Dietz & Watson

Garlic Roasted Broccoli with Parmesan Cheese
Broccoli is roasted with garlic and olive oil, then tossed with lemon juice and shaved parmesan cheese.
Green Bean Cheddar Casserole
This classic casserole with green beans, French-fried onions, and mushroom soup is even better with sharp Cheddar cheese.
Ham and Cheese Egg Bake
Chopped deli ham and strips of cheese create layers of flavor in this baked egg casserole.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic Cheddar and Bacon
Mashed potatoes with Cheddar and cream cheese, sour cream, and bacon make a rich, delicious side dish.
Originals Oven Roasted Turkey Cucumber Roll-Ups
From school lunches to an office snack, these low carb Cucumber Turkey Roll-ups will quickly become a favorite protein-packed snack.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Teriyaki chicken is served in a bowl with avocado, cucumber, soybeans, and shiitake mushrooms atop brown rice and lettuce.
Sausage and Herb Stuffing
Chunks of chicken sausage add loads of flavor to this classic bread stuffing with sage.
Holiday Dinner Ham
This smoked and honey-glazed to perfection spiral cut dinner ham will be the savory centerpiece for your holiday table.
Crostini with Beef Tenderloin and Horseradish
Toasted bread rounds are topped with roast beef, zesty horseradish sauce, and curly frisee for a quick and delicious appetizer.
Prosciutto Bites with Mustard Creme Fraiche
Prosciutto Bites with Mustard Crème Fraîche are delicious, fancy, and easy to make.
Quinoa Salad with Winter Veggies and Buffalo Chicken Sausage
This hearty grain salad with browned sausage, carrots, and butternut squash is tossed with quinoa for a delicious all-in-one meal.
Stacked-High Roast Beef Sandwich
Peppered eye round and aged cheddar with horseradish spice up this savory sandwich. Stacked and served on sourdough, this layered masterpiece is a guaranteed fam favorite.