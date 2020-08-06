Special Collection Recipes

In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!
This mousse served in shot glasses is perfect for when you're craving something sweet but just want a small portion. You can enjoy them as soon as you make them, or you can chill them in the fridge for a cooler dessert.
This recipe allows you to make the muffin batter the night before, then bake it the next morning--perfect for fresh, on-the-go muffins! Make sure not to overmix the batter as that will create dense muffins that won't rise well. The batter will last in the fridge up to 5 days which means you can make a few muffins at a time over the course of a few days, if you desire.
The hash brown casserole (aka funeral potatoes) have always been a food day favorite at my work but the topic came up and I discovered that my husband had never had it. I needed my oven for other things so I came up with this slow cooker version. I also chose to use potato chips over the traditional cereal topping but either will work.