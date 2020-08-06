More Meal Ideas

Looking for something new? Try some of these great recipes for everyday meals.

Take-Out Fake-Out Pollo Con Crema

44
One of my most favorite Mexican dishes. Very simple, and a quarter of the price you'd pay to eat out! I like this best served with flour or corn tortillas, homemade Mexican rice, and refried beans. SO good. It's heaven on a plate.
By Sarah Jo

5 Minute Microwave Cornbread

130
It literally takes me 5 minutes to get this cornbread on the table--including absolutely all steps. I'll be honest--it tastes better baked in a regular oven. But it's still pretty darn good in the microwave, and sometimes I only have 5 minutes!
By Sylvia Moestl Vasilik

Spinach Quiche with Kid Appeal

89
My kids love this easy quiche. I serve it with fresh cantaloupe for a light weeknight supper or weekend lunch. Enjoy!
By SILLYJILLY

Copycat of Starbucks® Lemon Bread

127
A Starbucks® favorite that you can copycat in your own kitchen. Recipe shared with me by a friend. Delicious with a cup of fresh-brewed coffee.
By SB

Corned Beef and Cabbage

1314
Corned beef and cabbage make a great centerpiece for St. Patrick's Day.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

1934
Slow cook your St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner, and celebrate the easy way.
By LUSYRSGIRL

World's Best Lasagna

18960
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
By John Chandler

Taco Seasoning

7665
Easy, homemade taco seasoning is cheaper than store-bought versions.
By BILL ECHOLS

Easy Meatloaf

8250
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Parmesan

4019
You'll love Chef John's recipe for the best crispy-crusted chicken Parmesan.
By Chef John

Easy and Quick Halushki

150
Polish dish combining bacon, fried cabbage and egg noodles.
By Laura Burger Pozdol

Sicilian Roasted Chicken

209
I made up this one to resemble the rotisserie chicken I love so much. It is so expensive here, so here's my version.
By BramptonMommyof2
Mississippi Pot Roast
291
Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork
2913
Spaghetti Carbonara II
2031
Instant Pot Corned Beef
162

Serve this Instant Pot® corned beef with all of the fixings in just 2 hours by letting your electric pressure cooker do all the work.

