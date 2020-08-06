Whiskey Drinks Recipes

One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.
Once you try these you may need to go back to a cheaper whiskey!! Extremely tasty and addicting! I make them shaken. 'Up' on a cool day before dinner, or with ice on a hot day anytime. Good quality ingredients are the key to making this drink unforgettable. However, very well worth it, (if you're over the age of 45 and a Manhattan lover).
My best friend who just happens to be Irish made this drink for me one cold night in Chicago and since then, I have been hooked! Warning: it is very potent, just one of these will warm you up and basically make you good for nothing afterwards - what a treat! It is super to drink at night if you have a sore throat. My friend said this is what the Irish drink if they don't feel good but don't wait until you have a cold to try this recipe!
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses instead--just use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
This is how my grandad makes his cups of tea. He's in his seventies now and drinks whisky like he'll never get hold of it again. This drink is very relaxing and a great way to sedate family members and friends.
There's a lot to love about this classic whiskey and bitters beverage. The official drink of New Orleans, the Sazerac is every bit as aromatic and flavorful as most anything else from down on the bayou.
Day drinking is the best drinking, and if that day happens to be a very sunny, hot day, there's no better cocktail to enjoy than a classic whiskey sour. I'm very excited to show you my favorite formula for this incredibly refreshing, super simple, absolutely delicious drink. Garnish with a slice of blood orange and a Luxardo cherry.
There's nothing like a warm and toasty hot toddy on a cold winter's day! Honey, sugar, and lemony goodness combine with the exquisite, smooth, full-bodied taste of Jim Beam Black® to create a hot toddy recipe that is perfect for the holiday season.