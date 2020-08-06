African Side Dish Recipes

Beyond well-known African side dishes like couscous and rice, browse 30+ trusted recipes, rated and reviewed by home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Tastira (Tunisian Fried Peppers and Eggs)

10
I learned this recipe from my mother-in-law in Tunisia. Serve it on four separate plates or on one large platter. Serve with sliced French bread.
By Asma Khalfaoui

Algerian Flafla (Bell Pepper Salad)

7
This dish is great for summer meals. Bell peppers are roasted and then twice-cooked with other vegetables to make a sweet and rich treat. Serve with a baguette, and use the bread as your fork, Algerian-style.
By jacqueline senouci

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

866
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
By stamarex

Eba

10
A classic African dish which can be served as an accompaniment to dishes such as Egusi Soup. Traditionally this dish is eaten communally using the hands. A small amount is rolled in the hand, then dipped into the soup before being eaten.
By Forgemaster

Sweet and Nutty Moroccan Couscous

117
I've simplified this recipe for Couscous Mesfouf without losing any of its deliciously complex flavor. Prepare all the mix-ins ahead of time and it takes only minutes to make. Enjoy!
By Christina S.

Green Banana Fries

66
I learned about this when I was in Kenya. I've never tasted better fries nor more nutritious fries. Potatoes aren't that common in Kenya but bananas and roots are. They taste as good as any fast food French fries and are healthier. Green bananas are the healthiest because they have all their vitamins where ripe ones lose most of them because they're too ripe. Green bananas do not have a strong banana flavor at all. It's very deceptive and very healthy. I couldn't stop eating them.
By Victoria M.H.

Guinean Peanut Sauce with Butternut Squash

20
This peanut butter and butternut squash recipe is from the village of Cansamange in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa. I learned it while I was in the Peace Corps; it quickly became my favorite dish! The authentic West African preparation requires squishing this by hand until the mixture is fairly uniform - a food processor also works. Serve over medium-grained rice. Okra sauce (folere) is a traditional accompaniment.
By Anne-Marie

Gages

7
This is an excellent vegetable dish from Sierra Leone. A tantalizing marinated eggplant and tomato salad tossed with coconut and peanuts just before serving for an exotic crunch.
By dakota kelly

Moroccan Couscous

149
This dish is great served with my Lamb Tagine and Cucumber Raita also on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Middle Eastern White Beans

19
For a nutritious and wholesome meal, yet not lacking in flavour, look no further. You would probably not find this dish in a Middle Eastern restaurant. It is the type of everyday dish served to the family. White kidney beans are slowly cooked in a tomato based sauce. Serve it over plain white rice.
By Ani

Ethiopian Cabbage and Potato Dish (Atkilt)

40
This is my favorite Ethiopian vegetable dish. I created it by mixing together a few different recipes I found. Hope you like it! Serve as a side dish with injera and other Ethiopian dishes. I recommend Doro Wat - an Ethiopian chicken dish.
By Twin Cities

The Perfect Egyptian Rice with Vermicelli

4
Egyptian rice is a very short grain rice, grown in Egypt. It is not cooked the same way as medium or long grain rice. When cooked, it is supposed to have a fluffy texture, not at all sticky.
By Gamila Salem
Inspiration and Ideas

Liberian Style Collard Greens
11
"It was one of the first times everyone ate their veggies before anything else. A shockingly great recipe that may seem unusual but is well worth trying." – veggievixen4worldpeas
Egyptian Green Beans with Carrots
6
It doesn’t get much easier to try a traditional Egyptian recipe than this. Try it with fresh green beans!
Cameroonian Fried Spinach
38
Gomen Wat
53
South African Yellow Rice
58

This is a traditional South African recipe, which comes from the great culinary tradition of the Cape Malays -- originally brought in as slaves in the 17th century. It's easy and plain, but great with meats like venison, corned beef tongue or any meat with gravy. Also usually served with Bobotie: There is a good recipe by Caryn on this site.

More African Side Dish Recipes

Chakalaka

This is a staple food in South Africa as well as other parts.
By seattlelove

Moroccan-Spiced Roasted Carrots

1
Roasted carrots with Moroccan spice blend. Fast and easy, and pairs well with any meat!
By kelljob

Cassava Couscous (Attieke)

Originally from the Ivory Coast, fermented cassava couscous, or attieke, is a tangy alternative to wheat couscous. It has a slightly sour taste that goes well with your favorite savory and spicy dishes. It's an easy dish to make and is delicious the next day; just add a bit of water before reheating. It is a gluten-free way to enjoy couscous.
By Buckwheat Queen

Algerian Carrots

72
This easy side dish is flavored with a spice mix of cinnamon, cumin, garlic, and bay leaf, then finished with lemon juice.
By Amy

Dukkah Roasted Potatoes

1
Dukkah is an Egyptian seasoning made with nuts, seeds, and spices, traditionally used as a dip for bread, along with olive oil. You should see what it does to roasted potatoes! Everyone has their favorite variation of dukkah. Many dukkah recipes are available online or look in ethnic markets or the international section of your grocery store. You may need to adjust the salt, depending on the saltiness of the dukkah you use.
By France C

Tunisian Kaftaji

6
A fast-food type Tunisian dish that my husband taught me how to make. It's very simple and yet delicious. Serve warm with bread.
By snowfairy

Fava Beans in Tahini Sauce

15
A delicious recipe I learned from an Egyptian friend. If you don't want a strong garlic taste, feel free to cook the garlic with the onion. You can stuff this mixture into a pita, add a dollop of plain yogurt, and enjoy!
By MYSTICALRIVER

Roasted Tikel Gomen

1
Roasted version of the traditional Ethiopian cabbage potato dish. This version takes longer to make, but it reduces the oil significantly, while enhancing the flavor. Also it makes enough to feed a crowd.
By JW

Matbucha

8
Matbucha (Mott-Boo-Chah) is a cooked tomato and roasted bell peppers salad that is popular in Israel, Morocco and throughout the Middle East. The name Matbucha literally means 'cooked salad' in Arabic. It is usually served as a side dish, but it also works well over fish.
By JEFF144MAN

Mommy Bart-Williams' Spinach Leaves

2
This is my mother-in-law's recipe. She resides in Freetown, Sierra Leone. If you have trouble getting the consistency, simmer for a bit without the lid. Serve over rice or with bread.
By Jessica Bart-Williams

Ethiopian Spiced Cottage Cheese with Greens (Gomen Kitfo)

5
This is an Ethiopian recipe that is slightly altered to better accommodate ingredients commonly available in the US. Use spinach if you prefer; and if you can't find cardamom, just leave it out. I first made this for a school project in junior high.
By Annaid

Rice Pudding with Lemon Juice and Caramelized Onion (Egyptian Kishk)

1
Easy and tasty savory rice side dish with lemon and caramelized onion. Eat with salad and meat or chicken. It can be served hot or room temperature.
By annooj

Moroccan Couscous with Rhubarb

An easy fragrant and flavorful couscous with rhubarb and dried apricots. If you use vegetable broth it can be made vegetarian.
By Sabrina Alaimo

Ethiopian Instant Pot® Stewed Cabbage

This dish goes way back for me and I am devoting it to my Ethiopian ancestors. When the hunter came up empty, this is the dish that Ethiopians would eat, similar to American Colonial rabbit hunters and Welsh Rarebit (look it up.)
By dey
