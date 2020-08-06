Sriracha Sauce Recipes

These tiny quinoa seeds really are sponges for flavor. I was really surprised how decadent and satisfying this seemed, and with only a tablespoon of vegetable oil and a handful of very lean smoked ham.
I bought self-rising flour by accident, so I decided to make the best of the situation. I could make regular biscuits, but regular biscuits are boring. What could make biscuits more interesting? The answer was in the side door of my refrigerator: Sriracha!
These coconut-panko crusted chicken strips are crispy, crunchy, and oil-free. The chicken strips are double dipped in egg and in the coconut-panko mixture to ensure crispiness. Cooked in an air fryer they are ready in just a few minutes. They are moist and tender on the inside. Serve with or without your choice of dipping sauce.
Healthy and full of flavor, sriracha honey Brussels sprouts are crispy and coated with a delicious sweet and spicy sauce. Perfect side dish for any meal! Top with a drizzle of sriracha sauce if desired.
The holiday hoopla is over and I'm setting my sights on eating whole. Ramen has been all the rage and I've been dying to try this at home. I never skimp on flavor even when I'm eating light. This dish is a total flavor bomb, filled with a rich broth, tender meat, and noodles, topped with a 7-minute egg – my new favorite thing in the world. My family went nuts for this; it's complex, easy, and satisfying. You don't have to make the egg, but I think it's so worth it.
If Mongolian beef is your go to when it comes to Chinese take-out, I challenge you to try this version made with chicken instead. The chicken is melt-in-your-mouth tender and requires no marinating time as beef would. Serve over rice.
Who needs meat when you can make this stir-fry using a medley of mushrooms? Shiitake mushrooms have a meaty texture and earthy flavor that is bound to please both vegetarians and carnivores alike! The beech and enoki mushrooms add visual appeal and a mix of textures. The recipe makes just enough sauce to coat the vegetables, but feel free to double the sauce ingredients if you'd like extra to serve over rice or noodles.
An excellent alternate to boring, bland soy sauce. This 5-minute recipe will surely add a kick to your sushi and sashimi! It is best served with sushi or sashimi, but is great for dumplings and wontons, too!
No matter what recipe they're used in, rice noodles are a proven crowd-pleaser. I think this spicy chicken noodles dish is perfect for using up leftover chicken, assuming it wasn't horribly overcooked in the first place. If you did want to use raw chicken, go ahead and chop it up, and stir-fry it for a minute or two before adding your vegetables.