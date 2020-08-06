Japanese Soups and Stews

Dashi is a basic stock used in Japanese cooking which is made by boiling dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish). Instant dashi granules are sold in conveniently-sized jars or packets and vary in strength. Add more dashi to your soup if you want a stronger stock. You can use yellow, white or red miso paste for this soup. Yellow miso is sweet and creamy, red miso is stronger and saltier.
This is not a fishy soup like those that are kelp based. Let this soup mellow overnight for best taste. Like all vegetable soups, measures are approximate and substitutions can include whatever vegetable you want. Mushrooms of any kind are particularly good in this soup.
The basic Japanese soup that's given out as an appetizer at most Japanese restaurants. Very mild, a bit salty, and a touch of tang. It's a very improvisable recipe; most of the ingredients' quantities can be changed according to taste. Use your favorite mushrooms in this recipe.
You can use yellow, white, or red miso paste for the soup, depending on your preference. You will also need dashi, which is made of dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish), and can be purchased in granules or powder form in conveniently-sized jars.
Dashi is the basic stock used in most all Japanese cooking. Dashi stock is the base for miso soup. This recipe is for a Konbudashi, which is made with konbu (dried kelp/seaweed) and bonito flakes (a dried fish which has been shaved into flakes.) There are many variations of dashi, but this is probably the most common.
Dashi is an essential broth base for most Japanese dishes and can be purchased in most Asian Grocery stores. For those of you who want to do it from scratch there are several recipes out there, but I find this one is easiest. This recipe uses Konbu (also spelled Kombu), a variety of dried edible kelp that is harvested off the coast of Hokkaido and as far south as the Seto sea. This is a good vegetarian broth and enhances the subtle flavor of Japanese cuisine. It is also a bit friendlier to the western chef than katsubuoshi, which is made from dried fish flakes and can be very aromatic.
This recipe started as something I found off the back of a seaweed package, but has been adapted several times so that it can be made quickly with ingredients from most large grocery stores - or a local Asian grocery if you prefer. Nori is the Japanese word for dried sheets of seaweed.
This clear broth seasoned with soy sauce seems very simplistic, but it belies the intense umami flavor within the soup. We use chicken and 4 types of dried seafood to create an incredibly savory broth that is seasoned with a soy sauce tare that gives the broth a bit of sweetness and wonderful complexity. The best thing about this recipe is that we use a pressure cooker that not only helps extract all the flavor very quickly but also creates a beautifully clear broth.
The broth for this dish is very umami and slightly fishy with subtle notes of seaweed. The noodles are springy and work perfectly with this dish. The aburaage is soft and easy to eat, and contributes a lot of the dish's overall flavor. This can be served with fish cakes as well.
Inspired by the shoyu ramen at my favorite ramen restaurant, this is my ideal ramen. If you want to make it pescatarian, I suggest foregoing the pork belly for bonito flakes -- just a big pinch in each bowl.