Barley Soup Recipes

Wholesome barley is delicious in soup, and these top recipes for beef barley soup, vegetable barley soup, and more provide all you need to explore this ancient grain.

Beef Mushroom Barley Soup

118
Family favorite. It kind of turns into a type of stew as the barley soaks up much of the beef stock. Best part is that it gets better with age, so make plenty and enjoy throughout the week! It's always better the second day, so you might want to cook it one day, refrigerate it overnight, and then cook it again the next day.
By Wendellian

Beaker's Vegetable Barley Soup

983
Easy to make and delicious. Vegetable broth, barley, and lots of veggies make this soup hearty and filling. I use and recommend organic products. Please add a review if you make it. Enjoy!
By BEAKER1

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

1362
A chuck roast is cooked with barley and bay leaf in a slow cooker before it is cubed and added to a soup pot of simmering vegetables in a beef broth.
By MARGOC

Instant Pot® Hamburger Soup

96
Easy and delicious soup with a nice thickness. You can make it in the Instant Pot® or on the stovetop. When this cools, it will be very thick, but it thins out when reheated. Freezes very well.
By Angela Giannetti Snyder

Lamb Barley Soup

46
This is a hearty soup that is good for cold winter days. Lamb and vegetables are cooked in a beefy broth with chewy barley. You can add more vegetables if you like; this is very flexible. Serve by itself or with your favorite main dish.
By baker

Low 'N Slow Mushroom Barley Soup

18
This soup hits the spot all year 'round! Serve with soft warm rolls, and your family will be cheering!
By Leanne Cooke

Sausage Barley Soup

403
This is a nice soup recipe with a lot of texture and flavor. It is a welcome change for those weeks when there doesn't seem to be a lot of variety... and all 3 of my kids even loved it. This can also be cooked in a pan on the stove until the barley and carrot are tender, but I prefer the slow cooker method. The flavors seem to blend better.
By MRSARAB

Our 18 Best Barley Recipes to Help You Get to Know This Ancient Grain

New to this ancient grain? Try incorporating more barley into your diet with our best barley recipes. 
By Melanie Fincher

Tomato Barley Soup

263
I LOVE soup! This is one of my favorites. It has lots of vegetables and is full of flavor. I usually throw in some chopped cabbage. To make this a vegetarian recipe, use vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
By Nancy Olsen

Very Easy Mushroom Barley Soup

268
I love mushroom barley soup and I was originally making one that took about 3 hours to cook. This one is so simple and easy and takes a third of the time. If you like mushroom barley soup, you will really like this. It's perfect for a cold winter night.
By SANDI149

Hearty Hamburger Soup

561
A stick to your ribs thick and hearty soup, filling and very good. Easy and quick to make. A family favorite in our house! Serve with fresh biscuits.
By SHARILEE

Beef and Barley Soup III

112
This is what I consider the ultimate beef soup. Great on a frosty day. For beef stock, I use 2 1/2 quarts water and 6 teaspoons beef base. Also, use inexpensive red wine. No need for the good stuff here, and cheaper actually works better! Try with leftover pot roast.
By Barb Y
Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup
256
A slow cooker makes this the easiest recipe ever. It has become a regular family favorite. So much so, that I was requested to bring it to Christmas Eve dinner. I usually use leftover boneless beef short ribs.
Instant Pot® Beef And Barley Soup
15
Loaded with veggies, this is a stick-to-your-ribs soup cooked in the Instant Pot®. Serve with lots of crusty bread and enjoy!
Beef and Barley Soup I
26
Friendship Soup Mix in a Jar
184

Your friends and family will love you for this! A soup mix in a jar recipe you can give out as gifts!

