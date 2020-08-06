Chiffon Pie Recipes

Vintage everything is trending now, so why not strawberry chiffon pie? Been around for many years, and it's still light, fluffy, creamy, and refreshing, particularly in summer. Garnish with more whipped cream and sliced strawberries, if desired.
You will be the hit of your holiday dinner with this Pumpkin Chiffon Pie. It is a recipe that's been in our family for years, but I want to share it so everybody can enjoy it for the Holidays!!! You will never want to use any other pumpkin pie recipe from now on. A wonderful option is to sprinkle the finished pie with almond toffee brickle chips. (Note: This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. For more information visit our Hints and Tips pages.)
I found this lemon pie recipe a couple of years ago and made it for a dinner party. There were about 4 other pies and this is the only one that was gone. I have been making it ever since and because lemons are great all year 'round. All holidays or any day is a wonderful occasion.
This lemon icebox pie with cream cheese is as close as you can get to the one I made in a restaurant 35 years ago. The restaurant no longer exists, but this family-sized adaptation remains a family favorite. It is very light, airy, and very refreshing topped with cherries, blueberries, or strawberries. Serve on individual plates as-is, or with your favorite fruit topping.
Deliciously different pumpkin chiffon pie with a gingersnap crust! My family has used this pumpkin pie recipe exclusively for all the 43 years I have been around! Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
An oldie from my mother's recipe file. A heavenly cream pie accented with almonds and vanilla, surrounded by a chocolate cookie crust. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
This creamy pie with a coconut meringue topping is a tradition in my family. My grandmother started making this pie one Christmas and it was a standby from that point on. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.