Japanese Main Dish Recipes

Find top-rated Japanese dinner recipes for tonkatsu, yakisoba, teriyaki beef, and more at Allrecipes.com.

Miso Salmon

63
Japanese style-broiled salmon just like the restaurants. Easy recipe I came up with at the request of my family. Serve with sticky white rice and a light salad.
By Kalyn

Teriyaki Rib Eye Steaks

97
Great Japanese teriyaki-style marinated ribeye steak with a from-scratch teriyaki sauce.
By Agent48

Japanese Ginger Pork

43
This recipe is for a quick Japanese style pork saute. Great with rice and steamed veggies on the side. You can also double the recipe and use whole Pork Chops or chicken breasts for grilling!
By baby23
Chicken Katsu

839
This is my family recipe for Chicken Katsu - Japanese style fried chicken. Can also be used to make Tonkatsu, just use pork cutlets instead of chicken. Serve with white rice and tonkatsu sauce.
By sakuraiiko

Chicken Yakisoba

178
This traditional Japanese yakisoba noodle dish includes cabbage and chicken in a spicy sauce.
By Allrecipes

Oyakodon (Japanese Chicken and Egg Rice Bowl)

128
This is a delicious traditional Japanese meal consisting of chicken sauteed and then cooked in a Japanese broth, and then finished with egg and served over rice. It's really easy, filling and delicious.
By User

Cream Cheese and Crab Sushi Rolls

45
Delicious and surprisingly simple to make. Sushi is expensive to buy at the supermarket, so making your own will save you tons of money. My husband is a sushi freak! I make this for him all the time.
By Samantha

Japanese Okonomiyaki

67
Japanese style dinner 'pancake' integrating cabbage and meat for a delicious meal!
By SHEVAUN1

Sesame Seared Tuna

Easy, great tasting tuna coated with sesame seeds, and quickly seared. This tuna is served rare, so be sure to use a good quality fresh tuna.
By NEWORLEANSGIGLET

Japanese Egg Salad Sandwich (Tamago Sando)

1
I'm going to show you my take on the world-famous tamago sando, plus how to make a version of a mayonnaise so addictive, it literally has a cult following. If that wasn't enough, I'm also going to tease an upcoming video for the world's most critically-acclaimed white bread.
By Chef John

Miso and Soy Chilean Sea Bass

98
This Sea Bass will melt in your mouth! Delicious, I had this at Blue Water Grill in NYC and it was by far the best sea bass I've ever had in my life. This recipe is as close as I can get to tasting like the restaurants. They served it with bok choy and sticky rice on the side.
By Swest

Air Fryer Tonkatsu

Air-fried tonkatsu is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. You can buy bottled sauce but this homemade version is simple to make and is far better. Serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Ahi Poke Basic
175

This is a standard raw tuna (poke) salad served in most Hawaiian homes. Although unconventional, it is sure to please the more adventurous seafood lovers. Be sure to use fresh tuna for the very best flavor, although fresh frozen tuna will produce acceptable results.

More Japanese Main Dish Recipes

Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)

3
Learn two methods of frying that produce moist, flavorful, boneless, skinless chicken Karaage with a super-thin coating that's incredibly crispy and crunchy.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Chicken Katsu with Homemade Katsu Sauce

12
Air-fried chicken katsu that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. The sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and complements the chicken perfectly. Serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Japanese-Style Deep-Fried Shrimp

333
Shrimp are seasoned and coated with crispy panko crumbs to make the easiest, tastiest deep-fried shrimp ever!
By ait0shi

Sushi Roll

196
Sushi can be filled with any ingredients you choose. Try smoked salmon instead of imitation crabmeat. Serve with teriyaki sauce and wasabi.
By 1ORANGE1

California Roll

29
A California roll is a fresh take on traditional Japanese rice rolls. Filled with avocado, crab, and cucumber, it's fresh and crunchy and makes a filling meal. You can use real or imitation crab.
By Allrecipes

Ashley's Chicken Katsu with Tonkatsu Sauce

119
A recipe for delicious Japanese fried chicken and an accompanying Tonkatsu sauce. Serve with your choice of shredded cabbage, rice, or even mashed potatoes.
By BASKETBALLGIRL

Crispy Shrimp Tempura

36
Shrimp tempura, Japanese style. Serve this at dinner as an appetizer or to your party guests as finger food.
By S Sundt

Spicy Tuna Rolls

1
Even if you're new to sushi making, this recipe for spicy tuna rolls is easy to make at home.
By ChefJackie

Cucumber and Avocado Sushi

60
Cucumber and avocado sushi! These rolls are easy to make and you can add either fake crab or smoked salmon. Serve with teriyaki or soy sauce and wasabi!
By Lexi S
Japanese Beef Stir-Fry

252
Tender beef strips are quickly stir-fried with crisp and colorful vegetables to make this delicious restaurant-style dinner in your own kitchen.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Japanese Pan Noodles

10
This is a great recipe to make any time. Lots of flavor. Top with cilantro and bean sprouts.
By Kristen Wolfinbarger

Smoked Salmon Sushi Roll

109
A very basic and easy way to make sushi rolls.
By Vivian Lee

Gyoza

201
I learned this recipe for pot stickers while living in Japan. They're great hot or cold, and may be eaten plain or with the dipping sauce. Any ground meat can be substituted for pork.
By Mersi

Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken) with Honey Mayoster Sauce

3
Very easy to make and my guests enjoy it a lot! It can be served as an appetizer, or over a bed of rice as a quick weekday dinner! I usually marinate the night before to give it more flavor, but if it's a last-minute meal you are preparing, no worries, because there's still dipping sauce! Serve hot with shredded lettuce and a lemon wedge.
By schen1
