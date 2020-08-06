Tequila Drinks Recipes

Browse 160+ rated and reviewed recipes for margaritas, palomas, tequila sunrise cocktails, and more.

Staff Picks

Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita

Rating: 4.79 stars
404
A near perfect strawberry margarita with frozen strawberries and limeade concentrate.
By JTWTECH

A Fantastic Margarita

Rating: 4.21 stars
52
My husband was a bartender for a trendy restaurant when we met. Here's one of his home versions! Garnish with a lime wedge or an orange wedge.
By THEATREGIRL

Tequila Sunrise

Rating: 4.52 stars
33
This pretty drink with layers of orange juice and grenadine is delicious on a hot day. The fact that the ratio of juice to tequila is high makes it a good choice for a brunch cocktail.
By squawk93

The Perfect Margarita

Rating: 4.47 stars
32
Mastering the margarita requires a certain amount of practice, but once you dial-in your perfect ratio, it's a really easy cocktail to replicate. The classic recipe is 3 parts tequila, 2 parts triple sec, and 1 part freshly squeezed lime juice, and you should probably start off pretty close to that, but my personal favorite proportions are 4-3-2.
By Chef John

Grilled Grapefruit Paloma Cocktail

Rating: 5 stars
4
Here's a fired up twist on a traditional Mexican cocktail. You'll grill the grapefruit and lime to caramelize the fruit and give the juice a subtle smoky edge. Stir it up with tequila or mescal and top with club soda for a refreshing drink that's perfect all summer long.
By foodelicious

Margaritas on the Rocks

Rating: 4.79 stars
324
This is the best batch of margaritas you'll ever make. Everybody wants the recipe after consuming one of these.
By 93VETTE

The BEST Raspberry Margarita!

Rating: 4 stars
21
Delicious raspberry-flavored margarita. This recipe is inspired by one of the big chains that is famous for its margaritas! You'll love this! Be sure to use top-quality tequila and raspberry liqueur for maximum effect. I sometimes like to add a 'floater' of Chambord to top it all off.
By Dominic Brunetti

Salty Chihuahua

Rating: 4.76 stars
33
A Salty Chihuahua is a variation on the salty dog, and it's also fun to say.
By MJCNELSON

Top Shelf Sparkling Margarita Jell-O®

Rating: 5 stars
3
For grown-ups only. This recipe is my closest attempt at duplicating the awesome flavor of a cold margarita. It's sweet, tart, salty, and packs a punch. Garnish each serving with a lime wedge. You seriously only need one of these.
By Jeff Willis

Big Kev's Texas Style Long Island Iced Tea

Rating: 4.58 stars
36
This Long Island Iced Tea Recipe is sure to make you party like you are from Texas!
By JIMMYWILSON69

Coconut Margaritas

Rating: 4.14 stars
22
Setting out to duplicate the coconut margaritas we had in Costa Rica, my first attempt was awful! I surfed the internet for a good recipe with little luck. I then took what I'd learned from my first nasty try and the ideas I picked up online and after about 5 or 6 attempts I came up with this. Enjoy!
By Clifford Randall Lyde

Screwrita

Rating: 4.36 stars
11
This margarita features orange juice.
By BBCHIL
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

What to Know About Jalisco, Mexico's Premiere Tequila Region
If you love tequila, you'll want to know the difference between the Highlands and Lowlands of Jalisco.
16 Favorite Tequila Cocktails
From margaritas to palomas to a classic tequila sunrise, here are 16 favorite tequila cocktails to try.
Salty Chihuahua
Rating: Unrated
33
Tequila Sunrise Cocktail
Rating: Unrated
14
Beer Margaritas
Rating: Unrated
1217
The REAL Long Island Iced Tea
Rating: Unrated
102

Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita

Rating: 4.79 stars
404

A near perfect strawberry margarita with frozen strawberries and limeade concentrate.

