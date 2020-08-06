Whiskey Drinks Recipes

Looking for a recipes for old fashioned, whiskey sour, Rob Roy, or Manhattan cocktails? Browse our trusted whiskey recipes complete with ratings, reviews and mixing tips.

Staff Picks

Classic Old Fashioned

78
One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.
By c-biskit

Shaggy's Manhattan

25
Use good quality bourbon and sweet vermouth.
By Shaggy

Classic Whiskey Sour

If it's not made from scratch, it ain't a Whiskey Sour. For a cleaner, classier looking drink, strain the lemon juice to remove seeds and pulp.
By JEESH999

Rob Roy

5
The blended Scotch version of the Manhattan. Named after the title character in a Sir Walter Scott novel, Rob Roy was a Robin Hood-like figure.
By c-biskit

Lynchburg Lemonade Cocktail

12
Named after the hometown of the Jack Daniels distillery, this refreshing mix of whiskey, lemon lime soda, triple sec, and sour mix is lemonade for grown-ups.
By Allrecipes

Original Irish Cream

Irish whiskey mixed with cream and sugar with hints of coffee, chocolate, vanilla, and almond. Will keep for 2 months if refrigerated.
By Mom

Hot Toddy

168
A great evening relaxer when you need something to help relieve that irritating cold.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Manhattan Cocktail

17
The Manhattan is a classic cocktail believed to date back to the late 1800s. It's made with a bracing mixture of bourbon or rye whiskey mixed with sweet vermouth and a dash of Angostura bitters.
By Allrecipes

Old Fashioned Cocktail

17
The earliest version of this cocktail was simply water, sugar, bitters, and booze. Over time, the water became ice, the booze became whiskey, and the drink became an old fashioned.
By Allrecipes

Original Irish Cream

710
Irish whiskey mixed with cream and sugar with hints of coffee, chocolate, vanilla, and almond. Will keep for 2 months if refrigerated.
By Mom

Classic Whiskey Sour

47
If it's not made from scratch, it ain't a Whiskey Sour. For a cleaner, classier looking drink, strain the lemon juice to remove seeds and pulp.
By JEESH999

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

30
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Whiskey Sours
"Finally, a great recipe to make a drinkable whiskey sour! This is easy, no-fuss, and convenient on the refills." – Julieee
Whiskey Paralyzer
21
"Made a pitcher of this for a large crowd—loved by all. So good and so dangerous! YUM." – Msmith37
Tips for Whiskey Cocktails
Traditional Hot Toddy
Southern Comfort Manhattan
10

Once you try these you may need to go back to a cheaper whiskey!! Extremely tasty and addicting! I make them shaken. 'Up' on a cool day before dinner, or with ice on a hot day anytime. Good quality ingredients are the key to making this drink unforgettable. However, very well worth it, (if you're over the age of 45 and a Manhattan lover).

More Whiskey Drinks Recipes

7 and 7

10
This classic cocktail with 7UP and your favorite whiskey never goes out of style.
By 7UP
Sponsored By 7UP

Irish Coffee

38
Fresh hot coffee gets a little added pep with the addition of Irish whiskey and Irish cream.
By Jason Ring

Monte Carlo Cocktail

1
What we have here is a Manhattan cocktail, only with Benedictine replacing sweet vermouth and Peychaud's® instead of Angostura® bitters. You can garnish with a twist of lemon if you prefer.
By Lorem Ipsum

Manhattan

9
This drink is made with bourbon and vermouth, but it's not a Manhattan without the cherry.
By Brad

Hot Toddy Cocktail

11
The hot toddy is a classic winter warmer. Truth be told, it's good any time of year and works particularly well if you're battling a cold.
By Allrecipes

Hot Irish Whiskey

12
My best friend who just happens to be Irish made this drink for me one cold night in Chicago and since then, I have been hooked! Warning: it is very potent, just one of these will warm you up and basically make you good for nothing afterwards - what a treat! It is super to drink at night if you have a sore throat. My friend said this is what the Irish drink if they don't feel good but don't wait until you have a cold to try this recipe!
By Kat G

Apple Jack

11
I came up with this mix by accident when my bar tender misinterpreted me asking for a Jack and Pineapple juice by giving me a Jack and apple juice. It has since become a bar room staple.
By Firefighter

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses instead--just use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

Whisky Tea

56
This is how my grandad makes his cups of tea. He's in his seventies now and drinks whisky like he'll never get hold of it again. This drink is very relaxing and a great way to sedate family members and friends.
By Princey

Rye Manhattan

17
One of the great classic cocktails, this one's made the old fashioned way -- with rye whiskey.
By c-biskit

Sazerac Cocktail

4
There's a lot to love about this classic whiskey and bitters beverage. The official drink of New Orleans, the Sazerac is every bit as aromatic and flavorful as most anything else from down on the bayou.
By Home Happy Hour
Sponsored By Home Happy Hour

Nutty Irishman

4
A drink recipe that my mom and I made up one St. Patrick's day because we were bored.
By cherylannxoxoxo

Betsy's Old-Fashioned Manhattan

3
This is a variation on the classic Manhattan that I developed because I also like the Old Fashioned cocktail. You will need a cocktail shaker.
By BETSYMAT

Bourbon Slush

91
A fruity blend of juices, tea and bourbon whiskey are frozen into a slush, and then served topped off with lemon lime soda. This takes a while, but it's worth it!
By Robbie Rice

Whiskey Slush

76
Nice for large gatherings, or just to have on hand in warm weather.
By Bea Gassman

Chef John's Whiskey Sour

5
Day drinking is the best drinking, and if that day happens to be a very sunny, hot day, there's no better cocktail to enjoy than a classic whiskey sour. I'm very excited to show you my favorite formula for this incredibly refreshing, super simple, absolutely delicious drink. Garnish with a slice of blood orange and a Luxardo cherry.
By Chef John

Liquid Valium

11
The name speaks for itself! The perfect drink after a hard day, or for get-togethers.
By DarkerSolace

Easy Homemade Whiskey Sour

6
I'm not a fan of store-bought sour mix, so I came up with my own version.
By Hot Mama

Tennessee Tea

5
One of my favorites! Similar to a Long Island, but with Jack Daniel's!
By nettie

Sazerac

9
An oldie but a goody, this is one of the world's first cocktails, invented in New Orleans in the 19th century.
By c-biskit

Irish Cream and Whiskey Cocktail

8
Irish cream with a kick! Just be careful, these are potent but wonderful!
By MoonKitty

Apple Jack Shot

3
Can you handle it?
By Dudelander

Jim Beam Black® Hot Toddy

There's nothing like a warm and toasty hot toddy on a cold winter's day! Honey, sugar, and lemony goodness combine with the exquisite, smooth, full-bodied taste of Jim Beam Black® to create a hot toddy recipe that is perfect for the holiday season.
By TheCocktailProject.com
Sponsored By Beam Suntory

Lynchburg Lemonade

19
Lemon-lime soda is spiked with whiskey, triple sec and a dash of sweet and sour mix. This was given to me by my aunt, it's divine!
By Michael Charles
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com