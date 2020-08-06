New England Recipes

Find recipes for clam chowder, Boston baked beans, and other New England staples.

Staff Picks

Boston Brown Bread III

157
Absolutely fabulous, tastes just like the brown bread I had on my trip to Boston!
By PARADIGMGIRL

Seafood Sandwich

130
This awesome sandwich is reminiscent of the famous Maine Lobster Roll, and made with ingredients that are easy to find.
By Erin J

Maine Wild Blueberry Salsa

23
An antioxidant powerhouse that tastes incredible. The contrast between the sweet wild blueberries and tartness of the onions, peppers and tomatoes, makes this a great dish on its own with tortilla chips or served alongside beef or chicken.

Vermont Apple Pie

66
Always start with fresh and crisp Vermont apples!
By PameDaily

Newport Clam Chowder

358
This chowder it is outstanding! It won the chowder cookoff in Newport a few years ago. Try it, I guarantee that it gets rave reviews!
By OMMIE3

New England Bean Dip

46
I live in New England. This is a creamy bean dip made with red kidney beans. It goes great as an appetizer with crackers. Enjoy!
By JOJO121864

New England Potato Soup

10
Thanks to Priscilla's New England Potato Soup for the starter recipe that I tweaked. Use your imagination! Throw in what you have available! Not sure about spices, read the label on the container. If it's for soup, try it! You can easily make this vegetarian by leaving out animal-based stock and the ham. Enjoy - very delicious!
By Patricia Anne Clark

Cape Cod Cocktail Meatballs

84
These cocktail meatballs are perfect for a Christmas, New Year's Eve, or any party that you want to impress. They are the first appetizer to go, and everyone wants the recipe. The recipe originated in Cape Cod (cranberry country). Bon appetit!
By Robin Myshrall Ulery

Simple Broiled Haddock

226
Haddock fillets are simply seasoned with onion powder, paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper in this great-for-busy-days dinner.
By Nicole Burdett

Boston Baked Beans

1307
This recipe for Boston baked beans uses navy beans, molasses, brown sugar, and ketchup to create a wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor.

Corn Fritters

778
Nothing warms up a cool night like a plateful of old-time corn fritters! Dig in, these are delicious!
By Joan Zaffary

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

9968
This classic spiced pumpkin bread from Maine is easy to make, super moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

Boston Baked Beans
"Great recipe! I use a traditional bean pot, which makes it even more authentic." – Sarah
My Best Clam Chowder
2357
"Out of this world! I don't even like clam chowder, but figured it was a good way to get rid of leftover steamers. I love this recipe." – mbsosa
New England Clam Chowder I
718

Potatoes, half and half, bacon, and clams. This is the New England chowder of your childhood. Easy to make, ready in less than half an hour, a great dinner standby.

