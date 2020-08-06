Rum Drinks Recipes

This delicious concoction is the traditional rum punch recipe used in the West Indies, passed down for years. The old rhyme goes, 'One of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak.' Any fruit juice can be used. Serve chilled over ice, with fruit garnishes and a sprinkling of grated nutmeg.
This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
I had this drink at a popular chain restaurant and decided to try it at home. I have served it at a couple different gatherings now and it has always been given rave reviews. It's the perfect drink for a hot summer day!
This is an authentic version of the popular wine drink. You can add any fruit that you want, but I find that apples and pears absorb all the rum. This one is not diluted with carbonated beverages. I have much success with red Burgundy wine and white rum, though spiced rum is nice too.
It's hard to find mojitos at any of the restaurants in the small town I'm stationed in, and when I tried to make my own using club soda, they never seemed to turn out right. Using lemon-lime soda also cuts down on the amount of sugar usually used.
This is a traditional mojito recipe, very similar to the drinks I enjoyed in Varadero, Cuba. The muddling and the order of the ingredients helps ensure that all the flavors are well blended. Serve with a straw and a decorative stir stick to keep the different flavors well mixed together. Mint sprigs may be used for a garnish instead of lime wedges. Enjoy!
Very yummy creamy tropical coconut eggnog made with spices and white rum. It is always requested at my holiday gatherings. (And sometimes gets selfishly hidden in the fridge by the hostess.) Serve in glass cups and sprinkle with more cinnamon if desired. Feliz Navidad!
Nothing sets the mood on a cold winter day better than a roaring fire and a hot buttered rum. This is a single-serving recipe. If done right, this drink tastes like melted caramel swirling over your tongue. That makes it too sweet to drink with a meal, but also one of the best dessert drinks ever made. Drink these in moderation.
Being a military brat, I've seen many a party with this delicious concoction of copious amounts of alcohol and ice cream. It's like an alcoholic milkshake, but be prepared for the hangover if you drink too much! Great for New Year's parties!
California restaurateur Trader Vic is credited with invention of the mai tai. He served the rum and juice cocktail to friends visiting from Tahiti, who exclaimed, 'Maita'i roa ae!' The term translates to 'very good' and the name mai tai stuck.
This is the classic Long Island Iced Tea, containing just a hint of citrus. It is best made with top shelf liquors. Watch out, it is very strong, but tastes very good, so you may not realize all the alcohol you're consuming.