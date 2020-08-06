Sushi Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 40 recipes for Japanese sushi, including California rolls and spicy tuna rolls.

Staff Picks

Perfect Sushi Rice

Rating: 4.11 stars
533
Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.
By LucyDelRey

Smoked Salmon Sushi Roll

Rating: 4.71 stars
109
A very basic and easy way to make sushi rolls.
By Vivian Lee

Sushi Roll

Rating: 4.42 stars
199
Sushi can be filled with any ingredients you choose. Try smoked salmon instead of imitation crabmeat. Serve with teriyaki sauce and wasabi.
By 1ORANGE1

Cucumber and Avocado Sushi

Rating: 4.34 stars
61
Cucumber and avocado sushi! These rolls are easy to make and you can add either fake crab or smoked salmon. Serve with teriyaki or soy sauce and wasabi!
By Lexi S.
Sponsored By MyPlate

California Roll Sushi

Rating: 4.32 stars
75
California Roll - it's really good. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi.
By Erin

Mom's Sushi Rice

Rating: 4.74 stars
238
Simple and easy sushi rice from my mom's recipe. Can be modified to your taste.
By PUMPKINBIRD

Cream Cheese and Crab Sushi Rolls

Rating: 4.63 stars
48
Delicious and surprisingly simple to make. Sushi is expensive to buy at the supermarket, so making your own will save you tons of money. My husband is a sushi freak! I make this for him all the time.
By Samantha

What Are the Different Types of Sushi?

Here's a complete guide to the different types of sushi, from maki to nigiri, plus condiments, recipes, and more.
By Carl Hanson

Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll

Rating: 3.75 stars
16
A great tasting spicy sushi roll, for those who like extra pizzazz. You can use cooked or raw tuna to your preference to achieve great flavors. Great for a filling Japanese meal. Tastes great with a wasabi soy dip.
By sugarplum9085

Inside-Out Spicy Tuna and Avocado Sushi

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Super easy and super delicious! Once you master the art of rolling, I guarantee you will never want to go out and pay top dollar for your sushi fix again! Depending on how big you roll your sushi, you may need more or less sushi rice. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi paste.
By yellowpairs &hearts;

Nigiri Sushi

Rating: 4 stars
6
Seasoned rice is wrapped with fresh raw fish, cooked shrimp, or egg omelet for traditional Japanese nigiri sushi.
By Allrecipes

How to Make Rice Balls (Onigiri)

Onigiri rice balls. Rice balls in Japan are like sandwiches in western countries. Easy to make, easy to take them out on a picnic. It's very popular in Japan as a light meal.
By Taro Saeki
Inspiration and Ideas

Spicy Salmon Maki
This spicy salmon maki (roll) gets its heat from Sriracha mayonnaise. You can adjust the heat to your liking.
11 Japanese Restaurant Dishes to Make at Home
Good news! Many of your favorite Japanese restaurant dishes are simple enough to make at home.
Easy California Roll Sushi Salad
Rating: Unrated
4
Sushi Party
Rating: Unrated
4
Instant Pot® Sushi Rice
Rating: Unrated
4
Avocado Sushi with Brown Rice
Rating: Unrated
2

More Sushi Recipes

Spicy Sushi Roll

Rating: 5 stars
5
The following is a basic spicy sushi roll, readily suitable for either crab or tuna. Different people will be suited to different degrees of spiciness for the sauce, so you may want to adjust proportions accordingly to your liking. Final product will be cool and slightly sweet at first, with a tight, hot afterbite following, and then linger for a while after with a duller burning, flavorful taste.
By CQUICKSILVER

Instant Pot® Sushi Rice

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Sushi rice made in your Instant Pot® ensures perfectly cooked grains with this simple method. I tested 4 different methods before deciding this was the best. Using the Manual function instead of the Rice setting gives the rice a tender bite, separated grains, yet still sticky to make compact sushi rolls. This recipe yields enough rice for 3 standard sushi rolls.
By Buckwheat Queen

Basic California Roll

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a classic California roll recipe, great for those who are just learning to make sushi. Serve as an appetizer or as part of a Japanese meal.
By ChefJackie

Kimbop (Korean Sushi)

Rating: 4.29 stars
21
I received this great recipe for Korean Sushi from a Korean friend of mine. It is different and very good!
By Katie K

Dragon Roll

Delicious and festive uramaki sushi roll featuring unagi, avocado, and shrimp tempura. It's fun to decorate the roll to look like a dragon! Serve with unagi sauce, soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger.
By Betsy Ann

Ahi Sushi Cups

Skip the mat-and-roll routine and keep sushi night simple with these easy-to-make and impressive-to-serve cups. For a wow-worthy party app, try this recipe in mini muffin cups to create perfectly poppable bites.
By Darcy Lenz

