More Meal Ideas

Take-Out Fake-Out Pollo Con Crema
One of my most favorite Mexican dishes. Very simple, and a quarter of the price you'd pay to eat out! I like this best served with flour or corn tortillas, homemade Mexican rice, and refried beans. SO good. It's heaven on a plate.
5 Minute Microwave Cornbread
It literally takes me 5 minutes to get this cornbread on the table--including absolutely all steps. I'll be honest--it tastes better baked in a regular oven. But it's still pretty darn good in the microwave, and sometimes I only have 5 minutes!
Spinach Quiche with Kid Appeal
My kids love this easy quiche. I serve it with fresh cantaloupe for a light weeknight supper or weekend lunch. Enjoy!
Copycat of Starbucks® Lemon Bread
A Starbucks® favorite that you can copycat in your own kitchen. Recipe shared with me by a friend. Delicious with a cup of fresh-brewed coffee.
Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
Slow cook your St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner, and celebrate the easy way.
World's Best Lasagna
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
Easy Meatloaf
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
Sicilian Roasted Chicken
I made up this one to resemble the rotisserie chicken I love so much. It is so expensive here, so here's my version.