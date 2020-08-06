Whiskey Drinks Recipes

Hot Irish Whiskey

Rating: 4.38 stars 12

My best friend who just happens to be Irish made this drink for me one cold night in Chicago and since then, I have been hooked! Warning: it is very potent, just one of these will warm you up and basically make you good for nothing afterwards - what a treat! It is super to drink at night if you have a sore throat. My friend said this is what the Irish drink if they don't feel good but don't wait until you have a cold to try this recipe!