Breakfast Pizza Recipes

If you love eggs Benedict you will love this simple, easy recipe. Try adding peppers, onions, mushrooms, etc to the scrambled eggs. The possibilities are endless! You can also use more eggs for a heartier pizza.
Breakfast pizza is topped with chorizo, nacho cheese sauce, spiced-up eggs, and frozen hash browns using refrigerated pizza crust. A tasty pizza for anyone who enjoys spicy foods. You can adjust the heat intensity to satisfy any taste buds by choosing mild cheese sauce and chorizo.
When we say pizza for breakfast, we don't mean the cold, stale pizza you ate in the dorm. Think more like luxury toast. It's tasty, satisfying, and the perfect way to get all the basic food groups into the most important meal of the day. And with a few smart shortcuts, breakfast pizza can also be a fast and easy meal to feed the whole family on busy mornings. Here's how.
This recipe can be very versatile depending on your preferences. My whole family used to gather at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning at Mom and Dad's for breakfast. Dad made this up one Sunday, and it has been a favorite of ours ever since =)
A low-carb pie for breakfast with a cauliflower bottom crust. This pie keeps well in the fridge and can be warmed up in a microwave in about a minute. Just as good the next day. Try it topped with salsa or sour cream for an extra taste twist. The meat is optional so experiment!
My family's favorite Sunday morning meal is my delicious and easy biscuits and gravy. One morning I decided to double the sausage gravy batch and try out a new recipe - biscuits and gravy pizza! Absolutely amazing. Now my family asks for this just as much as the standard biscuits and gravy. The recipe calls for about half of the amount of gravy that is made; we either make two pizzas with it, or freeze the rest for a later date!
I love breakfast casserole and was looking in the fridge for bread and breakfast meat to put in it. I pushed the pizza aside to realize I have no breakfast meats. Then it dawned on me... Can be assembled the night before and stored in the fridge until morning.
This pizza is made with a combination of all your favorite breakfast foods, such as sausage, cheese, hash browns, and eggs. Top with thinly sliced red, yellow and green bell peppers for a beautiful (and tasty!) presentation.
This recipe will make two pizzas. I came up with it by accident by throwing a bunch of ingredients together. We make it on the weekends at the lake for breakfast/brunch. You can modify toppings. I usually make one sausage and one bacon. Each pizza will serve 3 to 4 people.
This is a very old favorite of Aunt Dora's collection. I believe it's also called a pie, but this is a hearty dish as a snack or breakfast meal. I now have to make it twice a year, so no one can wait for Easter only in my family!
I had something similar for breakfast at a restaurant recently that I decided to try to emulate. My attempt turned out extremely well. This is something that you can prepare the night before then heat in the oven for a quick breakfast the next morning.