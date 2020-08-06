Leftover Candy Recipes

Got an extra-big haul from trick-or-treating? Put leftover treats to good use in these recipes for candy corn bark, snack mix, candy bar fudge, and candy bar cakes.

Halloween Candy Blondies

1
Transform your leftover Halloween candy into gooey blondie bars. These bars pair perfectly with ice cream or a hot or cold beverage of your choice.
By Sandra Garth

Crispy Rice Candy Corn Treats

8
A fun change to the usual gooey treats that we all love. Make some for the fall!
By willbake4shoes

Leftover Halloween Candy Brownies!

17
Scrumptious, soft, blonde brownie recipe filled with M&M's®, Butterfinger®, Reese's®, Hershey's®, and others! You will enjoy every bite! Feel free to use any variety of candy!
By pastrygoddess31797

Peanutty Candy Corn Cereal Bars

7
The salty taste of the peanuts and peanut butter mixes well with the sweetness of candy corn. A fast and easy treat for Halloween or Thanksgiving.

Milky Way® Cupcake Icing

73
This is an excellent icing that I use on my yellow cupcakes.
By House of Aqua

Snickers® Brownies

5
These brownies are a great way to use up some of that leftover Halloween candy! These are made with Snickers® bars, but you can substitute Milky Way® candy bars for a different variation.
By fabeveryday

Deep Fried Candy Bars

6
A Scotland favorite. Deep-fried candy bars such as Milky Way®, Snickers®, Mars® Bars, etc. We like Snickers® the best. A real treat! This recipe is my own variation. Enjoy!
By craftgal1

Chocolate Candy Bar Cake

267
I made this once for a family gathering and now everyone insists that it be at every gathering! It's so easy; you use a box cake mix! For chopping the chocolate bars, I put them in the freezer, then hit them with a hammer while still in the wrapper
By NOUELLETTE

Chocolate Rice Pudding

18
A very quick and creamy dessert that can be made with leftover rice from last night's dinner.
By Dannielle Lalonde

Broiler S'mores

52
I'll admit making s'mores over a campfire is the best method, but, if your living with a statewide burn ban and don't have a fireplace, this is a fabulous alternative. On the up side, this method does produce perfectly uniform, golden marshmallows.
By MPADEN

Spider Cupcakes

89
These are a huge hit with kids!
By Heatherly Noble

Easy Butter Fingers Candy

38
Sometimes I am embarrassed to tell people how easy this delicious candy is to make. It tastes very much like a famous crunchy peanut candy bar, and can be made in about 10 minutes (total time)! I like to buy a lot candy corn right after Halloween when it is on sale so it can be a very inexpensive candy to make. Sometimes I drizzle some melted milk chocolate on top of the semisweet chocolate after it's cooled just for decoration.
A versatile cake made with mashed potatoes and chocolate. Add 1 teaspoon each cinnamon and allspice for a chocolate spice cake!

More Leftover Candy Recipes

Candy Bar Pie II

14
Layers of chocolate, cream cheese, and nuts .... a crowd pleasing pie good for any occasion.
By Vickie

Trick or Treat Cheesecake

2
A rich treat that will get many compliments. You can add just about any candy bar combination. Let your imagination run wild. I used the Halloween cookies with orange filling; the flavor is still the same. Before serving, carefully remove sides of pan and place on a serving dish. I added candy corn on top before serving.
By luv2bake

Leftover Halloween Candy Cookies

2
Do you have tons of leftover Halloween candy bars to get rid of? You can use pretty much any chocolate candy bar: Snickers®, Milky Way®, Heath®, Almond Joy®, Rolos®, chocolate bars, etc. Whatever candy you use, these cookies will taste just like them!
By w

Chunky Halloween Candy Cookies

1
What do you do with all of that Halloween candy? Make these fabulous cookies of course! Leftover halloween candy and a chewy cookie recipe serve up quickly and taste oh-so-delicious. This also works great with Easter candy too.
By KMOMMYZ
