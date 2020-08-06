Dietz & Watson

Garlic Roasted Broccoli with Parmesan Cheese

Broccoli is roasted with garlic and olive oil, then tossed with lemon juice and shaved parmesan cheese.
Green Bean Cheddar Casserole

This classic casserole with green beans, French-fried onions, and mushroom soup is even better with sharp Cheddar cheese.
Ham and Cheese Egg Bake

Chopped deli ham and strips of cheese create layers of flavor in this baked egg casserole.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic Cheddar and Bacon

Mashed potatoes with Cheddar and cream cheese, sour cream, and bacon make a rich, delicious side dish.
Originals Oven Roasted Turkey Cucumber Roll-Ups

From school lunches to an office snack, these low carb Cucumber Turkey Roll-ups will quickly become a favorite protein-packed snack.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki chicken is served in a bowl with avocado, cucumber, soybeans, and shiitake mushrooms atop brown rice and lettuce.
Sausage and Herb Stuffing

Chunks of chicken sausage add loads of flavor to this classic bread stuffing with sage.
Holiday Dinner Ham

This smoked and honey-glazed to perfection spiral cut dinner ham will be the savory centerpiece for your holiday table.
Crostini with Beef Tenderloin and Horseradish

Toasted bread rounds are topped with roast beef, zesty horseradish sauce, and curly frisee for a quick and delicious appetizer.
Prosciutto Bites with Mustard Creme Fraiche

Prosciutto Bites with Mustard Crème Fraîche are delicious, fancy, and easy to make.
Quinoa Salad with Winter Veggies and Buffalo Chicken Sausage

This hearty grain salad with browned sausage, carrots, and butternut squash is tossed with quinoa for a delicious all-in-one meal.
Stacked-High Roast Beef Sandwich

Peppered eye round and aged cheddar with horseradish spice up this savory sandwich. Stacked and served on sourdough, this layered masterpiece is a guaranteed fam favorite.
Flatbread Salami Pizza
Genoa salami is the star of this savory flatbread pizza, while bacon, blue cheese, arugula, and onion turn in solid supporting roles. It's perfect for lunch, dinner, or family movie night.
Cheddar Fennel Potato Gratin
This Cheddar au gratin dish has slices of fennel and a touch of nutmeg for a delicious potato side dish.
Originals Oven Roasted Chicken Salad Mason Jar
Croque Madame with Poached Eggs

Maple honey ham and Swiss cheese upgrade this take on a classic cafe sandwich. Topped with sliced avocado on an English muffin, it's perfect any time.

Ham and Cheddar Corn Muffins

Corn muffins with diced ham, Cheddar cheese and chives make a great brunch treat or a side with chili or stew.
Turkey Club Skewer

These Turkey Club Skewers are easy to customize and perfect for picnics or on-the-go meals.
Three-Cheese Grilled Cheese

Cheddar, Havarti, and colby Jack combine for an extra cheesy take on a classic. Add shiitake mushrooms, figs, and hearth-baked bread and take this tasty trio to the next level. It's an easy-to-make meal the whole fam will love.
Three Cheese Organic Turkey Quesadilla

This Three Cheese Turkey Quesadilla with Cranberry Honey Mustard and Organic Turkey Breast is like Thanksgiving without all the work.
Buffalo Bleu Chicken Tacos

Seared Buffalo chicken sausage meets bleu cheese, bacon, and red onion in these crispy, easy-to-make tacos.
Hatch Chile Turkey Panini

Hatch chile-infused turkey and cheese meld with spinach and red onions in this easy panini topped with blistered shishito peppers.
Bacon, Tomato & Triple Cheese Grilled Cheese

This Grilled Cheese with Bacon & tomatoes is made with three different cheeses. A.K.A. all the cheesy deliciousness you need. You'll probably want a napkin.
Santa Fe Turkey Crostini

Inspired by the flavors of the Southwest, this crostini is full of seasonings like fire-roasted peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
Toasted Red Pepper Chicken Sandwich

Sweet red pepper mayo stars in this honey-grilled chicken sandwich you can whip up for a quick and easy lunch.
