Tequila Drinks Recipes

Mastering the margarita requires a certain amount of practice, but once you dial-in your perfect ratio, it's a really easy cocktail to replicate. The classic recipe is 3 parts tequila, 2 parts triple sec, and 1 part freshly squeezed lime juice, and you should probably start off pretty close to that, but my personal favorite proportions are 4-3-2.
Here's a fired up twist on a traditional Mexican cocktail. You'll grill the grapefruit and lime to caramelize the fruit and give the juice a subtle smoky edge. Stir it up with tequila or mescal and top with club soda for a refreshing drink that's perfect all summer long.
Delicious raspberry-flavored margarita. This recipe is inspired by one of the big chains that is famous for its margaritas! You'll love this! Be sure to use top-quality tequila and raspberry liqueur for maximum effect. I sometimes like to add a 'floater' of Chambord to top it all off.
For grown-ups only. This recipe is my closest attempt at duplicating the awesome flavor of a cold margarita. It's sweet, tart, salty, and packs a punch. Garnish each serving with a lime wedge. You seriously only need one of these.
Setting out to duplicate the coconut margaritas we had in Costa Rica, my first attempt was awful! I surfed the internet for a good recipe with little luck. I then took what I'd learned from my first nasty try and the ideas I picked up online and after about 5 or 6 attempts I came up with this. Enjoy!
Served straight up or on the rocks, the margarita is one of the most popular cocktails of all time. And for good reason! It will cool you down on a hot day or warm you up on a cool day. Any day is a good day for a margarita.
Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
Nothing tastes better than tequila and jalapeno; the cucumber adds a freshness that helps to mute the jalapeno's bite. The longer it chills, the more jalapeno and cucumber infuses into the tequila. Serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, garnished with cucumber slices.
This is the classic Long Island Iced Tea, containing just a hint of citrus. It is best made with top shelf liquors. Watch out, it is very strong, but tastes very good, so you may not realize all the alcohol you're consuming.
Try this twist on the traditional old fashioned cocktail, which uses mezcal instead of whiskey. The mezcal gives it a smoky flavor, while the anejo tequila balances out the smoke while giving the drink a golden hue with hints of oak, reminiscent of whiskey.
VERY STRONG drink - Similar to Long Island Iced Tea, but tastes much better to me, you don't taste the alcohol. You can adjust orange juice amount to adjust taste. Remember DO NOT drink and drive... This is a VERY strong drink but you don't taste the alcohol... fruity taste.
Authentic margaritas call for lots of fresh lime juice - both expensive and time-consuming. I've found I can shortcut the process by using frozen limeade. And for a festive non-alcoholic drink, combine a 12-ounce can of limeade (thawed) with a 48-ounce bottle of sparkling water.