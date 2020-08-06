African Soups and Stews Recipes

Sweet potato stew and peanut soup are only two of 80+ trusted African soup and stew recipes in this collection.

African Sweet Potato and Peanut Soup

223
A delicious soup combining the tastes of sweet potatoes, peanuts, and tomatoes.
By GregMcE

Nigerian Peanut Soup

35
I learned to make this for a few Nigerian friends.
By Karena

Harira

149
This is the soup that Moroccans traditionally use to break the fast every night of Ramadan. Season with salt, pepper, mint leaves and cinnamon to taste.
By Becky

Bissara

64
This is one of my treasured recipes, it is wonderful on cold days. This recipe originates from somewhere in North Africa.
By Asma Khalfaoui

Moroccan Chickpea Stew

85
This recipe came to be as a way to use the kale that was flourishing in my garden. It could also incorporate all kinds of other vegetables - whatever is in your fridge that needs to be used. Serve over couscous.
By Mari

Spicy African Yam Soup

210
An unusual combination of simple ingredients that render a spicy, tasty soup that's ready in less than 45 minutes!
By Colleen Campo

Zimbabwean Chicken and Vegetable Soup

48
This hearty and delicious soup combines a wonderful variety of vegetables with peanut butter and a few red pepper flakes for unexpected flavors and just the right amount of kick.
By mary

Egusi Soup

40
This soup is native to West Africa (Nigeria) and many of my American as well as Nigerian friends have enjoyed it. It is a great soup for those who like to try something different every once in a while. Ground Egusi seeds give this soup a unique color and flavor. If you can't find Egusi seeds, you can substitute pumpkin seeds. Any combination of crab, shrimp and smoked fish can be used in place of the shrimp. Drained, smoked oysters and chicken can be used in place of the beef.
By Karena

Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh

563
I have been making this Moroccan-style recipe for years. It's so easy to make, it has become a tradition in our household.
By KCOOPER78

Make-Ahead Vegetarian Moroccan Stew

336
This delicious, healthy North African-inspired stew is a family favorite, served with warm bread or even over couscous. You can make the entire stew ahead of time, let it cool, and refrigerate it for up to 3 days or freeze it for several months. You can also chop the veggies and mix the spices ahead of time, freeze them, and assemble it with the canned ingredients the day you wish to cook it for a wonderful exotic meal in just 30 minutes.
By Make-Ahead Mamas

West African Peanut Stew

224
A hearty stew that's super-easy to make and great for peanut butter lovers. Can be made vegetarian or with chicken. In a pinch, feel free to use vegetable or corn oil for peanut oil, powdered ginger for fresh, water for stock, etc. Kale works well in place of collard greens.
By km1312

African Peanut Soup

472
This oddly wonderful combination of ingredients make a surprisingly different and delicious soup that everyone will enjoy! Serve with a dollop of sour cream on top and some crusty bread for dipping. YUM!
By PIETOGO
African Sweet Potato And Peanut Soup
223
"Excellent recipe!! I added a little extra cayenne pepper because I like it spicy, but other than that it was perfect." – MMEKKY
Moroccan Lentil Soup
542
"An awesome recipe!! Even my kids, 14 and 11 years old, liked it, and had seconds." – LAK48
Egyptian Lahma Bil Basal
15
West African-Style Peanut Stew with Chicken
21
Egyptian Lentil Soup
43

This is a traditional hearty soup usually eaten in the winter time, but can be eaten any time of the year. My recipe has absolutely NO FAT! Enjoy!

Make-Ahead Moroccan Lamb Stew

35
Inspired by the wonderful spices and flavors used in Moroccan cuisine, this wonderful stew is a hearty one-dish meal. We like to double the recipe and freeze one portion for later. You can also save time, by combining all of these Moroccan spices in bulk and having the mixture on hand to use in this stew recipe, as well as others, like lamb burgers, grilled salmon, and meat rubs. We typically serve the stew with warm bread and a salad.
By Make-Ahead Mamas

Ethiopian Firfir with Dried Beef (Quanta Firfir)

This is a popular traditional Ethiopian dish. Please enjoy. This recipe can also be made with fresh beef or lamb!
By Rebka

Chorba Hamra bel Frik (Algerian Lamb, Tomato, and Freekeh Soup)

2
This traditional Algerian soup is prepared every day during the month of Ramadan by most families. It is usually accompanied by briks or boreks.
By salima1962

Kik Wat (Ethiopian Red Lentil Stew)

13
Recipe for Ethiopian spicy red lentil stew.
By Kate Bishop

Lablabi (Tunisian Chickpea Soup)

This soup is served for breakfast in Tunisia. If you can, use homemade chicken stock, it is far superior to the store bought kind.
By Allrecipes Member

Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Preserved Lemons, Fennel, Olives, and Harissa

