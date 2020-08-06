Fruit Soup Recipes

Browse more than 50 recipes for fruit soups, some sweet, some savory. Serve them chilled in the summer and hot in the cooler months.

Fresh Watermelon Gazpacho

3
This soup is lightly sweet with just a little bite of heat from the jalapeno. The combination of both blended and diced melon and cucumber, plus the blueberries, also give it a nice contrast in texture.
By Scott Koeneman

Cold Cherry Soup

Try this one in the summer. If you like cherries, you will like this.
By C. Davis

Parsnip, Pear, and Apple Soup

2
I adapted this recipe from some I had seen online, making it heartier and more to my family's taste. The blend of parsnips and fruits make such a satisfying, flavorful combination. Serve with a dollop of plain yogurt or sour cream.
By BigShotsMom

Tomato Apple Soup (Tomapple Soup)

12
This is a simple and delicious soup with new flavors. Garnish with some yogurt or cream and maybe some fresh ginger.
By fire and sticks

Spring Strawberry Soup

13
If you prefer refreshment over sweetness, you'll love this chilled soup's delicious flavor. Perfect as a mini-course, palate cleanser or a lovely, light finish to a good meal, you'll be surprised at just how good this is! Serve garnished with diced strawberries, mint leaves, and yogurt, if desired.
By Matt Wencl

Beach Body Fruit Soup

8
Fresh cantaloupe, honeydew, peaches, strawberries, apples, and whatever else you have on hand are pureed to make a quick, delicious, and healthy pick-me-up breakfast or picnic side dish. Drop a few blueberries or raspberries in it to kick it up a notch! It's also a great way to use up leftovers from party platters!
By AmandaD
Julia's Watermelon Gazpacho
31
"A delicious summer soup! I followed the recipe, just substituting cilantro for mint since that's what I had. The flavors were so refreshing." – Talifleur
Chilled Cantaloupe Soup
"This was super simple to make and yummy to eat. Since there is absolutely no heat involved, this is the perfect thing to whip up for a light dinner." – Jill Wallace Williams
Strawberry Soup IV
Honeydew Blueberry Soup
Pumpkin Pineapple Chili
32

More Fruit Soup Recipes

Sweet Potato, Carrot, Apple, and Red Lentil Soup

1164
This winter pureed soup will warm you up on the inside while still protecting the waistline.

Curried Butternut Squash and Pear Soup

516
My family loves this creamy and satisfying soup with the comforting flavors of butternut squash and curry. Serve topped with frizzled onions.
By blancdeblanc

Squash and Apple Soup

32
This is just one butternut squash soup recipe that I have, but I LOVE this soup. It's different, and just really delicious.
By dakota kelly

Apricot Lentil Soup

303
This pureed soup is made with red lentils, dried apricots and tomatoes cooked in chicken broth with cumin and thyme. The addition of fresh lemon juice prior to serving intensifies the flavors.
By Allrecipes Member

Mango Gazpacho

83
Serve this intriguing variation of gazpacho at your next summer gathering.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Chilled Strawberry Soup

115
This is the recipe if you've been trying to imitate the one you had on Carnival Cruise Lines. Serve in chilled soup bowls, and garnish with fresh sliced strawberries.
By MCLISA

Chilled Cantaloupe Soup

71
Very refreshing fruit soup, served chilled. Great for luncheons. Garnish with mint if desired.

Strawberry Soup I

163
This recipe uses plain yogurt not heavy cream so it's lower in fat and calories but it is still just as good. It is a very simple and refreshing soup.
By Mai Forrester

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup with Ginger, Apple, and Coconut Milk

6
Butternut squash and ginger are a wonderful combination. Instead of cream, I use coconut milk and I also like to add a carrot and apple for natural sweetness.
By Allrecipes Member

Julia's Watermelon Gazpacho

31
Deliciously refreshing!
By Julia

Strawberry Champagne Soup

13
A wonderfully decadent summer cold soup to beat the heat and warm the senses. Soooo simple!
By Tara Besares

Apple and Pear Soup

13
A delicious fruit and vegetable soup. Great for cold fall days!
By wilsonbiggs

Honeydew Blueberry Soup

24
A cold soup of honeydew and blueberries. Top with whipped topping, if desired.
By J. Carlson

Old-Fashioned Fruit Soup

4
This recipe was made by a friend in high school (many, many years ago!!).
By Pamela Logsdon

Spring Tea Strawberry Soup

6
I love to have tea parties, and this cold soup is the perfect first course! I make it a day or two in advance so I'm not rushed the day of the event. Serve in small bowls or even punch cups for just a taste so that your guests don't fill up, but have room for the rest of the small servings a tea party is noted for.
By Paula

Curried Butternut Squash and Apple Bisque

24
This is the most requested recipe I make, it is the perfect fall and winter soup. Warning: Don't make it for Thanksgiving as people will fill up on it and be unable to eat the rest of the meal!
By Gregg Bracke

Watermelon Gazpacho

48
Why not serve gazpacho at your next summer gathering? Start your hot-weather meal with this easy, intriguing variation.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Curried Apple and Leek Soup

50
The title says it all -- with potatoes, too.
By MICHELLEBOYD

The Ultimate Summer Fruit Soup

2
This is truly the ultimate chilled fruit soup. The fruit mixture also makes a terrific base for smoothies and sorbet.
By Austin Geraldson
