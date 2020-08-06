Breakfast Pizza Recipes

Homemade breakfast pizzas make an easy morning meal. With toppings like bacon, eggs, sausage, or even fruit, there's sure to be a favorite for even the pickiest of eaters.

Low-Carb Deep-Dish Breakfast Pizza

8
Gluten-free and low-carb breakfast pizza.
By Alicia Gluckman

Flatbread Breakfast Pizza

3
Healthy scrambled eggs on a flatbread! A delicious breakfast pizza made on a flatbread and served with salsa.
By Mother Ann

Quick Eggs Benny Pizza

2
If you love eggs Benedict you will love this simple, easy recipe. Try adding peppers, onions, mushrooms, etc to the scrambled eggs. The possibilities are endless! You can also use more eggs for a heartier pizza.
By luv4fun

Mexican Breakfast Pizza

6
Breakfast pizza is topped with chorizo, nacho cheese sauce, spiced-up eggs, and frozen hash browns using refrigerated pizza crust. A tasty pizza for anyone who enjoys spicy foods. You can adjust the heat intensity to satisfy any taste buds by choosing mild cheese sauce and chorizo.
By Laura Burger Pozdol

How to Make Fast and Easy Breakfast Pizza

When we say pizza for breakfast, we don't mean the cold, stale pizza you ate in the dorm. Think more like luxury toast. It's tasty, satisfying, and the perfect way to get all the basic food groups into the most important meal of the day. And with a few smart shortcuts, breakfast pizza can also be a fast and easy meal to feed the whole family on busy mornings. Here's how.
By Jackie Freeman

Eggs Benedict Breakfast Pizza

101
Super easy to make with all the great flavor of Eggs Benedict. Feed a crowd.
By LOU SAN ANTONIO

Dad's Breakfast Pizza

This recipe can be very versatile depending on your preferences. My whole family used to gather at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning at Mom and Dad's for breakfast. Dad made this up one Sunday, and it has been a favorite of ours ever since =)
By Holly J Chadwick

Breakfast Bacon and Sausage Pizza

My kids love this and ask for seconds.
By Erryn Austin

AB's Breakfast Pizza

This recipe was a modification of a much more eggy and complex recipe. My kids and even my mother-in-law gave this the thumbs up!
By Andrew Bowers

Skillet Breakfast Pizza

Skillet breakfast pizza is hot, crispy pizza dough that is oozing with veggies and cheesy bacon yumminess. Plus, it's low in calories!
By Culinary Envy

Low-Carb Cauliflower Crust Breakfast Pie

A low-carb pie for breakfast with a cauliflower bottom crust. This pie keeps well in the fridge and can be warmed up in a microwave in about a minute. Just as good the next day. Try it topped with salsa or sour cream for an extra taste twist. The meat is optional so experiment!
By Cactus Pete

Sunrise Pizza

10
A great morning treat on Saturday after sleeping in!
By Michelle Bica
Breakfast Pizza

49
A crust made from dinner roll dough with sausage, hash browns and cheese on top.
By soozeeCue

Easy Hash Brown Breakfast Pizza

Crunchy hash browns make the perfect base for cheesy eggs and salty bacon. This easy breakfast pizza is a fun way to serve breakfast on a hectic holiday morning or after a kids' sleepover.
By NicoleMcmom

Breakfast Pizza I

285
This is a simple yet different breakfast recipe. It is great for company.
By Tammy Christie

Leftover Pizza Breakfast Casserole

63
I love breakfast casserole and was looking in the fridge for bread and breakfast meat to put in it. I pushed the pizza aside to realize I have no breakfast meats. Then it dawned on me... Can be assembled the night before and stored in the fridge until morning.
By Prov31woman

English Muffin Breakfast Pizzas

9
Toasted English muffins make a perfect crust for mini breakfast pizzas.
By Pam Cooking Spray
Easy Breakfast Pizzas

2
Simple breakfast pizza that is truly for breakfast. You can also put any additional toppings you would like. It is also great with ham diced up real small.
By Robby Lindley

Jimmy Dean Sausage Breakfast Pizza

27
This pizza is made with a combination of all your favorite breakfast foods, such as sausage, cheese, hash browns, and eggs. Top with thinly sliced red, yellow and green bell peppers for a beautiful (and tasty!) presentation.
By JimmyDean
Scrambled Pizza

13
My mother created this delicious recipe, using eggs and bacon as the main topping. It has been a family favorite for many years, especially with the children, who are fussy.
By Nancy

Egg Breakfast Pizza

70
This recipe will make two pizzas. I came up with it by accident by throwing a bunch of ingredients together. We make it on the weekends at the lake for breakfast/brunch. You can modify toppings. I usually make one sausage and one bacon. Each pizza will serve 3 to 4 people.
By John Gaignat

Breakfast Sausage White Cheese Pizza

6
This simple breakfast pizza is easy to make and sure to satisfy.
By sal

Breakfast Pizza with Scrambled Eggs

Delicious morning breakfast pizza with scrambled eggs.
By Hapygrl

Crescent Roll Breakfast Pizza

This crescent roll pizza is what my kids ask for the most for breakfast!
By SUSANBOWMAN

Country Sausage Breakfast Pizza

1
The great tastes of biscuits and gravy on a pre-made pizza crust. Scrambled eggs and cheese make it a filling meal.
By Ingalyn

Delicious Breakfast Pizza

1
This breakfast pizza is one of my favorites to get the day going. There are endless combinations and it is pretty filling after a few slices.
By Scotchuguese Cook

Bacon, Egg, and Spinach Breakfast Pizza

4
No-guilt pizza for breakfast? Yes! Use a CAULIPOWER® pizza for a delicious and easy breakfast the whole family will love.
By Linda T
Italian Easter Pizza

10
This is a very old favorite of Aunt Dora's collection. I believe it's also called a pie, but this is a hearty dish as a snack or breakfast meal. I now have to make it twice a year, so no one can wait for Easter only in my family!
By SASSYMOM97

Pesto Breakfast Pizza

I had something similar for breakfast at a restaurant recently that I decided to try to emulate. My attempt turned out extremely well. This is something that you can prepare the night before then heat in the oven for a quick breakfast the next morning.
By pomplemousse

Easy Breakfast Pita Pizzas

6
This easy-to-make Breakfast Pita Pizza is always a crowd pleaser, from the pickiest kid to the hungriest parent. It's fun to construct, quick to bake, and the sausage is the star.
By Smithfield
