African Side Dish Recipes

This dish is great for summer meals. Bell peppers are roasted and then twice-cooked with other vegetables to make a sweet and rich treat. Serve with a baguette, and use the bread as your fork, Algerian-style.
A classic African dish which can be served as an accompaniment to dishes such as Egusi Soup. Traditionally this dish is eaten communally using the hands. A small amount is rolled in the hand, then dipped into the soup before being eaten.
I learned about this when I was in Kenya. I've never tasted better fries nor more nutritious fries. Potatoes aren't that common in Kenya but bananas and roots are. They taste as good as any fast food French fries and are healthier. Green bananas are the healthiest because they have all their vitamins where ripe ones lose most of them because they're too ripe. Green bananas do not have a strong banana flavor at all. It's very deceptive and very healthy. I couldn't stop eating them.
This peanut butter and butternut squash recipe is from the village of Cansamange in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa. I learned it while I was in the Peace Corps; it quickly became my favorite dish! The authentic West African preparation requires squishing this by hand until the mixture is fairly uniform - a food processor also works. Serve over medium-grained rice. Okra sauce (folere) is a traditional accompaniment.
For a nutritious and wholesome meal, yet not lacking in flavour, look no further. You would probably not find this dish in a Middle Eastern restaurant. It is the type of everyday dish served to the family. White kidney beans are slowly cooked in a tomato based sauce. Serve it over plain white rice.
This is my favorite Ethiopian vegetable dish. I created it by mixing together a few different recipes I found. Hope you like it! Serve as a side dish with injera and other Ethiopian dishes. I recommend Doro Wat - an Ethiopian chicken dish.
This is a traditional South African recipe, which comes from the great culinary tradition of the Cape Malays -- originally brought in as slaves in the 17th century. It's easy and plain, but great with meats like venison, corned beef tongue or any meat with gravy. Also usually served with Bobotie: There is a good recipe by Caryn on this site.
Originally from the Ivory Coast, fermented cassava couscous, or attieke, is a tangy alternative to wheat couscous. It has a slightly sour taste that goes well with your favorite savory and spicy dishes. It's an easy dish to make and is delicious the next day; just add a bit of water before reheating. It is a gluten-free way to enjoy couscous.
Dukkah is an Egyptian seasoning made with nuts, seeds, and spices, traditionally used as a dip for bread, along with olive oil. You should see what it does to roasted potatoes! Everyone has their favorite variation of dukkah. Many dukkah recipes are available online or look in ethnic markets or the international section of your grocery store. You may need to adjust the salt, depending on the saltiness of the dukkah you use.
A delicious recipe I learned from an Egyptian friend. If you don't want a strong garlic taste, feel free to cook the garlic with the onion. You can stuff this mixture into a pita, add a dollop of plain yogurt, and enjoy!
Roasted version of the traditional Ethiopian cabbage potato dish. This version takes longer to make, but it reduces the oil significantly, while enhancing the flavor. Also it makes enough to feed a crowd.
Matbucha (Mott-Boo-Chah) is a cooked tomato and roasted bell peppers salad that is popular in Israel, Morocco and throughout the Middle East. The name Matbucha literally means 'cooked salad' in Arabic. It is usually served as a side dish, but it also works well over fish.
This is an Ethiopian recipe that is slightly altered to better accommodate ingredients commonly available in the US. Use spinach if you prefer; and if you can't find cardamom, just leave it out. I first made this for a school project in junior high.
This dish goes way back for me and I am devoting it to my Ethiopian ancestors. When the hunter came up empty, this is the dish that Ethiopians would eat, similar to American Colonial rabbit hunters and Welsh Rarebit (look it up.)