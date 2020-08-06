African Main Dish Recipes

A perfect summer meal. What I love about this recipe is the practicality: it is both quick to make and can wait for you; there's no hurry to serve. It's also a satisfying vegetarian meal that even carnivores love, or if a member of your household prefers meat, a chicken breast poached in water, wine, and paprika and then sliced very thin can be added. I do highly recommend the garnish I devised; it can be made very quickly while the couscous is cooking. Or even if you just zest a navel orange over this dish, the aroma is heavenly and it brings the flavors together. Enjoy!
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
This is a great spicy marinade recipe, a traditional African dish, great for BBQ. Nice with salad and fries, but I like adding it to a pita with salad and garlic Greek yogurt (3/4 cup Greek yogurt and 3 cloves of crushed garlic with finely chopped chives). Don't go on a date though, gives you wicked garlic breath!
This omelet is juicy with this cheese - everyone that tried it, loved it, and they never expected it to turn out this good. Make sure pan is well greased, or else sides will stick and you won't be able to roll it.
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
This is a Somali recipe. I learned it by watching my Somali friends around Ramadan and I was able to make my own variation. They are really good and I can't stop eating them. They are served during Ramadan, Weddings, Parties, or just because. Since I am married to a Somalian man, I learned to cook a few things, and there are some of my American dishes he loves as well. For a variation you can substitute shredded beef for ground beef.
Chakchouka (also called shakshouka) is a Tunisian and Israeli dish of tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and eggs. It's usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but I think it's tasty anytime. And it's easy to make. It is similar to the Turkish dish 'Menemen' and to the Latin American breakfast dish 'Huevos Rancheros.'
Falafel, or ta'ameya as we call it in Egypt, is an all-time favorite street food. In most parts of the Middle East, falafel is made with ground chickpeas. However, in Egypt, we make it with dried fava beans. They are best served with pita bread, tomato, onions, and tahini sauce.
This is a traditional South African meal, and is good winter fare. Bredie is an old Cape name for a dish of meat and vegetables stewed together so that the flavors intermingle. The gravy is rich, thick and full-bodied, and is obtained by using meat with a fair amount of bone and fat, rolling it in flour and browning it before the vegetables are added. The flavor improves if left a day or two before eating. Nice with brown rice.
A delicate, flavorful dish that will satisfy vegans and carnivores alike! Inspired by my family's deep Coptic Orthodox Christian tradition, this is a great meal alternative during strict fasting times. It contains no animal products or fats, but has enough flavor and visual impact to make you feel like you're not sacrificing a thing! I hope you will enjoy this recipe. Add chicken or prawns to make this vegan dish a carnivorous delight!
Oxtail is my favorite meal and I serve this recipe to all my friends and use it for my frozen food business. Everyone loves it. I call it God's food as it is so delicious! This meal is very rich, but oh so good! Oxtail is easily available here in Africa but I have heard it can be obtained in the US.
In this dish, the Instant Pot® is used to create a dish reminiscent of a slowly braised stew in a traditional clay tagine. It's a sweet-and-savory, highly flavorful combo that will take you back to your Moroccan trip or inspire you to start planning for that Sahara camel-trek. Chicken is cooked until tender with onions, garlic, turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon. Apricots steep in the broth. Serve with rice or couscous and Greek yogurt.
Sure, you can make falafel from a mix but frankly, it's a far cry from authentic falafel. This is the best falafel recipe I know of. You can find dried fava beans in Middle Eastern grocery stores and some supermarkets. Serve with pita bread, tahini sauce, lettuce, and other chopped vegetables.
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
This recipe calls for minimal ingredients, and is fast to make. If you can't find Moroccan seasoning, feel free to make your own, but the taste may be different. I prefer the Savory Spice Shop® Tan Tan Moroccan seasoning. I've learned some Instant Pots® can throw a 'burn notice' but this did not happen for me. If you experience a burn notice, add 2 tablespoons more broth.
Sweet and savory stewed chicken with dried fruits and exotic spices. Serve this on top of couscous and top with toasted almonds and fresh cilantro. Children love the familiarity of the 'sweet' spices and dried fruits.
This simple meatball dish is delicious, rich, and fresh. It was taught to me by my Algerian husband, one of his favorites from home. The tomato sauce can be used for anything and the amounts of flavors can be adjusted. I like a lot of garlic and pepper. I have also found halal hamburger to be much leaner and lighter than regular. You can find it at international food stores and halal butcher shops in bigger cities. Serve this dish with a French baguette.
This authentic Algerian potato stew is made with dersa, a spicy chile and garlic paste. It's delicious on its own as a vegan or vegetarian main, or served as a side to meat or fish. An easy way to enjoy North African cuisine at home with easy-to-find ingredients!
This perfect meal features all four food groups. It is inspired by the Arabic dish called 'Maqluba,' which translates to 'upside down.' When the meal has finished cooking, you take the pot and flip it upside down onto a large serving platter, and everybody helps themselves.
Your Instant Pot® replaces the traditional clay or ceramic cone-shaped cooking pot used in Moroccan cuisine (the tagine). The word 'tagine' also refers to the slow-cooked, stew-like dish that is prepared in it. This chicken tagine features the authentic flavors of preserved lemons and olives, with a delicious combination of spices typically used in Moroccan cooking.