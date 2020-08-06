Chiffon Pie Recipes

Looking for a cool, light-tasting pie? Chiffon pies typically use gelatin as a stabilizer and need to be chilled before serving. Find more than 40 chiffon pie recipes for any occasion.

Staff Picks

Raspberry Chiffon Pie II

29
Fluffy, creamy, and tart, this is a wonderful and unusual pie.
By Allrecipes Member

Mary's Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

22
Incredible chiffon pumpkin pie with a graham cracker crust. A family favorite pie that always disappears quickly.
By EMET

Fruit Chiffon Pie

8
This is a light chiffon pie my grandmother used to make. It calls for strawberries, but she often substituted crushed pineapple, raspberries, or any frozen berries.
By Cindy B.

Cranberry Mousse Pie

22
A yummy pie for cranberry lovers...easy!
By Margie Earls

Lemon Chiffon Pie

27
Light, fluffy lemon chiffon pie. This recipe is also good using lime juice. Garnish each slice with sweetened whipped cream.
By GINGER P

Strawberry Chiffon Pie

Vintage everything is trending now, so why not strawberry chiffon pie? Been around for many years, and it's still light, fluffy, creamy, and refreshing, particularly in summer. Garnish with more whipped cream and sliced strawberries, if desired.
By lutzflcat

Brandy Alexander Pie

13
Try this cognac- and creme de cacao-flavored pie that is great for company. Be sure to make it ahead of time so it has time to chill.
By TICKY TICKY TAMMY

Chocolate Mousse Pie

44
If you like chocolate mousse, you'll love this pie! For an extra-decadent treat, try using a chocolate wafer crust in this recipe.
By Jeannette Gartner

Strawberry Pie VI

47
Fluffy mousse is made with strawberry gelatin and whipped topping and piled into a graham cracker crust with sliced strawberries.
By Becky

Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

39
You will be the hit of your holiday dinner with this Pumpkin Chiffon Pie. It is a recipe that's been in our family for years, but I want to share it so everybody can enjoy it for the Holidays!!! You will never want to use any other pumpkin pie recipe from now on. A wonderful option is to sprinkle the finished pie with almond toffee brickle chips. (Note: This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. For more information visit our Hints and Tips pages.)
By Carla A. Lightsey, Houston, Texas

Jell-O® Lemon Pie

I found this lemon pie recipe a couple of years ago and made it for a dinner party. There were about 4 other pies and this is the only one that was gone. I have been making it ever since and because lemons are great all year 'round. All holidays or any day is a wonderful occasion.
By Karen Macak

Vanilla Bavarian Cream Pie

9
This pie is a delicate taste treat delight! Also good served with sliced strawberries.
By ETHELMERTZ
Inspiration and Ideas

No Bake Lemon-Lime Chiffon Pie
16
Enjoy this light, airy, non-filling chilled pie as a great dessert after a barbecue.
Old-Fashioned Lemon Pie
From my mother's personal collection of pie recipes, this is a light, smooth, old-fashioned lemon pie. It has been a family favorite for many years!
White Christmas Pie
18
Prize Winning Lemon Fluff Pie
3

This is my Great-Grandmother Alice's award-winning pie! This is one of the pies she made for the restaurant she owned in Sebastopol, California. Enjoy!

More Chiffon Pie Recipes

Raspberry Chiffon Pie I

6
A lovely pie to serve in the summer.
By Carol

Peppermint Bavarian Cream Pie

3
Perfect combination of chocolate and mint in a beautiful presentation for Christmas.
By dkboyd

Lemon Icebox Pie with Cream Cheese

This lemon icebox pie with cream cheese is as close as you can get to the one I made in a restaurant 35 years ago. The restaurant no longer exists, but this family-sized adaptation remains a family favorite. It is very light, airy, and very refreshing topped with cherries, blueberries, or strawberries. Serve on individual plates as-is, or with your favorite fruit topping.
By Gran28540

Pumpkin Chiffon Pie III

1
A very light pumpkin pie. Great after the big Thanksgiving meal, or anytime. A tradition at our home for 15 years. Garnish with sweetened whipped cream if desired.
By NFELTON

Dad's Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

33
Deliciously different pumpkin chiffon pie with a gingersnap crust! My family has used this pumpkin pie recipe exclusively for all the 43 years I have been around! Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Jennifer Powell

Chocolate Eggnog Pie

Love eggnog? This pie's for you! Real whipped cream folded into the eggnog filling, with an Oreo® cookie crust. Melt-in-your-mouth heaven.
By miss B

Sherry Chiffon Pie

An oldie from my mother's recipe file. A heavenly cream pie accented with almonds and vanilla, surrounded by a chocolate cookie crust. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
By GINGER P

Christmas Pie

This creamy pie with a coconut meringue topping is a tradition in my family. My grandmother started making this pie one Christmas and it was a standby from that point on. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
By GAYFARRAR

Toffee Chiffon Pie

1
My aunt used to make this years ago and it's so good!
By GINGER P
