Slider Recipes

I was in a hurry and needed something quick. I wanted sliders, and I love putting onions on everything. I was thinking of what else I could add when I remembered bacon makes everything better! I made these quickly and they came out great.
I liked these that a local restaurant chain made so much, I came up with my own take on this. Blackened chicken with a chipotle aioli and caramelized onion just complement each other well. These are good mini-sized or meal-sized. It's easy to prep ingredients ahead of time and just cook the chicken when you are ready. For large sandwiches, cut each chicken breast into 2 pieces.
If you are from the Chicago area, you have heard of White Castle® hamburgers. I believe down south they are Krystal®. This is the closest I have come to the real deal. Serve each with American cheese, dill pickle slices, and Dusseldorf mustard. Enjoy!
A proper Philly cheesesteak is hard to make at home, as you need a professional meat slicer and a very hot flat top grill. But with this baked slider method, your average home cook can achieve something very close to the original. Plus, the small rolls make me feel like a big man. Speaking of feeling like a giant, football season is upon us, and I can't think of a better sandwich to make for your buddies coming over to watch the game! Garnish with chives.
Quick, easy, and fun way to get acquainted with lamb! This recipe is best if domestic lamb is used, as it is much more mild and flavorful than imported lamb. The spices are the typical spices used in Mediterranean cooking of lamb. Makes 2-ounce patties.
A real-deal beef slider isn't just a tiny hamburger, which is what you get at the vast majority of restaurants. To be authentic, it has to be steamed over a bed of onions, bread, and all. You can change up the toppings, but I love them best with the traditional pickles and onions.
If you like hot chicken, you'll love these mini sliders. The waffles are slightly sweet and pair perfectly with the salty chicken and spicy sauce. Dill pickles and slaw add tang and crunch, delivering the perfect bite. They're easy to make and I promise, they'll be the hit of the party! A fun addition to a brunch menu, and great for a football party alongside an ice cold beer.
If you want to kick up your regular burger a few notches and get more dinner-table approval grunts, this is a sure thing. Juicy, super-flavourful, and can be an appetizer (sliders) or full sized burgers. Pour a glass of wine and indulge! Enjoy!
These juicy and tender mini pork burgers are awesome any time of the year, but keep them in mind for game day or tailgating food. We like them topped with red onion, a slice of sharp Cheddar, and served with a frosty mug of beer.
Sloppy, melty goodness. Usually I make these roast beef sliders without the flour to thicken the broth into a gravy, so you can absolutely do it without the flour and just strain the meat before putting on the sliders and then use the sauce like an au jus to dip in on the side, but I preferred these with the meaty gravy. Reminded me of a grown up Sloppy Joe. Yum!
A perfectly balanced pocket of vegetarian Buffalo delight. Great for parties or potlucks with people who can't eat meat but still want something packed with flavor. Flaxseed or barley tempeh work best. Choose a good brand of pitas that will hold together.