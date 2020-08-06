Barley Soup Recipes

Family favorite. It kind of turns into a type of stew as the barley soaks up much of the beef stock. Best part is that it gets better with age, so make plenty and enjoy throughout the week! It's always better the second day, so you might want to cook it one day, refrigerate it overnight, and then cook it again the next day.
This is a hearty soup that is good for cold winter days. Lamb and vegetables are cooked in a beefy broth with chewy barley. You can add more vegetables if you like; this is very flexible. Serve by itself or with your favorite main dish.
This is a nice soup recipe with a lot of texture and flavor. It is a welcome change for those weeks when there doesn't seem to be a lot of variety... and all 3 of my kids even loved it. This can also be cooked in a pan on the stove until the barley and carrot are tender, but I prefer the slow cooker method. The flavors seem to blend better.
I LOVE soup! This is one of my favorites. It has lots of vegetables and is full of flavor. I usually throw in some chopped cabbage. To make this a vegetarian recipe, use vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
I love mushroom barley soup and I was originally making one that took about 3 hours to cook. This one is so simple and easy and takes a third of the time. If you like mushroom barley soup, you will really like this. It's perfect for a cold winter night.
This is what I consider the ultimate beef soup. Great on a frosty day. For beef stock, I use 2 1/2 quarts water and 6 teaspoons beef base. Also, use inexpensive red wine. No need for the good stuff here, and cheaper actually works better! Try with leftover pot roast.
A slow cooker makes this the easiest recipe ever. It has become a regular family favorite. So much so, that I was requested to bring it to Christmas Eve dinner. I usually use leftover boneless beef short ribs.
We are remodeling the kitchen and getting very hungry for food again so I got out the slow cooker and made this soup. It's perfect when you do not have a lot of time. Since you can get soup bones that contain little fat, this soup is nearly fat-free. When the soup is cooled there is no visible fat at the surface.
I've seen a lot of recipes for this soup; however, my mother-in-law adds tomato paste for a bit of a different flavour and she doesn't add any lentils or beans. It's thick, filling, and delicious, and you could make it vegetarian by using vegetable stock.
I tinkered with a few recipes and came up with this one. I have tinkered with this recipe and added celery once and leeks another time, for me all it did was add to the chunkiness, not the flavor; but that's really up to your preference.
Thick, hearty, and full of flavor--the best oxtail soup you'll ever eat! Lots of prep and takes a long time to cook, but well worth the effort. Great served in deep bowls with fresh hot bread and a glass of red wine Also great reheated, if you have any left over, that is!
I miss my Grandparents dearly. Grandpa loved to cook while Grandma knitted on the sofa. This helps brings them back to me. This recipe was one of my favorites growing up. It's an old-fashioned, slow-cooking, lick-the-bowl, stick-to-your-ribs type of soup. The family loves it. It's traditional at holiday time with a nice slice of rye bread to dip in it.