More Tequila Drinks Recipes

Pitcher Perfect Margaritas

Rating: 4.47 stars
30
After tweaking with several other margarita recipes, I finally found a way to get that 'real' margarita taste in a pitcher size for parties.
By TATTOOMAMA

Margarita Cocktail

Rating: 5 stars
8
Served straight up or on the rocks, the margarita is one of the most popular cocktails of all time. And for good reason! It will cool you down on a hot day or warm you up on a cool day. Any day is a good day for a margarita.
By Allrecipes

Prickly Pear Cactus Margarita

Rating: 5 stars
18
I had this drink in Tucson and talked the bartender into sharing the recipe with me.
By Shannon Lindell

Keto Margarita

Rating: 4.95 stars
21
Enjoy this keto margarita without feeling guilty! This recipe uses Swerve® instead of sugar, and orange-flavored sparkling water to mimic the taste of orange liqueur.
By France C

Jalapeno Margaritas

Rating: 4.69 stars
49
Margaritas with a spicy kick! The agave nectar and fresh lime juice make a big difference. Include the jalapeno seeds for an extra kick!
By Anonymous

Beer Margaritas

Rating: 4.75 stars
1217
Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
By big surprise

Classic Frozen Strawberry Margarita

Rating: 4.87 stars
15
A refreshing variation on a classic frozen margarita.
By Patrick Washburn

Corona® Sunrise

Tequila sunrise but with Corona® and lime... drink responsibly!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Presidente Margarita

Rating: 5 stars
13
If you love a famous Mexican food chain's 'presidential' margarita, you'll love this recipe. The key is good tequila and brandy.
By moltobella

Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita

Rating: 4.62 stars
37
Nothing tastes better than tequila and jalapeno; the cucumber adds a freshness that helps to mute the jalapeno's bite. The longer it chills, the more jalapeno and cucumber infuses into the tequila. Serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, garnished with cucumber slices.
By Dillon McGill

Long Island Iced Tea

Rating: 3.79 stars
34
This is the classic Long Island Iced Tea, containing just a hint of citrus. It is best made with top shelf liquors. Watch out, it is very strong, but tastes very good, so you may not realize all the alcohol you're consuming.
By Tara G.

Orange and Cinnamon Tequila Shot

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
My brother taught me this when he came home from college. I LOVED it and have been telling the world since!
By Gabrielle MacMillen

Mezcal Old Fashioned

Try this twist on the traditional old fashioned cocktail, which uses mezcal instead of whiskey. The mezcal gives it a smoky flavor, while the anejo tequila balances out the smoke while giving the drink a golden hue with hints of oak, reminiscent of whiskey.
By France C

The Perfect Blended Margarita

Rating: 3.5 stars
12
This beats any pre-made margarita mix you can find. I prefer mine straight-up, but you can add salt to the rim if you like.
By Darren Hurley

Mexican-Style Coffee

Rating: 4 stars
11
Mixing warm coffee with tequila and coffee liqueur makes for a perfect 'apres ski.'
By OLIVIANOVA

Paloma

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
A refreshing tequila cocktail that is a favorite in Mexico. It's a light, fruity drink with a fizz that is a great alternative to a margarita.
By shasty

Patron® Mojito

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
A yummy twist on the classic mojito.
By Dudelander

Baltimore Zoo

Rating: 4.65 stars
31
VERY STRONG drink - Similar to Long Island Iced Tea, but tastes much better to me, you don't taste the alcohol. You can adjust orange juice amount to adjust taste. Remember DO NOT drink and drive... This is a VERY strong drink but you don't taste the alcohol... fruity taste.
By tgardner

Easy Frozen Margaritas

Rating: 4.9 stars
72
Authentic margaritas call for lots of fresh lime juice - both expensive and time-consuming. I've found I can shortcut the process by using frozen limeade. And for a festive non-alcoholic drink, combine a 12-ounce can of limeade (thawed) with a 48-ounce bottle of sparkling water.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Lauren's Grapefruit Margaritas

Rating: 4.88 stars
34
Grapefruit and lime are the perfect refreshing combination for this margarita. Fresh juices taste so much better than store-bought.
By Lauren

Parker's Famous Margaritas

Rating: 4.49 stars
94
"My father-in-law developed a taste for margaritas [while living] in Zihuatanejo."
By squawk93

The Ultimate Margarita

Rating: 4.81 stars
27
The name says it all--quality ingredients yield the best margarita!
By Gran Gala
Sponsored By Gran Gala

Mrs. Baxton's Long Island Iced Tea

Rating: 4.65 stars
78
An old friend of mine had made this for years and swears by this recipe. I have to admit it's the best Long Island Iced Tea I've ever had.
By KevinW

Creamy Coconut Margarita

Rating: 4.94 stars
16
A refreshing cross between a margarita and a pina colada!
By MrsFisher0729
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com