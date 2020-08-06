Leftover Candy Recipes

Halloween Candy Blondies
Transform your leftover Halloween candy into gooey blondie bars. These bars pair perfectly with ice cream or a hot or cold beverage of your choice.
Crispy Rice Candy Corn Treats
A fun change to the usual gooey treats that we all love. Make some for the fall!
Leftover Halloween Candy Brownies!
Scrumptious, soft, blonde brownie recipe filled with M&M's®, Butterfinger®, Reese's®, Hershey's®, and others! You will enjoy every bite! Feel free to use any variety of candy!
Peanutty Candy Corn Cereal Bars
The salty taste of the peanuts and peanut butter mixes well with the sweetness of candy corn. A fast and easy treat for Halloween or Thanksgiving.
Snickers® Brownies
These brownies are a great way to use up some of that leftover Halloween candy! These are made with Snickers® bars, but you can substitute Milky Way® candy bars for a different variation.
Deep Fried Candy Bars
A Scotland favorite. Deep-fried candy bars such as Milky Way®, Snickers®, Mars® Bars, etc. We like Snickers® the best. A real treat! This recipe is my own variation. Enjoy!
Chocolate Candy Bar Cake
I made this once for a family gathering and now everyone insists that it be at every gathering! It's so easy; you use a box cake mix! For chopping the chocolate bars, I put them in the freezer, then hit them with a hammer while still in the wrapper
Chocolate Rice Pudding
A very quick and creamy dessert that can be made with leftover rice from last night's dinner.
Broiler S'mores
I'll admit making s'mores over a campfire is the best method, but, if your living with a statewide burn ban and don't have a fireplace, this is a fabulous alternative. On the up side, this method does produce perfectly uniform, golden marshmallows.
Easy Butter Fingers Candy
Sometimes I am embarrassed to tell people how easy this delicious candy is to make. It tastes very much like a famous crunchy peanut candy bar, and can be made in about 10 minutes (total time)! I like to buy a lot candy corn right after Halloween when it is on sale so it can be a very inexpensive candy to make. Sometimes I drizzle some melted milk chocolate on top of the semisweet chocolate after it's cooled just for decoration.