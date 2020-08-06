Quick and Easy Appetizer Recipes

Spreads and dips, deviled eggs, snack chips, and other quick and easy appetizer recipes can help you get your party on in a hurry.

Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches

884
These small, delicious sandwiches are perfect for any party. They are so good that even the pickiest of eaters will eat these.
By LisaT

Avocado and Bacon-Stuffed Eggs

8
Avocado, bacon, and eggs are such a great combination! This is a quick and easy way to take deviled eggs to a new level! I won't make them without avocado! It adds so much taste and texture.
By Liz Dalton 'Lizzie'

The Best Smoked Salmon Spread

155
The perfect way to stretch pricey smoked salmon: Here, it's crumbled in cream cheese with fresh herbs and seasonings.
By Jay

Baked Kale Chips

2580
This easy recipe for baked kale chips is simply the best.
By LucyDelRey
Pico Spinach Artichoke Dip

7
Excellent hot dip. Serve with tortilla chips or pita chips.
By Aimee

The Best Dry-Roasted Chickpea Recipe

81
This is a tasty, crunchy snack and you can customize your seasoning based on your preferences. Dry-roasting is the key. Enjoy!
By thefmw

Dill Pickle Dip

14
This was served at our Easter lunch and was devoured. Serve with chips or crackers.
By Mamooshka

Pita Chips

543
These fresh-from-the-oven pita triangles—pre-brushed with olive oil and herbs—have a warm and crunchy snap that you just can't get from a store-bought bag.

Great Garlic Bread

509
Garlic bread is always great with pasta! This cheese-covered garlic bread is ready in minutes.
By Noelle C

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

444
Better than the typical poppers.
By videogator

Easy Guacamole

1048
Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!
By Denise Goodman

Basic Keto Cheese Crisps

98
Delicious ketogenic snack.
By pchow98
More Quick and Easy Appetizer Recipes

Roasted Green Beans

244
Green beans roasted with olive oil, salt, and pepper until caramelized.
By samanathon

Air Fryer Parmesan Chicken Bites

Parmesan chicken bites are quickly prepared in the air fryer.
By thedailygourmet

Kettle Corn

1510
A 3-ingredient recipe for sweet kettle corn, just like at the county fair!
By SUE202

Microwave Quesadilla

2
Microwave quesadillas are a quick budget snack for dorm living.
By Yoly

Corn in a Cup (Elote en Vaso)

21
Elote en vaso, also known as corn in a cup, includes fresh corn, lime juice, crema Mexicana, and cotija cheese for a sweet, crunchy, and hot snack.
By Muy Bueno

Air Fryer Grilled Cheese with Mayo

Grilled cheese sandwiches are made in minutes in the air fryer.
By lutzflcat

Classic Savory Deviled Eggs

295
Hard-cooked eggs are stuffed with a creamy blend of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and rice wine vinegar. Fresh dill and garlic powder add a delightful flavor.
By Jeff Sikes

Easy Lemon-Pepper Chicken Wings

95
Just four ingredients for this quick, easy game-day (or any-day) winner.
By FleurSweetLoves

Chex Muddy Buddies

184
Easy no-bake, sweet, crunchy Chex snack mix that's irresistibly delicious.
By Chex
Air Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs

25
I love not having to wait for the water to boil and not having to wash the pot. I just place my eggs in the air fryer and in 15 minutes they're hard-boiled.
By Yoly

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Protein Shake

67
A quick and easy high-protein chocolate shake that's creamy and filling.
By magmotif

Baked Zucchini Chips

87
I love using these as a healthier alternative to fries or chips with my meals. Very yummy!
By laureng

Spanish Garlic Shrimp (Gambas al Ajillo)

62
Every Spanish restaurant serves this dish of shrimp cloaked in garlic-infused olive oil with smoky hints of paprika and a touch of sweetness from sherry. Make sure you have all your ingredients together before you head to the stove since, start to finish, this cooks in mere minutes. It's great for a tapas party, since you can prep everything ahead of time. Just spoon the shrimp and sauce over toasted bread and sprinkle more cayenne and parsley on top to enjoy.

Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries

112
Strawberries stuffed with cheesecake mixture.
By Karen B

Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese comes out perfectly crisp in the air fryer.
By Yoly

Japanese Tamago Egg

35
Tamago egg is classic Japanese folded omelet sometimes called tamagoyaki. The omelet is sweet, has a light texture, and works well when served over sushi rice and with soy and wasabi sauce for dipping. Tamago is the Japanese word for egg. Mirin is sweet rice wine and dashi is traditional Japanese soup stock (make from kelp or shiitake). These ingredients are now carried in most larger grocery stores or at Asian markets.
By Pokerman11
Garlic Bread Spread

89
I must say this recipe goes great with most Italian dishes. I usually make it with chicken Parmesan. Delicious!!
By mika4269

Air Fryer Calamari

1
Guilt-free crispy air-fried calamari! Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Mother-In-Law Eggs

135
Sugar and hot mustard are the secret ingredients in this much-requested recipe for deviled eggs. Whenever my daughter-in-law throws a party, she is always asked, 'Are you having your mother-in-law's eggs?' Mothers-in-law are known to be sweet and devilish!
By SHORECOOK

Brown Sugar Smokies

2574
Bacon-wrapped yummies! You can make these little smokies on skewers or toothpick them to secure.
By TINACLINKENBEARD

Caprese Appetizer

313
Caprese salad skewers. Perfect for holiday parties.
By Jessi

Antipasto on a Stick

20
These make-ahead, quick appetizers are a party-favorite!
By Lindsey
