Sushi Recipes

Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.
A great tasting spicy sushi roll, for those who like extra pizzazz. You can use cooked or raw tuna to your preference to achieve great flavors. Great for a filling Japanese meal. Tastes great with a wasabi soy dip.
Super easy and super delicious! Once you master the art of rolling, I guarantee you will never want to go out and pay top dollar for your sushi fix again! Depending on how big you roll your sushi, you may need more or less sushi rice. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi paste.
The following is a basic spicy sushi roll, readily suitable for either crab or tuna. Different people will be suited to different degrees of spiciness for the sauce, so you may want to adjust proportions accordingly to your liking. Final product will be cool and slightly sweet at first, with a tight, hot afterbite following, and then linger for a while after with a duller burning, flavorful taste.
Sushi rice made in your Instant Pot® ensures perfectly cooked grains with this simple method. I tested 4 different methods before deciding this was the best. Using the Manual function instead of the Rice setting gives the rice a tender bite, separated grains, yet still sticky to make compact sushi rolls. This recipe yields enough rice for 3 standard sushi rolls.
Delicious and festive uramaki sushi roll featuring unagi, avocado, and shrimp tempura. It's fun to decorate the roll to look like a dragon! Serve with unagi sauce, soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger.
Skip the mat-and-roll routine and keep sushi night simple with these easy-to-make and impressive-to-serve cups. For a wow-worthy party app, try this recipe in mini muffin cups to create perfectly poppable bites.
This homemade sushi is so simple and fun to make! It is definitely sushi for those who may be nervous to try sushi! This also makes a great appetizer and my whole family loves them! Most of these ingredients can be found in your local supermarket and the result is yum-yum-yum! Serve with a bowl of soy sauce and a lump of wasabi.
Love California roll sushi, but don't have the nori or rolling mat? Try this simple and fast rice salad. It's easy to swap out ingredients to make it to your liking. Try avocado, ahi tuna, smoked fish, or even strips of salami to customize the recipe. Serve sushi with soy sauce, wasabi paste, and pickled ginger.
Do you love sushi but find that it's not giving you the Vitamin B (bacon and beef) that you need? This delicious twist on sushi will provide just what the doctor ordered and will have you invited to every BBQ in your neighborhood! Serve with barbeque sauce.
This recipe includes everything you need for a sushi dinner party for about 10 people. It Includes California rolls, Boston Rolls, Lobster rolls, tempura eggplant and avocado rolls, pesto and egg rolls, and shrimp and asparagus rolls (we did not include any raw ingredients, since our people are a bit squeamish and reluctant to eat anything raw). Mix and match the fillings, as desired. Serve with pickled ginger, wasabi paste, and soy sauce.
Onigiri is a Japanese food made from white rice formed into triangular or oval shapes and often wrapped in nori (seaweed). This is just a simple one for people who may not have a lot of time, I use a rice cooker but I will go about as if I didn't.
Home-style Japanese cooking. It is basically all of the ingredients for sushi mixed up in a bowl and served. It is a very fast and convenient way to enjoy the taste of sushi without all the work! I like to have cut-up pieces of seaweed to serve on the side, and a soy sauce-wasabi mixture is nice too. Good with tea, but better with beer.
I used to order the same thing every time we went to our favourite sushi restaurant in California. When I moved to the continent, I missed the dish so much, I've created a similar roll, but easier to make. Not quite Takara's Charlie Special, but almost as good.
This isn't authentic sushi by any means, but it really does mimic the flavor of those popular sushi rolls you can find at less "fine dining" sushi restaurants--and it's very family-friendly and home chef-friendly as well. Great to cut into sushi-portioned appetizers and serve with traditional pickled ginger, wasabi, and soy sauce.