Quick and Easy Breakfast Recipes

Omelet in a Mug
A quick and easy breakfast when you don't have time to cook or do dishes afterwards.
Instant Oatmeal Mix
This tastes remarkably similar to the maple and brown sugar instant oatmeal varieties you buy in little packets. Save money by making your own! For each batch of oatmeal, combine 2/3 cup quick-cooking oats with 1 to 2 tablespoons of mix; add boiling water until desired consistency is reached.
Quick and Yummy Blender Pancakes
This recipe is fast using the blender to mix ingredients. Pancakes come out fluffy and flavorful. Serve with warm syrup and butter. They are also excellent with warmed blueberries on top.
Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs
Use your microwave to make light and fluffy scrambled eggs for a quick and easy breakfast to start your day.
Waffles I
You can keep the batter covered in the fridge for up to a week. Just be sure to whisk well before using again. You may also use whole wheat flour for this recipe.
Avocado Breakfast Bowl
Heart health and protein in a bowl! This recipe is an unexpected kick of flavor with egg, red quinoa, avocado, and feta cheese! Very easy to make and a delicious start to the day.