Korean Sushi

Rating: 4.16 stars
19
This is a Korean-inspired version of sushi that uses minced beef and canned tuna instead of raw fish. It's mouthwateringly delicious, but may take some practice.
By sassyangelkiwi Donna-Maree Aus

Deep-Fried California Roll Rice Balls

If you enjoy sushi, you'll love these deep-fried California rice balls, made with cream cheese, avocado, imitation crab, and a crunchy bread crumb coating.
By Phat-N-Sassy78

Mexican Sushi

Rating: 4.21 stars
28
Tortillas spread with chipotle cream cheese are filled with black beans, salsa and diced avocado, then chilled and cut into individual bites for an easy appetizer.
By Avocados from Mexico
Homemade Sushi Rolls

Rating: 4 stars
1
This homemade sushi is so simple and fun to make! It is definitely sushi for those who may be nervous to try sushi! This also makes a great appetizer and my whole family loves them! Most of these ingredients can be found in your local supermarket and the result is yum-yum-yum! Serve with a bowl of soy sauce and a lump of wasabi.
By KMOMMYZ

Deconstructed Sushi

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
Love California roll sushi, but don't have the nori or rolling mat? Try this simple and fast rice salad. It's easy to swap out ingredients to make it to your liking. Try avocado, ahi tuna, smoked fish, or even strips of salami to customize the recipe. Serve sushi with soy sauce, wasabi paste, and pickled ginger.
By Robin

Grilled Bacon Sushi Roll

Rating: 4 stars
3
Do you love sushi but find that it's not giving you the Vitamin B (bacon and beef) that you need? This delicious twist on sushi will provide just what the doctor ordered and will have you invited to every BBQ in your neighborhood! Serve with barbeque sauce.
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Sushi Party

Rating: 4 stars
4
This recipe includes everything you need for a sushi dinner party for about 10 people. It Includes California rolls, Boston Rolls, Lobster rolls, tempura eggplant and avocado rolls, pesto and egg rolls, and shrimp and asparagus rolls (we did not include any raw ingredients, since our people are a bit squeamish and reluctant to eat anything raw). Mix and match the fillings, as desired. Serve with pickled ginger, wasabi paste, and soy sauce.
By Marcia

Homemade Vegetable Sushi

No fish included. Vegetarians will love it.
By Laura B.

Tuna Onigiri (Rice Ball)

Rating: 4 stars
1
Onigiri is a Japanese food made from white rice formed into triangular or oval shapes and often wrapped in nori (seaweed). This is just a simple one for people who may not have a lot of time, I use a rice cooker but I will go about as if I didn't.
By IrishZombie77

Inarizushi (Inari Sushi)

Sushi rice is stuffed inside pouches of fried tofu! A delicious snack any day of the week.
By Laila V

Chirashi Bowl

Home-style Japanese cooking. It is basically all of the ingredients for sushi mixed up in a bowl and served. It is a very fast and convenient way to enjoy the taste of sushi without all the work! I like to have cut-up pieces of seaweed to serve on the side, and a soy sauce-wasabi mixture is nice too. Good with tea, but better with beer.
By Benjamin Zuckerman

Mini Cucumber Sushi Rolls

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
Thin cucumber slices are rolled around shredded carrot, cream cheese, and raisins for a little sushi-shaped finger food that's tied with a fresh chive.
By kelcampbell

Low-Carb Cauliflower Rice Sushi Rolls

The perfect way to scratch your sushi itch if you're trying to limit your carbohydrate intake.
By Tracy Quigley

Chakin Sushi

Rating: 4 stars
2
This is Japanese girl's festival food. This sushi is wrapped in very thin egg sheets. Inside is a vinegar rice ball. I used an Italian parsley sprig as the tie. The look is so cute!
By HIRO

Sarah's Special Sushi

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
I used to order the same thing every time we went to our favourite sushi restaurant in California. When I moved to the continent, I missed the dish so much, I've created a similar roll, but easier to make. Not quite Takara's Charlie Special, but almost as good.
By Sevenne

Egg and Pesto Sushi

Rating: 3.7 stars
10
This an awesome roll that has that great taste of pesto. Serve it with soy sauce, wasabi and pickled ginger.
By COOKINGDUDE89

Sushi Burritos

This isn't authentic sushi by any means, but it really does mimic the flavor of those popular sushi rolls you can find at less "fine dining" sushi restaurants--and it's very family-friendly and home chef-friendly as well. Great to cut into sushi-portioned appetizers and serve with traditional pickled ginger, wasabi, and soy sauce.
By Marianne Williams
