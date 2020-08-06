African Soups and Stews Recipes

This recipe came to be as a way to use the kale that was flourishing in my garden. It could also incorporate all kinds of other vegetables - whatever is in your fridge that needs to be used. Serve over couscous.
This soup is native to West Africa (Nigeria) and many of my American as well as Nigerian friends have enjoyed it. It is a great soup for those who like to try something different every once in a while. Ground Egusi seeds give this soup a unique color and flavor. If you can't find Egusi seeds, you can substitute pumpkin seeds. Any combination of crab, shrimp and smoked fish can be used in place of the shrimp. Drained, smoked oysters and chicken can be used in place of the beef.
This delicious, healthy North African-inspired stew is a family favorite, served with warm bread or even over couscous. You can make the entire stew ahead of time, let it cool, and refrigerate it for up to 3 days or freeze it for several months. You can also chop the veggies and mix the spices ahead of time, freeze them, and assemble it with the canned ingredients the day you wish to cook it for a wonderful exotic meal in just 30 minutes.
A hearty stew that's super-easy to make and great for peanut butter lovers. Can be made vegetarian or with chicken. In a pinch, feel free to use vegetable or corn oil for peanut oil, powdered ginger for fresh, water for stock, etc. Kale works well in place of collard greens.
This oddly wonderful combination of ingredients make a surprisingly different and delicious soup that everyone will enjoy! Serve with a dollop of sour cream on top and some crusty bread for dipping. YUM!
Inspired by the wonderful spices and flavors used in Moroccan cuisine, this wonderful stew is a hearty one-dish meal. We like to double the recipe and freeze one portion for later. You can also save time, by combining all of these Moroccan spices in bulk and having the mixture on hand to use in this stew recipe, as well as others, like lamb burgers, grilled salmon, and meat rubs. We typically serve the stew with warm bread and a salad.
Tomatoes and peanut butter? YES! The first time I tried this at a health food restaurant, I was hooked. About 5 years of tweaking the recipe to my personal taste has created a spicy, sweet favorite amongst my friends and family. Luckily there is always enough for everyone!
This is a recipe given to me by my mother before she passed away. As with anything involving butternut it's a little time intensive but it's well worth it! So creamy and delicious! Garnish with croutons and/or parsley, and serve with garlic bread.
This delicious stew is inspired by my friend from Sierra Leone, West Africa, who cooks often for her family. Many ingredients can be modified. This is kind of a 'whatever is handy now' recipe. You can use a whole roasting chicken cut into bite-sized pieces, or just breasts and thighs if you prefer. Other suggested additions are turnips, carrots and celery. This looks great served over white rice with a garnish of fresh chopped cilantro, parsley or unsalted peanuts.
The lamb gets mellow from cooking until tender, and the warm spices take away any overly “lamby” flavor. The apricots, cilantro, and pine nuts are a wonderful combination. This stew took very little time or effort--very nice for a complex-flavored dish like this. This would be great with crusty bread, served over couscous, or with chickpeas added in for a heartier meal.
This lovely Moroccan-inspired Instant Pot® tagine has a wonderful taste and a little kick. The spices combine to present a warm flavor, and the honey and raisins soften the tangy tomatoes with a bit of sweetness. You can double the spices if you like, but start with listed measurements and adjust per your tastes! Serve with rice.
This is a traditional soup recipe from my Algerian side of the family. Shorba is like a generic word for soup; this recipe uses the roasted wheat called freekeh which gives this tomato and meat based soup a deep and original flavor. Like many traditional Mediterranean-style foods it is garnished with plenty of cilantro and fresh lemon juice.
This is a wonderful, spicy chicken stew served over rice. I make it often for my husband and friends. It can easily be doubled to feed a crowd. It is an amazing African dish. I learned it from a good friend who was a missionary kid in Sierra Leone and Zaire. It can easily be modified for vegans by substituting vegetable broth and adding vegetables instead of chicken. Any fresh or frozen veggies that you have on hand can be added.