

Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas

Rating: 4.59 stars
93
Not authentically Mexican in the slightest, but holy buckets are they good! Great way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken.
By krimille

Chicken Enchiladas I

Rating: 4.47 stars
3070
This is a quick and easy recipe. Good for quick suppers.
By Debbie Donham

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

Rating: 4.75 stars
610
I've tried many marinade recipes for carne asada, and this is our family favorite!
By Lisa Arlotti

Easy Chorizo Street Tacos

Rating: 4.51 stars
35
5 ingredients, amazing tacos.
By evostoplight

Quick and Easy Mexican Chicken

Rating: 4.53 stars
894
An easy entree with Mexican flair! Serve over rice or buttered noodles.
By Karen Taylor

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

Rating: 4.89 stars
400
Savory and tender pork carnitas.
By Jennifer Sierra-Quick

Tater Tot Taco Casserole

Rating: 4.57 stars
922
Just what the grandkids ordered. Tater tots, Mexican food, and cheese! This is one of those meals that you can throw together with ingredients you would normally have on hand. Great for pot luck or a quick meal for unexpected company. Some kids don't like onion or garlic; these can be omitted.
By Mama Smith

Salsa Chicken

Rating: 4.63 stars
4715
Someone gave me this recipe a few years back and it's become a household favorite. You can use mild, medium or hot salsa depending on your taste. I usually serve it with Spanish rice and Mexican-style canned corn. Very easy and quick!
By Faye

Chili Rellenos Casserole

Rating: 4.35 stars
1150
This Chili Rellenos Casserole is very easy to prepare and is loaded with flavor. Great for a busy week night, and good enough for company.
By CLARISSA2
