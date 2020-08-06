Rum Drinks Recipes

With 390+ trusted rum drinks recipes, your next mojito, mai tai, rum punch, or daiquiri will be a snap.

Staff Picks

Best Strawberry Daiquiri

207
A frosty blender full of strawberry-citrus slush. You will enjoy this with or without the rum!
By TBOND

Mai Tai

120
Two flavors of rum combine with pineapple juice and orange juice to make a yummy, fruity drink.
By Andrea

Mojito Perfecto

19
Trial and error pay off! Time-consuming, but so worth it.
By Alycia Trapp

Caribbean Rum Punch

71
This delicious concoction is the traditional rum punch recipe used in the West Indies, passed down for years. The old rhyme goes, 'One of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak.' Any fruit juice can be used. Serve chilled over ice, with fruit garnishes and a sprinkling of grated nutmeg.
By HeatherB

Pina Colada III

128
A simple run-of-the-mill pina colada drink.
By May and Siv

Frozen Lime Daiquiri

17
You can make this a banana daiquiri simply by adding a banana!
By Bea Gassman

Dark 'n' Stormy Cocktail

38
Popular within the sailing community, the dark 'n' stormy is also the national drink of Bermuda. The simple mixture of dark rum and ginger beer makes for a great cocktail in any weather.
By Allrecipes

Absolute Stress

86
One is enough to relieve most stress levels!
By David

Shaggy's Hana Bay Frootie Joy

12
While on a vacation on the beautiful island of Maui, we whipped these up using fresh coconut-pineapple juice and local rum. While sipping, we experienced something very close to pure bliss.
By Shaggy

What Is Spiced Rum And How Do I Make It?

It's much easier than you think.
By Tim Nelson

The Real Mojito

719
This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
By Brandy

The REAL Long Island Iced Tea

93
There are a few impostors out there that claim to be Long Island Iced Teas. In actuality, there is only one correct way to make a LIIT... and this is it!
By Sledge
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Good Mojito
Need a refreshing drink? Fresh-squeezed lime juice, muddled mint leaves, and sugar are the base of this Cuban rum cocktail. Club soda gives it some fizz.
Cherry Bomb
39
"This drink was awesome. I took it to a BBQ and everyone loved it. Will use this recipe for all get-togethers!" – Paula
Tips for Rum Cocktails
10 Slow Cooker Drinks for Sublime Sipping
12 Tiki Drinks You Have to Make
Bahama Mama
186
Blue Hawaiian Cocktail
51

Invented in Hawaii in the 1950s, the Blue Hawaiian will have you crooning like Elvis.

More Rum Drinks Recipes

Blue Motorcycle

29
Kind of like a Long Island iced tea, but with a blue twist!
By caliboo

Budget Jungle Juice for a Crowd

16
This is a recipe for a great alcoholic punch that will serve many on a limited budget. You may add vanilla ice cream if you wish.
By ArtGirl85

Strawberry Mojito

79
I had this drink at a popular chain restaurant and decided to try it at home. I have served it at a couple different gatherings now and it has always been given rave reviews. It's the perfect drink for a hot summer day!
By Jolene

The Real Rum Runner

The real rum runner recipe straight from the source in the Florida Keys, where it was originally concocted in the 50s.
By Jason R

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

30
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy

Scorpion Bowl

20
Routinely found at Chinese restaurants, this punch-like cocktail is absolutely mouthwatering. This goes great with Chinese and Polynesian food.
By JJS0513

Classic Spanish Sangria

957
This is an authentic version of the popular wine drink. You can add any fruit that you want, but I find that apples and pears absorb all the rum. This one is not diluted with carbonated beverages. I have much success with red Burgundy wine and white rum, though spiced rum is nice too.
By Lisa

Easy Mojitos

19
It's hard to find mojitos at any of the restaurants in the small town I'm stationed in, and when I tried to make my own using club soda, they never seemed to turn out right. Using lemon-lime soda also cuts down on the amount of sugar usually used.
By Jennifer

Malibu Bay Breeze

60
A fruity tropical mixed drink.
By LOUHW2

Trinidad's Ponche-de-Creme (Punch with Cream)

16
Trinidad's traditional Christmas drink. It's got quite a kick if you use just the right amount of Rum.
By CRYSTAL_CLARE

Sex with an Alligator

8
Sex with an alligator contains coconut rum, melon liquor, pineapple juice, raspberry liquor, and Jagermeister. It's sweet and satisfying!
By DR_S

Jamaica Coffee

12
The perfect coffee drink after a meal.
By CHEF FILIP

Cuban Mojito

42
This is a traditional mojito recipe, very similar to the drinks I enjoyed in Varadero, Cuba. The muddling and the order of the ingredients helps ensure that all the flavors are well blended. Serve with a straw and a decorative stir stick to keep the different flavors well mixed together. Mint sprigs may be used for a garnish instead of lime wedges. Enjoy!
By TealaB

Hot Spiked Cider

152
A 'spiked' version of the traditional hot cider - great for fall or holiday gatherings. This can be made in large quantities and kept warm in an electric coffee server.
By debmallonee

Painkiller

2
This drink is from Jost Van Dyke's Soggy Dollar Bar in the Virgin Islands. Nutmeg is the key.
By a1hilde

Coquito

365
Very yummy creamy tropical coconut eggnog made with spices and white rum. It is always requested at my holiday gatherings. (And sometimes gets selfishly hidden in the fridge by the hostess.) Serve in glass cups and sprinkle with more cinnamon if desired. Feliz Navidad!
By Brandy

Fresh Banana Daiquiri

6
A nice change of pace from the usual strawberry daiquiri.
By Patrick Washburn

Hot Buttered Rum Single Serving

3
Nothing sets the mood on a cold winter day better than a roaring fire and a hot buttered rum. This is a single-serving recipe. If done right, this drink tastes like melted caramel swirling over your tongue. That makes it too sweet to drink with a meal, but also one of the best dessert drinks ever made. Drink these in moderation.
By Roxanne

Moose Milk

10
Being a military brat, I've seen many a party with this delicious concoction of copious amounts of alcohol and ice cream. It's like an alcoholic milkshake, but be prepared for the hangover if you drink too much! Great for New Year's parties!
By tdawn737

Trader Vic Mai Tai Cocktail

6
California restaurateur Trader Vic is credited with invention of the mai tai. He served the rum and juice cocktail to friends visiting from Tahiti, who exclaimed, 'Maita'i roa ae!' The term translates to 'very good' and the name mai tai stuck.
By Allrecipes

Spanish Coffee

Great alcoholic coffee drink for cold nights.
By mjfellis01

Long Island Iced Tea

34
This is the classic Long Island Iced Tea, containing just a hint of citrus. It is best made with top shelf liquors. Watch out, it is very strong, but tastes very good, so you may not realize all the alcohol you're consuming.
By Tara G.

Shark Bite Cocktail

3
This is a fun cocktail that looks like ocean water dotted with blood. Perfect for Shark Week viewing parties!
By sonjagroset

Bikini Martini

254
An awesome drink to sip by the pool! Garnish with an orange wheel.
By POLKA
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com