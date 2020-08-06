Sriracha Sauce Recipes

Sriracha sauce adds spice to sauces, fries, wings, and just about everything!

Staff Picks

Pork Fried Quinoa

72
These tiny quinoa seeds really are sponges for flavor. I was really surprised how decadent and satisfying this seemed, and with only a tablespoon of vegetable oil and a handful of very lean smoked ham.
By Chef John

Sriracha Cocktail Sauce

7
A spicy, flavorful cocktail sauce.
By ScottPitner

How to Make Homemade Sriracha Sauce

48
If you can't get your hands on a bottle of that famous Thai-inspired hot sauce you love to put on everything, make it yourself at home. It needs three days or so to ferment.

Avocado Fries with Sriracha Garlic Dip

12
Healthy and delicious 'fries' with a spicy and flavorful dipping sauce. Great for a snack or an appetizer or even a whole bunch for a yummy lunch!
By kath

Sriracha Biscuits

19
I bought self-rising flour by accident, so I decided to make the best of the situation. I could make regular biscuits, but regular biscuits are boring. What could make biscuits more interesting? The answer was in the side door of my refrigerator: Sriracha!
By terminalhappycom

Sriracha Cheese Bread

23
Don't be scared! This bakes up to a flavorful bread that will make a great ham sandwich, croque monsieur, or Monte Cristo. It is also good buttered to accompany soup.
By BigShotsMom

Sriracha Deviled Eggs

23
I really love Sriracha. I love deviled eggs. Here's a nice way to give a little kick to a classic party favorite!
By Jenny Saunders

Ramen Burger

40
Instant ramen becomes a nearly-instant burger bun in this fun, and tasty, spin on a traditional hamburger seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil.
By hello angie

Spicy Sushi Mayo

23
Spicy mayonnaise used in sushi dishes is easy to make at home using 3 simple ingredients.
By WEEBRIE

Korean BBQ Sauce

113
This take on homemade barbecue sauce is given a Korean flavor with the addition of vinegar, soy sauce, and chile-garlic sauce.
By holmes416

Chinese Pork Dumplings

204
Fill store-bought wonton wrappers with a flavorful pork mixture for authentic-tasting dumplings at home.
By Allrecipes

Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings

288
Chef John's recipe for crispy, oven-baked honey sriracha chicken wings is the perfect addition to your Big Game party!
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

20 Spicy Recipes for the Truly Sriracha Obsessed
Sriracha sauce is a condiment with kick. We crave it in all the usual places, of course. But these top-rated recipes take sriracha to some inspired new spots.
Air Fryer Coconut Chicken
8
These coconut-panko crusted chicken strips are crispy, crunchy, and oil-free. The chicken strips are double dipped in egg and in the coconut-panko mixture to ensure crispiness. Cooked in an air fryer they are ready in just a few minutes. They are moist and tender on the inside. Serve with or without your choice of dipping sauce.
Copycat Bang Bang Shrimp®
97
Bang Bang Sauce
4
Sriracha Honey Brussels Sprouts
65

Healthy and full of flavor, sriracha honey Brussels sprouts are crispy and coated with a delicious sweet and spicy sauce. Perfect side dish for any meal! Top with a drizzle of sriracha sauce if desired.

All Natural Ramen Noodles

15
I've tried those make-your-own ramen seasoning recipes, but they taste nothing like ramen in my opinion. This recipe hits the spot, and there is no MSG or artificial ingredients.
By Marie Angel Cat

Beef Pho

138
South Vietnamese-style pho. A comforting, richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and thinly sliced beef.
By LETT101

Keto Beef Egg Roll Slaw

124
This keto slaw uses beef but you can substitute pork instead.
By Chez Gnar

Fish Taco Sauce

175
I use this sauce for my fish tacos. You can make this ahead and keep in the fridge. You can substitute any hot sauce for the sriracha.
By Kaylee Flores

Air Fryer Pork Chops (No Breading)

4
The use of an air fryer allows the cook to feed their family fast! You'll need a small round silicone cake pan (6-inch) available in kitchen supply stores or online.
By thedailygourmet

Air Fryer Potstickers

2
Air-fried potstickers, crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Serve with the dipping sauce of your choice.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Chicken Ramen Bowl

32
The holiday hoopla is over and I'm setting my sights on eating whole. Ramen has been all the rage and I've been dying to try this at home. I never skimp on flavor even when I'm eating light. This dish is a total flavor bomb, filled with a rich broth, tender meat, and noodles, topped with a 7-minute egg – my new favorite thing in the world. My family went nuts for this; it's complex, easy, and satisfying. You don't have to make the egg, but I think it's so worth it.
By Tonja Engen

Sriracha Aioli

53
This is a fresh-tasting spicy sauce excellent with seafood such as crab cakes or fish tacos as well as a dipping sauce for homemade french fries or any other broiled or baked potato recipe.
By KGABELE

Air Fryer Bang Bang Shrimp

16
This twist on a popular restaurant dish uses an air fryer to create perfectly crispy sweet and spicy shrimp.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Mongolian Chicken

6
If Mongolian beef is your go to when it comes to Chinese take-out, I challenge you to try this version made with chicken instead. The chicken is melt-in-your-mouth tender and requires no marinating time as beef would. Serve over rice.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Sesame Chicken Thighs

6
Sesame-flavored chicken thighs are crispy on the outside, yet tender and juicy on the inside.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Mushroom Stir-Fry

2
Who needs meat when you can make this stir-fry using a medley of mushrooms? Shiitake mushrooms have a meaty texture and earthy flavor that is bound to please both vegetarians and carnivores alike! The beech and enoki mushrooms add visual appeal and a mix of textures. The recipe makes just enough sauce to coat the vegetables, but feel free to double the sauce ingredients if you'd like extra to serve over rice or noodles.
By France C

Spicy Sushi Dipping Sauce

4
An excellent alternate to boring, bland soy sauce. This 5-minute recipe will surely add a kick to your sushi and sashimi! It is best served with sushi or sashimi, but is great for dumplings and wontons, too!
By Erin

Tofu Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce (Vegan)

65
This is a throwback recipe from when I was a hardcore vegan, but it's still one of my staples years later. It's healthy, filling, and full of flavor!
By Julia Rose

Spicy Chicken Noodles

44
No matter what recipe they're used in, rice noodles are a proven crowd-pleaser. I think this spicy chicken noodles dish is perfect for using up leftover chicken, assuming it wasn't horribly overcooked in the first place. If you did want to use raw chicken, go ahead and chop it up, and stir-fry it for a minute or two before adding your vegetables.
By Chef John

Asian Grilled Chicken

230
Quick and easy Asian marinated chicken thighs! Also great with chicken breast or flank steak. Marinate overnight for best flavor.
By LoreleiLee