11
Great spicy, exotic chicken dish. I created this mashup of several recipes to inaugurate my new tagine, but I think any skillet, loosely covered, should work. Serve over couscous.
By Nancy

West African Peanut Soup

108
Tomatoes and peanut butter? YES! The first time I tried this at a health food restaurant, I was hooked. About 5 years of tweaking the recipe to my personal taste has created a spicy, sweet favorite amongst my friends and family. Luckily there is always enough for everyone!
By DRUMNWRITE

Bithia's Doro Wat

Bithia Fikru Anderson's doro wot, a rich, saucy bone-in chicken stew redolent of warm spices, ginger, and garlic is served with handkerchief-soft injera to mop up every last bit.
By Raghavan Iyer

Egyptian Bamia

5
This is a great recipe for making during the month of Ramadan. It is an Egyptian dish. Bake in a clay baking dish if available. If not, any deep baking dish is fine. Best served with rice.
By Felicia Manocchio

Gisela's Butternut Squash Soup

29
This is a recipe given to me by my mother before she passed away. As with anything involving butternut it's a little time intensive but it's well worth it! So creamy and delicious! Garnish with croutons and/or parsley, and serve with garlic bread.
By SouthAfricanSweetie

African Chicken Stew

496
This delicious stew is inspired by my friend from Sierra Leone, West Africa, who cooks often for her family. Many ingredients can be modified. This is kind of a 'whatever is handy now' recipe. You can use a whole roasting chicken cut into bite-sized pieces, or just breasts and thighs if you prefer. Other suggested additions are turnips, carrots and celery. This looks great served over white rice with a garnish of fresh chopped cilantro, parsley or unsalted peanuts.
By Leah Shaw

Moroccan Shrimp Stew

1
Harissa adds a peppery smoky flavor that will have your tastebuds dancing.
By CookingWithShelia

Moroccan Lamb Stew with Apricots

The lamb gets mellow from cooking until tender, and the warm spices take away any overly “lamby” flavor. The apricots, cilantro, and pine nuts are a wonderful combination. This stew took very little time or effort--very nice for a complex-flavored dish like this. This would be great with crusty bread, served over couscous, or with chickpeas added in for a heartier meal.
By Jasmine

South African Sugar Bean Soup

A rich, delicious, hearty stew-like soup that's perfect for the cold nights. Easy meal served with bread. My family have been making this for generations.
By SouthAfricaGirl

Instant Pot® Lamb Tagine with Lentils

2
This lovely Moroccan-inspired Instant Pot® tagine has a wonderful taste and a little kick. The spices combine to present a warm flavor, and the honey and raisins soften the tangy tomatoes with a bit of sweetness. You can double the spices if you like, but start with listed measurements and adjust per your tastes! Serve with rice.
By Diana71

Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Caramelized Pears

19
Chicken cooked in a tagine is always meltingly tender. Adding sweet, caramelized pears at the end makes this Moroccan dish irresistible.
By Natasha Titanov

The Shorba Freekeh of Algeria

3
This is a traditional soup recipe from my Algerian side of the family. Shorba is like a generic word for soup; this recipe uses the roasted wheat called freekeh which gives this tomato and meat based soup a deep and original flavor. Like many traditional Mediterranean-style foods it is garnished with plenty of cilantro and fresh lemon juice.
By Corey Habbas

One-Pot Moroccan Shrimp Tagine

4
The rich, exotic flavors of Morocco shine through in this delicious, one-pot shrimp tagine dish! Serve over prepared couscous.
By SunnyDaysNora

Tajine de Poulet aux Carottes et Patates Douces (Chicken and Sweet Potato Tagine)

7
In this Algerian tagine, chicken thighs are cooked on a bed of spiced onions, then roasted with carrots and sweet potatoes. Raisins and prunes are added for a sweet touch.
By Fatilala

Ground Nut Stew

27
This is a wonderful, spicy chicken stew served over rice. I make it often for my husband and friends. It can easily be doubled to feed a crowd. It is an amazing African dish. I learned it from a good friend who was a missionary kid in Sierra Leone and Zaire. It can easily be modified for vegans by substituting vegetable broth and adding vegetables instead of chicken. Any fresh or frozen veggies that you have on hand can be added.
By ABASS7997

Jollof Rice with Beef

2
Rice stewed in a tomato and meat sauce--a delicious savory West African dish.
By aduani

Moroccan Sweet Potato Stew

4
A perfect blend of rich sweet potato stew with a kick of curry powder and ginger plus the crunch of peanuts.
By Carrie Sublett

Vegetable Tagine

33
An flavorful and delicious meal. A must-try!
By sshafer

West African Chicken Stew

47
This is a twist of a recipe I found some years ago. I've been passing the recipe around every year as the weather gets cooler. It's a great rib sticker! It also freezes well!
By garp916
