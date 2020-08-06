Fruit Soup Recipes

This soup is lightly sweet with just a little bite of heat from the jalapeno. The combination of both blended and diced melon and cucumber, plus the blueberries, also give it a nice contrast in texture.
This is an old family holiday tradition. I guess it is the red color, because strawberries sure aren't in season in December. May be served either hot or cold as a first course or a dessert. We always had it as a first course served hot.
I adapted this recipe from some I had seen online, making it heartier and more to my family's taste. The blend of parsnips and fruits make such a satisfying, flavorful combination. Serve with a dollop of plain yogurt or sour cream.
If you prefer refreshment over sweetness, you'll love this chilled soup's delicious flavor. Perfect as a mini-course, palate cleanser or a lovely, light finish to a good meal, you'll be surprised at just how good this is! Serve garnished with diced strawberries, mint leaves, and yogurt, if desired.
Fresh cantaloupe, honeydew, peaches, strawberries, apples, and whatever else you have on hand are pureed to make a quick, delicious, and healthy pick-me-up breakfast or picnic side dish. Drop a few blueberries or raspberries in it to kick it up a notch! It's also a great way to use up leftovers from party platters!
This is an old family holiday tradition. I guess it is the red color, because strawberries sure aren't in season in December. May be served either hot or cold as a first course or a dessert. We always had it as a first course served hot.
I love to have tea parties, and this cold soup is the perfect first course! I make it a day or two in advance so I'm not rushed the day of the event. Serve in small bowls or even punch cups for just a taste so that your guests don't fill up, but have room for the rest of the small servings a tea party is noted for.