Japanese Main Dish Recipes

This is a delicious traditional Japanese meal consisting of chicken sauteed and then cooked in a Japanese broth, and then finished with egg and served over rice. It's really easy, filling and delicious.
I'm going to show you my take on the world-famous tamago sando, plus how to make a version of a mayonnaise so addictive, it literally has a cult following. If that wasn't enough, I'm also going to tease an upcoming video for the world's most critically-acclaimed white bread.
This Sea Bass will melt in your mouth! Delicious, I had this at Blue Water Grill in NYC and it was by far the best sea bass I've ever had in my life. This recipe is as close as I can get to tasting like the restaurants. They served it with bok choy and sticky rice on the side.
This is a standard raw tuna (poke) salad served in most Hawaiian homes. Although unconventional, it is sure to please the more adventurous seafood lovers. Be sure to use fresh tuna for the very best flavor, although fresh frozen tuna will produce acceptable results.
This is a standard raw tuna (poke) salad served in most Hawaiian homes. Although unconventional, it is sure to please the more adventurous seafood lovers. Be sure to use fresh tuna for the very best flavor, although fresh frozen tuna will produce acceptable results.
Air-fried chicken katsu that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. The sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and complements the chicken perfectly. Serve over rice if desired.
This Sea Bass will melt in your mouth! Delicious, I had this at Blue Water Grill in NYC and it was by far the best sea bass I've ever had in my life. This recipe is as close as I can get to tasting like the restaurants. They served it with bok choy and sticky rice on the side.
This is a delicious traditional Japanese meal consisting of chicken sauteed and then cooked in a Japanese broth, and then finished with egg and served over rice. It's really easy, filling and delicious.
Very easy to make and my guests enjoy it a lot! It can be served as an appetizer, or over a bed of rice as a quick weekday dinner! I usually marinate the night before to give it more flavor, but if it's a last-minute meal you are preparing, no worries, because there's still dipping sauce! Serve hot with shredded lettuce and a lemon wedge.