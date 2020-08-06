Easter Pie Recipes

This is an old Italian recipe for a pie with a sweet crust--just like from the old country. My in-laws are Italian and they say that this is the best pie. It is always requested for Christmas. Mini chocolate bits and lemon rind can be mixed into the batter.
This ambrosial banana cream pie is filled with lots of bananas and a creamy pudding mixture. Once this pie is prepared, it's slipped into the oven for about 15 minutes, then chilled and served to raves.
You would certainly be well within your rights to call this ricotta pie a cheesecake, except then your guests would be expecting cheesecake, and that might cause some problems. That's why this lighter, less-sweet variation on cheesecake is called a ricotta pie.
This tangy, sweet pie is sure to tickle the tastebuds of anyone who loves the crisp, tart flavor of fresh lime and berries. Made in a sweet vanilla crust, it's the perfect end to a light, fresh meal. It's best to start this pie at least 12 hours before you wish to serve it. Garnish with whipped cream, strawberry slices, or fresh twists of lime.
One of the most delicious and easiest pie recipes I know. I got this wonderful recipe from my mother Pauline, who I believe got it from my Aunt Angela. I love all their pies, but this might be my favorite.
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
It doesn't take much to make rhubarb sing: some sugar, a bit of flour, and a pat or two of butter. When this lovely double-crust pie emerges from the oven, it's golden outside and sweet and luscious inside. It's especially nice with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
This is a restaurant style strawberry glazed pie. Fresh berries are tossed with a glaze, and then chilled until serving time. This is also good made with peaches, using peach gelatin instead of strawberry.
This is a summertime tradition in my family, and we have NEVER tasted, (or even seen), a strawberry pie like it! You will LOVE this. 'The Old Boy' is my dad, but my mom remembers her grandmother making a pie like this when she was young.