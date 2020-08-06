Quick and Easy Breakfast Recipes

Looking for quick and easy breakfast recipes? Here are our best, fast breakfast recipes to get you out the door and off to a good start. Browse 1,600 quick breakfast ideas.

Community Picks

No-Cook Overnight Oatmeal

247
Overnight oats with yogurt make a delicious on-the-go breakfast option!
By sonjagroset

Omelet in a Mug

125
A quick and easy breakfast when you don't have time to cook or do dishes afterwards.
By Sharlene J McKee

Instant Oatmeal Mix

28
This tastes remarkably similar to the maple and brown sugar instant oatmeal varieties you buy in little packets. Save money by making your own! For each batch of oatmeal, combine 2/3 cup quick-cooking oats with 1 to 2 tablespoons of mix; add boiling water until desired consistency is reached.
By Melissa

Quick and Yummy Blender Pancakes

9
This recipe is fast using the blender to mix ingredients. Pancakes come out fluffy and flavorful. Serve with warm syrup and butter. They are also excellent with warmed blueberries on top.
By dalinaw

Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

57
Use your microwave to make light and fluffy scrambled eggs for a quick and easy breakfast to start your day.
By Diana71

Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

124
A quick breakfast if you're trying to avoid carbs.
By Allrecipes Member

Air Fryer Sausage Patties

8
Perfectly browned sausage patties — without stovetop grease splatter!
By Yoly

Waffles I

5076
You can keep the batter covered in the fridge for up to a week. Just be sure to whisk well before using again. You may also use whole wheat flour for this recipe.
By OneShyOfABunch

Avocado Breakfast Bowl

107
Heart health and protein in a bowl! This recipe is an unexpected kick of flavor with egg, red quinoa, avocado, and feta cheese! Very easy to make and a delicious start to the day.
By Alisha

Fried Egg Sandwich

277
These egg and cheese sandwiches are quick, easy to make, and very tasty!
By Erica

Baby Spinach Omelet

357
Baby spinach, Parmesan, and nutmeg flavor this simple, delicious omelet.
By HOLLYJUNE

Fluffy French Toast

4590
Learn the secret ingredient that makes this the best French toast recipe.
By bonnie
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Quick & Easy Egg Recipes
These protein-packed breakfasts are all ready in 15 minutes or less.
11 Quick Breakfast Sandwiches Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
Wrap, pack, and run out the door.
10 Quick Breakfast Wraps Ready to Go in 15 Minutes or Less
5 Make-Ahead Smoothie Packs
Two-Ingredient Breakfast Recipes
Quick Almond Flour Pancakes
329
Good Old Fashioned Pancakes
17850

Make delicious, fluffy pancakes from scratch. This recipe uses 7 ingredients you probably already have.

More Quick and Easy Breakfast Recipes

Blueberry Smoothie

223
An easy, yummy smoothie with tangy yogurt and fresh or frozen berries.
By eveningbell

Grandma's Baking Powder Biscuits

223
This is my grandmother's biscuit recipe. It is my all-time favorite and has a really good flavor to it. Be sure not to roll out too thin, you want high biscuits! I usually just pat out the dough to the desired thickness, usually 1/2 inch.
By IMACOOKY1

Easy Cheesy Baked Eggs

7
This is an easy baked eggs recipe from my Grandpa Douglas' mother, Marguerite. We made this the other day and it was fabulous! This would be a 6 out of 5 if possible to rate it that.
By Heather Rosdail

Classic Hash Browns

345
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
By Chef John

The Denver Omelet

62
Classic egg omelet with bell peppers, caramelized ham, onions, and cheese.
By Chef John

Fluffy Flapjack Pancakes

37
Serve up easy fluffy flapjack pancakes for a delicious filling breakfast.
By Jackie HealthyWitness

Sausage Brunch Casserole

326
This is a great breakfast casserole my grandmother and mother always make!
By JENNISELLERS

Southern Fried Apples

251
Quick recipe for fried apple slices cooked in butter with cinnamon sugar.
By lscrisp

Authentic Swedish Pancakes

57
Make stacks of small, authentic Swedish pancakes with just 5 ingredients.
By Amber Adamson Kincheloe

Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie

92
A delicious yogurt smoothie with strawberries, banana, and pineapple juice.
By Sarah

Thick-Cut Bacon in the Oven

4
Skip the spattering grease by making thick-cut crispy bacon in the oven.
By WCFranck

Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

50
A restaurant-style egg and avocado sandwich for a tasty brunch at home!
By Tricia Joy

Avocado Toast with Crumbled Crispy Pancetta

8
If you're expecting company for brunch, cook up this recipe for gourmet avocado toast with crumbled crispy pancetta and poached egg on rye.
By Dorinda Medley

Quick Almond Flour Pancakes

334
Tender pancakes that are naturally gluten-free for a delicious breakfast.

Tender and Easy Buttermilk Waffles

447
These buttermilk waffles are crisp on the outside and tender in the middle.
By Diana Perry

Chef John's Summer Scrambled Eggs

79
Cooking isn't about always doing the right thing, and this summer scramble is a perfect example. Adding juicy, sweet cherry tomatoes to a scramble tastes great, but it's not a common practice since having a pool of liquid under your eggs is considered bad form. I don't care; I have toast. Try to find a goat milk feta cheese for this; it's awesome!
By Chef John

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Protein Shake

83
A quick and easy high-protein chocolate shake that's creamy and filling.
By magmotif

Bacon for the Family or a Crowd

847
Get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it and watch over it!
By JOYCE

90-Second Keto Bread in a Mug

420
Tasty 5-ingredient keto mug bread made in 90 seconds in the microwave.
By Fioa

Air Fryer Beignets

21
These beignets take on a wholesome aspect as they're cooked in an air fryer. You will need a silicone egg-bite mold, available through retailers like Amazon®.
By thedailygourmet

Chia Coconut Pudding with Coconut Milk

58
Mix chia seed, coconut milk, and agave for a delicious dairy-free pudding.
By Donna Kim

Sauteed Apples

1784
Apple slices sautéed in butter with sugar and cinnamon. Simply delicious!
By 356

French Toast without Milk

10
A quick pan-fried French toast flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla.
By Mr Shiells

Ramen Scrambled Eggs

63
Scramble up your next breakfast or lunch with this clever way to use ramen.
By Breanna K
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com