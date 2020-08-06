Japanese Soups and Stews

From miso soup to nabeyaki udon and sukiyaki, Allrecipes has more than 30 Japanese soup recipes complete with ratings and reviews.

Miso Soup

Dashi is a basic stock used in Japanese cooking which is made by boiling dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish). Instant dashi granules are sold in conveniently-sized jars or packets and vary in strength. Add more dashi to your soup if you want a stronger stock. You can use yellow, white or red miso paste for this soup. Yellow miso is sweet and creamy, red miso is stronger and saltier.
By Allrecipes Member

What Is Miso?

Miso paste is a rich and pungent flavoring ingredient in so many Japanese dishes.
By Amy Sherman

Beef Sukiyaki

24
Vegetables, noodles, and beef are served in a steaming, flavorful broth made with dashi, mirin, and soy sauce in this Japanese dish, sukiyaki.
By Allrecipes

Japanese Nabeyaki Udon Soup

40
This is a wonderful Japanese soup, very popular throughout Japan - with chicken, eggs, and vegetables. A meal in and of itself!
By jaime

Miso Soup II

22
This is not a fishy soup like those that are kelp based. Let this soup mellow overnight for best taste. Like all vegetable soups, measures are approximate and substitutions can include whatever vegetable you want. Mushrooms of any kind are particularly good in this soup.
By Laurel Kuhn Stewart

Japanese Onion Soup

117
The basic Japanese soup that's given out as an appetizer at most Japanese restaurants. Very mild, a bit salty, and a touch of tang. It's a very improvisable recipe; most of the ingredients' quantities can be changed according to taste. Use your favorite mushrooms in this recipe.
By Sawako

Miso Soup

471
You can use yellow, white, or red miso paste for the soup, depending on your preference. You will also need dashi, which is made of dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish), and can be purchased in granules or powder form in conveniently-sized jars.
By Allrecipes Member
Authentic Miso Soup

33
Made with kombu, bonito flakes, and miso paste, Japanese miso soup is a simple and comforting.
By Allrecipes

Dashi Stock (Konbudashi)

12
Dashi is the basic stock used in most all Japanese cooking. Dashi stock is the base for miso soup. This recipe is for a Konbudashi, which is made with konbu (dried kelp/seaweed) and bonito flakes (a dried fish which has been shaved into flakes.) There are many variations of dashi, but this is probably the most common.
By Kyle Hildebrant

Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms

33
A delicious Japanese soup with mushrooms and tofu.
By Claudia

Authentic Japanese Scallop Soup with Ramen Noodles

8
Adapted from an authentic Japanese recipe, an easy and delicious soup. Look for dashi stock in a Japanese grocery store or order it online!
By Seth Kolloen

Konbu Dashi

5
Dashi is an essential broth base for most Japanese dishes and can be purchased in most Asian Grocery stores. For those of you who want to do it from scratch there are several recipes out there, but I find this one is easiest. This recipe uses Konbu (also spelled Kombu), a variety of dried edible kelp that is harvested off the coast of Hokkaido and as far south as the Seto sea. This is a good vegetarian broth and enhances the subtle flavor of Japanese cuisine. It is also a bit friendlier to the western chef than katsubuoshi, which is made from dried fish flakes and can be very aromatic.
By Rachael S
Japanese Shoyu Ramen (Pressure Cooker)
1
Traditional Beef Sukiyaki
2
Seaweed (Nori) Soup
7

This recipe started as something I found off the back of a seaweed package, but has been adapted several times so that it can be made quickly with ingredients from most large grocery stores - or a local Asian grocery if you prefer. Nori is the Japanese word for dried sheets of seaweed.

Japanese Soup with Tofu and Mushrooms

25
Miso is a fermented soy bean paste that adds a rich flavor. This is a quick, healthy soup that is very popular in Japanese cuisine.
By JOSIE

Kitsune Udon

The broth for this dish is very umami and slightly fishy with subtle notes of seaweed. The noodles are springy and work perfectly with this dish. The aburaage is soft and easy to eat, and contributes a lot of the dish's overall flavor. This can be served with fish cakes as well.
By Jasmine

Restaurant-Style Shoyu Miso Ramen

Inspired by the shoyu ramen at my favorite ramen restaurant, this is my ideal ramen. If you want to make it pescatarian, I suggest foregoing the pork belly for bonito flakes -- just a big pinch in each bowl.
By Maya Papaya Zimmerman

Quick Miso Soup

This miso soup is a spin on the classic with shiitake, tofu, and scallions.
By shannon

Vegan Japanese Winter Squash and Leek Soup

5
Vegan squash and leek soup is a Japanese-inspired soup thanks to the Japanese winter squash added to the dish.
By KN Granger

Sweet Miso Soup with Baby Turnips

A flavorful Japanese soup, made with soft-boiled turnips and a sake, miso paste, and kombu (seaweed) stock. Serve hot.
By Runira

New Year's Day Ozoni Soup

Ozoni soup is traditionally eaten on New Year's Day in Japan. The literal translation means a variety of ingredients boiled together.
By lilbrngal
