New England Recipes

Boston Brown Bread III
Absolutely fabulous, tastes just like the brown bread I had on my trip to Boston!
Seafood Sandwich
This awesome sandwich is reminiscent of the famous Maine Lobster Roll, and made with ingredients that are easy to find.
Maine Wild Blueberry Salsa
An antioxidant powerhouse that tastes incredible. The contrast between the sweet wild blueberries and tartness of the onions, peppers and tomatoes, makes this a great dish on its own with tortilla chips or served alongside beef or chicken.
Newport Clam Chowder
This chowder it is outstanding! It won the chowder cookoff in Newport a few years ago. Try it, I guarantee that it gets rave reviews!
New England Bean Dip
I live in New England. This is a creamy bean dip made with red kidney beans. It goes great as an appetizer with crackers. Enjoy!
New England Potato Soup
Thanks to Priscilla's New England Potato Soup for the starter recipe that I tweaked. Use your imagination! Throw in what you have available! Not sure about spices, read the label on the container. If it's for soup, try it! You can easily make this vegetarian by leaving out animal-based stock and the ham. Enjoy - very delicious!
Cape Cod Cocktail Meatballs
These cocktail meatballs are perfect for a Christmas, New Year's Eve, or any party that you want to impress. They are the first appetizer to go, and everyone wants the recipe. The recipe originated in Cape Cod (cranberry country). Bon appetit!
Simple Broiled Haddock
Haddock fillets are simply seasoned with onion powder, paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper in this great-for-busy-days dinner.
Boston Baked Beans
This recipe for Boston baked beans uses navy beans, molasses, brown sugar, and ketchup to create a wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor.
Corn Fritters
Nothing warms up a cool night like a plateful of old-time corn fritters! Dig in, these are delicious!
Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread
This classic spiced pumpkin bread from Maine is easy to make, super moist and delicious.