Easter Pie Recipes

Browse Easter pie recipes, from rice pies and pastiera to rhubarb, lemon, strawberry, and cream pies.

Staff Picks

Easter Rice Pie

6
This recipes makes two Easter pies with rice and pineapple filling.
By TINATED

Two Tier Strawberry Pie

145
This pie has a delicious twist. I no longer make regular strawberry pie because this one is so good.
By Julie

Coconut Cream Pie

422
A rich and smooth pie. It takes a half hour to make, but is well worth the effort! Top with whipped cream and toasted coconut, if desired.
By Mary

Ricotta Pie (Old Italian Recipe)

80
This is an old Italian recipe for a pie with a sweet crust--just like from the old country. My in-laws are Italian and they say that this is the best pie. It is always requested for Christmas. Mini chocolate bits and lemon rind can be mixed into the batter.
By Misty

Banana Cream Pie I

1554
This ambrosial banana cream pie is filled with lots of bananas and a creamy pudding mixture. Once this pie is prepared, it's slipped into the oven for about 15 minutes, then chilled and served to raves.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Ricotta Pie

10
You would certainly be well within your rights to call this ricotta pie a cheesecake, except then your guests would be expecting cheesecake, and that might cause some problems. That's why this lighter, less-sweet variation on cheesecake is called a ricotta pie.
By Chef John

Breezy Key Lime Pie with Strawberry Rhubarb Glaze

3
This tangy, sweet pie is sure to tickle the tastebuds of anyone who loves the crisp, tart flavor of fresh lime and berries. Made in a sweet vanilla crust, it's the perfect end to a light, fresh meal. It's best to start this pie at least 12 hours before you wish to serve it. Garnish with whipped cream, strawberry slices, or fresh twists of lime.
By Diamonds_Nine

Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Pie

200
One of the most delicious and easiest pie recipes I know. I got this wonderful recipe from my mother Pauline, who I believe got it from my Aunt Angela. I love all their pies, but this might be my favorite.
By Chef John
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie
960
"Wow! I served this at Easter dinner and got so many compliments! One person said it was the best one he'd since he was 10." – AJORJORIAN
Homemade Banana Pudding Pie
365
"I made this recipe for Easter and everyone loved it." – Beth Herbert
Fresh Strawberry Pie
9
Easter Grain Pie
Old-Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

More Easter Pie Recipes

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

2957
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Cream Pie I

1554
This ambrosial banana cream pie is filled with lots of bananas and a creamy pudding mixture. Once this pie is prepared, it's slipped into the oven for about 15 minutes, then chilled and served to raves.
By Allrecipes Member

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

1822
Sweetened toasted coconut is stirred into a homemade custard filling and poured into a pie shell. After the pie is chilled and set, it's covered with whipped topping and more toasted coconut.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Chiffon Pie

27
Light, fluffy lemon chiffon pie. This recipe is also good using lime juice. Garnish each slice with sweetened whipped cream.
By GINGER P

Strawberry Pie II

1243
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Fresh Rhubarb Pie

1237
It doesn't take much to make rhubarb sing: some sugar, a bit of flour, and a pat or two of butter. When this lovely double-crust pie emerges from the oven, it's golden outside and sweet and luscious inside. It's especially nice with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Carol

Ricotta Pie (Old Italian Recipe)

80
This is an old Italian recipe for a pie with a sweet crust--just like from the old country. My in-laws are Italian and they say that this is the best pie. It is always requested for Christmas. Mini chocolate bits and lemon rind can be mixed into the batter.
By Misty

Impossible Coconut Pie I

136
The pie makes its own crust. Just mix in a blender, bake and serve warm. You may leave out coconut if you wish.
By Rosie De Coito

Old Fashioned Strawberry Pie

274
This is a two crust strawberry pie that has a thick juice. Any fresh berries can be substituted.
By Cindy B.

Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie

960
Sweetened strawberries and rhubarb are poured into a prepared crust and topped with another crust, resulting in a deliciously tart and sweet pie.
By Terri

Coconut Custard Pie I

143
Coconut custard - best tasting pie ever!
By Lesley

Sweet and Simple Lemon Tart

36
'A taste you'll never forget.'
By luvluv1

Lemon Icebox Pie III

438
A family favorite when a no-bake, fast pie is needed. (And family members too small to use the oven can make dessert!) Very pretty when garnished with whipped cream and mint leaves.
By Allrecipes Member

Coconut Cream Pie I

365
Being a nurse, I have little time to put into fancy recipes. This coconut cream pie is so easy and quick. It is so good, it is sinful. Use any pie crust you like.
By Dmarcks

Homemade Banana Pudding Pie

365
I can't stand those instant banana puddings. This one is old and authentic!
By Pat

Impossible Coconut Pie II

157
This pie makes it's own crust, and tastes like a coconut custard pie! FAST to make, a hit with all! Enjoy.
By B Toussaint

Coconut Cream Pie

422
A rich and smooth pie. It takes a half hour to make, but is well worth the effort! Top with whipped cream and toasted coconut, if desired.
By Mary

Magic Lemon Pie

146
Lemon Meringue Pie using sweetened condensed milk and bottled lemon juice.
By JANE HUEY

Strawberry Glazed Pie

124
This is a restaurant style strawberry glazed pie. Fresh berries are tossed with a glaze, and then chilled until serving time. This is also good made with peaches, using peach gelatin instead of strawberry.
By Karin Christian

No Crust Coconut Pie

54
This pie is yummy and makes it's own crust. It usually lasts only a day at our house when I make it.
By Amanda

Lemon Meringue Pie III

410
Wonderful lemon meringue pie from one of our local restaurants.
By Rhonda

Easter Grain Pie

23
This fruity ricotta and wheat pie is dense and moist and very good. A real Italian treat for Easter.
By PAMSTER2

The Old Boy's Strawberry Pie

370
This is a summertime tradition in my family, and we have NEVER tasted, (or even seen), a strawberry pie like it! You will LOVE this. 'The Old Boy' is my dad, but my mom remembers her grandmother making a pie like this when she was young.
By SCATTERFLAKE

Fresh Strawberry Pie I

344
Delicious pies made with fresh strawberries. Top with whipped cream if you like.
By Janice Papola
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com