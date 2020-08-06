Slider Recipes

Mini burger and slider recipes, quick to make and easy to hold, showcase fun flavors in a two-bite package. These trusted mini burger and slider recipes will get your creative juices flowing.

Community Picks

Barbeque Bacon Sliders

2
I was in a hurry and needed something quick. I wanted sliders, and I love putting onions on everything. I was thinking of what else I could add when I remembered bacon makes everything better! I made these quickly and they came out great.
By Ben Pen

Bar Chicks - Blackened Chicken Sliders

14
I liked these that a local restaurant chain made so much, I came up with my own take on this. Blackened chicken with a chipotle aioli and caramelized onion just complement each other well. These are good mini-sized or meal-sized. It's easy to prep ingredients ahead of time and just cook the chicken when you are ready. For large sandwiches, cut each chicken breast into 2 pieces.
By Christina S Wall

Turkey Sliders

30
Mini turkey burgers made with goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes! This recipe makes great regular sized burgers, too!
By sonia

Slider-Style Mini Burgers

1010
These remind me of my favorite fast food restaurant's little burgers! Perfect appetizer to bring to a party!

Almost White Castle® Hamburgers

134
If you are from the Chicago area, you have heard of White Castle® hamburgers. I believe down south they are Krystal®. This is the closest I have come to the real deal. Serve each with American cheese, dill pickle slices, and Dusseldorf mustard. Enjoy!
By Frank David

Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders

184
Tasty ham and cheese sliders with Hawaiian rolls and poppy seed sauce.
By Susan Gee

Cheeseburger Sliders

11
Oven-baked cheeseburger sliders.
By Ashley DeStefano

Cuban Sliders

5
Mini Cuban sandwiches on sweet Hawaiian rolls are a quick and perfect appetizer.
By jessicabroderick

Mini Crescent Roll Burgers

28
Something different! These are great as appetizers or snacks! I make these for a meal! Kids love them!
By naylor1234

Baked Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

14
A proper Philly cheesesteak is hard to make at home, as you need a professional meat slicer and a very hot flat top grill. But with this baked slider method, your average home cook can achieve something very close to the original. Plus, the small rolls make me feel like a big man. Speaking of feeling like a giant, football season is upon us, and I can't think of a better sandwich to make for your buddies coming over to watch the game! Garnish with chives.
By Chef John

Banh Mi Sliders

1
Vietnamese-inspired pork and beef banh mi sliders. Spread with Sriracha-cilantro aioli and top with daikon cucumber relish and pickled carrots.
By Bryan Buerkle

Asian Turkey Sliders

5
This is an simple, healthy, and very tasty meal that my whole family loves.
By pkraus
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Slider-Style Mini Burgers
1014
"Made these for a party and everyone raved! Hubby said they tasted just like White Castle burgers!" – kbd
Lamb Sliders
9
"Loved everything about these; perfect as written!" – Soup Loving Nicole
Chef John's Beef Sliders
54
Grilled Chicken Pineapple Sliders
125
Share-Worthy Slider Recipes
Spicy Teriyaki Spam® and Pineapple on a Hawaiian Roll(
1
Baked Ham and Cheese Sliders
915

These baked ham and cheese sliders are a quick and easy appetizer for any party.

More Slider Recipes

Mini Cheeseburgers

60
These yummy mini cheeseburgers are topped with cheese and ketchup and served over rice or noodles.
By Donelle

Lamb Sliders

9
Quick, easy, and fun way to get acquainted with lamb! This recipe is best if domestic lamb is used, as it is much more mild and flavorful than imported lamb. The spices are the typical spices used in Mediterranean cooking of lamb. Makes 2-ounce patties.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders

12
Sink your teeth into these Carolina-style Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders with creamy coleslaw on a delicious sweet roll bun.
By Reynolds KitchensR
Sponsored By Reynolds Wrap

Hawaiian Roast Beef Sliders

These Hawaiian beef sliders feature thinly sliced, deli roast beef coated in an Asian-inspired sauce, Provolone cheese, and pineapple tidbits.
By Bibi

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

52
Just like the mini burgers, but with a Buffalo style twist. Great for football parties, these are so simple to make!
By Mmmmichele

Beef Sliders

1
A real-deal beef slider isn't just a tiny hamburger, which is what you get at the vast majority of restaurants. To be authentic, it has to be steamed over a bed of onions, bread, and all. You can change up the toppings, but I love them best with the traditional pickles and onions.
By Brian Genest

Mini Hot Chicken and Waffle Sliders

If you like hot chicken, you'll love these mini sliders. The waffles are slightly sweet and pair perfectly with the salty chicken and spicy sauce. Dill pickles and slaw add tang and crunch, delivering the perfect bite. They're easy to make and I promise, they'll be the hit of the party! A fun addition to a brunch menu, and great for a football party alongside an ice cold beer.
By Nicolemcmom

Burrata Chicken Sliders

Burrata adds extra creamy goodness to grilled chicken sliders.
By BelGioioso Cheese

Juicy Gourmet Burger Sliders

5
If you want to kick up your regular burger a few notches and get more dinner-table approval grunts, this is a sure thing. Juicy, super-flavourful, and can be an appetizer (sliders) or full sized burgers. Pour a glass of wine and indulge! Enjoy!
By CoachJen

Ground Turkey Sliders

This is a tasty, fun, and quick recipe for ground turkey sliders... good for parties. Serve with sliced tomato and lettuce, or by itself.
By Chef Gene

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sliders

3
These burgers are soft and moist. They can also be formed to make larger burgers. Serve with blue cheese dressing for a nice touch. Use more wing sauce for a hotter, more spicy burger.
By fsindoni

Pork Burger Sliders with Peach-Tarragon Aioli

These juicy and tender mini pork burgers are awesome any time of the year, but keep them in mind for game day or tailgating food. We like them topped with red onion, a slice of sharp Cheddar, and served with a frosty mug of beer.
By lutzflcat

Spicy Roast Beef Sliders

Sloppy, melty goodness. Usually I make these roast beef sliders without the flour to thicken the broth into a gravy, so you can absolutely do it without the flour and just strain the meat before putting on the sliders and then use the sauce like an au jus to dip in on the side, but I preferred these with the meaty gravy. Reminded me of a grown up Sloppy Joe. Yum!
By Cindylee Bloomer

Marinara-Parmesan Meatball Sliders

Marinara and Parmesan cheese top these easy meatball sliders.
By thedailygourmet

Southwestern Breakfast Sliders

These breakfast sandwiches are a modified version of a Western omelet served on slider buns.
By lutzflcat

Buffalo Tempeh Sliders

2
A perfectly balanced pocket of vegetarian Buffalo delight. Great for parties or potlucks with people who can't eat meat but still want something packed with flavor. Flaxseed or barley tempeh work best. Choose a good brand of pitas that will hold together.
By tschieggm

Honey-Chipotle Chicken Sliders

Sweet and tangy chipotle chicken sliders.
By CAL

Deconstructed Big Mac®

A deconstructed Big Mac® served on salad leaves with cheese and tomatoes.
By LaDonna Langwell

Taco Shredded Beef Sliders

Assorted toppings like sliced avocado, shredded cheese, crema Mexicana, black olives, and jalapeño elevate this shredded beef to a perfect slider suitable for the big game day.
By thedailygourmet

Breakfast Sliders with Corned Beef and Eggs

2
These breakfast sliders are a great use for leftover corned beef.
By lutzflcat

Mock Sliders

5
These will do when you can't get the real thing. Cocktail sandwiches are filled with a creamy, flavorful corned beef mixture and topped with a pickle.
By Peg
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com