Japanese Appetizer Recipes

Tofu Hiyayakko

21
This is one of the really traditional easy dishes in Japan. My dad likes it so much. We often eat this dish with the rice, miso soup, grilled fish and Japanese pickles in the morning.
By kyoko

Vegetarian Nori Rolls

22
Delicious nori rolls that look great too. Even people who haven't eaten Japanese before liked these. Impress your friends!
By Anne Buchanan

Okonomiyaki

49
'Okonomi' means 'whatever you like' and 'yaki' means 'cook or fry.' Serve with your favorite sauce: sweet and sour, Tonkatsu, sweet chili, etc.
By Sherbg

Yakitori Chicken

44
Chicken is marinated in a soy sauce, sake and ginger sauce, then threaded onto skewers and broiled with leeks for an easy, tasty and fun meal.
By dakota kelly

Chakin Sushi

2
This is Japanese girl's festival food. This sushi is wrapped in very thin egg sheets. Inside is a vinegar rice ball. I used an Italian parsley sprig as the tie. The look is so cute!
By HIRO

Gyoza

201
I learned this recipe for pot stickers while living in Japan. They're great hot or cold, and may be eaten plain or with the dipping sauce. Any ground meat can be substituted for pork.
By Mersi

Beef Kushiyaki

11
A Japanese favorite.
By Julie Moon

Crispy Shrimp Tempura

36
Shrimp tempura, Japanese style. Serve this at dinner as an appetizer or to your party guests as finger food.
By S Sundt

Perfect Sushi Rice

497
Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.
By LucyDelRey

Japanese Tamago Egg

35
Tamago egg is classic Japanese folded omelet sometimes called tamagoyaki. The omelet is sweet, has a light texture, and works well when served over sushi rice and with soy and wasabi sauce for dipping. Tamago is the Japanese word for egg. Mirin is sweet rice wine and dashi is traditional Japanese soup stock (make from kelp or shiitake). These ingredients are now carried in most larger grocery stores or at Asian markets.
By Pokerman11
Cream Cheese and Crab Sushi Rolls

45
Delicious and surprisingly simple to make. Sushi is expensive to buy at the supermarket, so making your own will save you tons of money. My husband is a sushi freak! I make this for him all the time.
By Samantha

Cucumber and Avocado Sushi

61
Cucumber and avocado sushi! These rolls are easy to make and you can add either fake crab or smoked salmon. Serve with teriyaki or soy sauce and wasabi!
By Lexi S
Sweet Potato Tempura
1
Broiled Mochi with Nori Seaweed
11
Japanese Deviled Eggs
26

Great twist on a old favorite.

Simply Mochi

1
Mochi is a Japanese dessert. The gooey, scrumptious 'dough' surrounds the filling, and is rolled into a little ball. You can color the dough with food coloring, if desired. Eat mochi as is or fill with whatever you want (e.g. peanut butter, red bean paste, etc.) Enjoy!
By Natalyn Rodriguez

Japanese Salted Chicken Wings

2
Crispy, fried, salty chicken wings - Japanese-style! Delicious as a hot starter or snack eaten with soy sauce and fresh lemon juice.
By ZAYO

Japanese Fusion Guacamole

12
A variation on the classic Mexican dip using some ingredients common in Japan. I developed this recipe because i couldn't get cilantro. The wasabi gives it a nice unexpected kick.
By The Drunken Chef

How to Make Rice Balls (Onigiri)

Onigiri rice balls. Rice balls in Japan are like sandwiches in western countries. Easy to make, easy to take them out on a picnic. It's very popular in Japan as a light meal.
By Taro Saeki

Vegan Edamame

4
This easy edamame (soybean) recipe served with a dip is a great quick appetizer that can be whipped up in a few minutes. Edamame also make a healthy vegan snack.
By ChefJackie

Marvel's Japanese Fried Oysters (Kaki Fuh-rai) with Lemony Tartar Sauce

4
A great appetizer or hors d'oeuvre, and can be kept warm until served. The minimal coating keeps these oysters juicy and super oyster-y.
By Marvel's Kitchen

Green Tea Kasutera (Green Tea Bread)

4
Soft and healthy, low-sugar, low-fat green tea bread.
By yznl

Black Sesame Pudding

1
Light pudding that looks great and tastes great! You can use dry ground black sesame mix as well instead of the paste. It can be found in most Asian supermarkets but I'm not sure if its available in Western supermarkets as well.
By juneealj

Japanese Green Tea Soy Milk Blancmange

Because I love green tea, I tried many different variations of this creamy dessert. I like it best made with a mixture of normal milk and soy milk because it gives it a smoother texture. Serve sprinkled with soybean flour (kinako) and black sugar syrup.
By ZAYO

Nori Furikake Deviled Eggs

An Asian spin on a picnic classic that will make you rethink hard-boiled eggs as a gourmet delicacy.
By taylorpatti

Semi-Homemade Japanese Kare Pan (Curry Bread)

This is my interpretation of a kind of street food I had when I visited Japan. They are crunchy balls of bread filled with Japanese brown curry. I couldn't get enough of them and neither will you.
By veithk
