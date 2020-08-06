Chiffon Pie Recipes

Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars 39

You will be the hit of your holiday dinner with this Pumpkin Chiffon Pie. It is a recipe that's been in our family for years, but I want to share it so everybody can enjoy it for the Holidays!!! You will never want to use any other pumpkin pie recipe from now on. A wonderful option is to sprinkle the finished pie with almond toffee brickle chips. (Note: This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. For more information visit our Hints and Tips pages.)