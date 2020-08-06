Special Collection Recipes

Find thousands of specially collected recipes, from Faceless Recipes to Allrecipes Magazine recipes and Man Tested Recipes. It's all right here at your fingertips!

Community Picks

Sheet Pan Breakfast Potatoes

4
No matter what time of day you serve them, you'll love these tasty and crispy sheet pan breakfast potatoes.
By Plant Based Life

Easy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

3
These smashed Brussels sprouts are par-boiled and then roasted in the oven with olive oil and Pecorino cheese, creating a delicious side for any occasion.
By Jonathan Charbz

Parmesan Baked Pork Chops

9
These were some of the best pork chops. Moist and tender with amazing flavor.
By N8TE

Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Chicken Thighs

13
This family-friendly dinner is just as good as takeout but made really easily in your slow cooker. We like to serve it with rice.
By fabeveryday

Slow Cooker Parmesan Chicken Thighs and Potatoes

4
Easy to make and perfect for a weeknight dinner, these slow cooker Parmesan chicken thighs and potatoes will appeal to the whole family.
By kimmi

5-Ingredient Taco Soup

1
Use your Instant Pot® to make this 5-ingredient taco soup with minimal preparation and a quick cook time.
By thedailygourmet

Arepas de Queso

1
These arepas have a crispy crust while the cheese inside stays melty and gives you that cheese-pull that everyone knows and loves.
By Marianne Williams

The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

5
In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
By Edible Times

That Zucchini Spaghetti Stanley Tucci Loves (Spaghetti alla Nerano)

4
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!
By Chef John

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

36
Air-fried taquitos are quick and easy to make at home and healthier than deep-fried store-bought ones.
By Yoly

Flan Patissier (French Custard Pie)

Creamy, smooth, and vanilla-flavored, this Parisian flan patissier is the French version of custard pie and simply to die for!
By stella

Frozen Shrimp in the Air Fryer

1
You can easily cook frozen shrimp in your air fryer. No need to defrost in advance and you will have a great appetizer or topping for pasta in minutes.
By Bibi
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Carrot Cake III
"It turns out perfectly every time I make this. I can't stop eating it!!! My friends and family always talk about it! "– PINKSKITTLE
Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue
6357
Watch how to make this Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue.
Alfredo Sauce
Our Best New Dessert Recipes of 2021
Chef John's Top-Rated Takes on Classic Comfort Food Recipes
Skillet Chicken with Lemon and Rosemary
2
Keto Cheeseburger Casserole
1

Reminiscent of a cheeseburger without the bun. Fits perfectly into the keto diet. Made with ingredients you mostly likely have.

More Special Collection Recipes

Sheet Pan Breakfast Potatoes

4
No matter what time of day you serve them, you'll love these tasty and crispy sheet pan breakfast potatoes.
By Plant Based Life

Easy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

3
These smashed Brussels sprouts are par-boiled and then roasted in the oven with olive oil and Pecorino cheese, creating a delicious side for any occasion.
By Jonathan Charbz

Parmesan Baked Pork Chops

9
These were some of the best pork chops. Moist and tender with amazing flavor.
By N8TE

Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Chicken Thighs

13
This family-friendly dinner is just as good as takeout but made really easily in your slow cooker. We like to serve it with rice.
By fabeveryday

Slow Cooker Parmesan Chicken Thighs and Potatoes

4
Easy to make and perfect for a weeknight dinner, these slow cooker Parmesan chicken thighs and potatoes will appeal to the whole family.
By kimmi

5-Ingredient Taco Soup

1
Use your Instant Pot® to make this 5-ingredient taco soup with minimal preparation and a quick cook time.
By thedailygourmet

Arepas de Queso

1
These arepas have a crispy crust while the cheese inside stays melty and gives you that cheese-pull that everyone knows and loves.
By Marianne Williams

The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

5
In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
By Edible Times

That Zucchini Spaghetti Stanley Tucci Loves (Spaghetti alla Nerano)

4
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!
By Chef John

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

36
Air-fried taquitos are quick and easy to make at home and healthier than deep-fried store-bought ones.
By Yoly

Flan Patissier (French Custard Pie)

Creamy, smooth, and vanilla-flavored, this Parisian flan patissier is the French version of custard pie and simply to die for!
By stella

Frozen Shrimp in the Air Fryer

1
You can easily cook frozen shrimp in your air fryer. No need to defrost in advance and you will have a great appetizer or topping for pasta in minutes.
By Bibi

Skillet Chicken with Lemon and Rosemary

2
Looking for a one-pot chicken dish? Try this juicy skillet chicken recipe cooked in a tasty sauce with cherry tomatoes, lemon, rosemary, and sage.
By Avid Rkfan

Keto Cheeseburger Casserole

1
Reminiscent of a cheeseburger without the bun. Fits perfectly into the keto diet. Made with ingredients you mostly likely have.
By Yoly

Mama Te's Sensation Salad

1
Sensation Salad originated decades ago at a now-closed restaurant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and many home cooks have since adopted it as a family recipe.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Cocoa Powder Chocolate Mousse

4
This mousse served in shot glasses is perfect for when you're craving something sweet but just want a small portion. You can enjoy them as soon as you make them, or you can chill them in the fridge for a cooler dessert.
By Yoly

Alabama Chicken Stew

1
This traditional Alabama chicken stew is thickened naturally with potatoes, resulting in a rich and wholesome dish that's sure to warm you up from the inside out.
By Corey Williams

Make-Ahead Blueberry-Cinnamon Muffins

This recipe allows you to make the muffin batter the night before, then bake it the next morning--perfect for fresh, on-the-go muffins! Make sure not to overmix the batter as that will create dense muffins that won't rise well. The batter will last in the fridge up to 5 days which means you can make a few muffins at a time over the course of a few days, if you desire.
By Kim

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

4
This is one of my family's favorite recipes. It's garlic-sweet and the cilantro tops it off.
By Eric VanLandingham

Slow Cooker Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)

The hash brown casserole (aka funeral potatoes) have always been a food day favorite at my work but the topic came up and I discovered that my husband had never had it. I needed my oven for other things so I came up with this slow cooker version. I also chose to use potato chips over the traditional cereal topping but either will work.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Thai-Inspired Shrimp Cakes

1
These Thai-inspired pan-fried shrimp cakes are full of zesty flavor thanks to a mixture of sauces and sesame oil.
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Creamy White Bean Enchilada Soup

1
This hearty white bean enchilada soup has all the flavors of an enchilada. Garnish with crushed tortilla chips, jalapeno slices, cheese, cilantro, or favorite enchilada toppings.
By Soup Loving Nicole

One-Pot Cheesy Bacon Ranch Pasta with Chicken and Broccoli

3
My family would eat this every week. It's a great go-to easy one-pot meal that is complete and satisfying. And cleanup is a breeze!
By NicoleMcmom

Banana-Nut Scones

2
Drizzle banana-nut scones with a sweet maple glaze to balance the earthiness of the walnuts and the heat of the cinnamon.
By matti
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com