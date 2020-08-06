Chili Recipes

Whether it's white chicken chili, a spicy beef chili, or just something for the slow cooker, you'll find hundreds of chili recipes that will suit any mood.

Community Picks

Simple Turkey Chili

2275
Flavorful turkey chili made with kidney beans and many wonderful spices.
By Amanda Ingraham

Pork Chili Verde (Green Pork Chili)

110
This chili verde was one of the first recipes I ever learned. It comes out great even if you don't brown the meat, but I think doing so always adds extra flavor so I usually do it.

White Bean Chicken Breast Chili

115
I love a hearty beef chili as much as the next guy, but once in a while there's nothing wrong with going over to the light side and enjoying an equally comforting bowl of white bean and chicken chili.

The Best Toppings for Every Style of Chili

Find the perfect pairings for your reds, whites, and greens.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

16 Side Dishes That Go Great With Chili

By Melanie Fincher

Award Winning Chili

507
This delicious chili took 2nd place at our local chili cook-off! Bet you can't eat just one bowl. If it is too thick, add water 1/4 cup at a time until you reach desired consistency. Even better tasting the second day!

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili

448
The extra step of roasting the sweet potatoes really concentrates the sweet, earthy flavors and gives the starchy chunks a marvelously meaty texture.

Cincinnati Chili I

488
An unusual chili, with cinnamon, cloves, and even chocolate!
By MARBALET

The Ultimate Chili

469
Easy recipe with little preparation time. This can also be made with ground turkey, and it tastes even better the next day!

Pumpkin Turkey Chili

1106
Absolutely delicious. I know it doesn't sound appetizing, but it's unbelievable how tasty it is, and so easy too!
By SOMEONESWT

Jeff's Hot Dog Chili

368
A simple beanless beef chili served on a hot dog bun, ready in 30 minutes.
By orion3

Green Enchilada Pork Chili

61
A delicious, Mexican-inspired green pork chili. When garnished with fresh tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips this is a hearty meal with a tangy and spicy finish.
By Jason N - Home Chef
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Awesome Cookoff-Winning Chilis
These recipes are the chili cook-off champions! And they could be your ticket to a blue ribbon, too.
10 Quick and Easy Chilis
These recipes are all ready to eat in half an hour or less.
21 Top Chili Recipes for Beef, Pork, Chicken, or Turkey
Creamy White Chili
1242
Emily's Chipotle Chili
113
Top-Rated Chili Recipes That Are Anything But Basic
Best Damn Chili
613

A spicy ground beef chili with an assortment of sweet and hot peppers for a crowd-pleasing meal.

More Chili Recipes

Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

1610
This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day. Great topped with Cheddar cheese, crushed corn chips, and a dollop of sour cream.
By LauraKKH
Sponsored By MyPlate

Slow Cooker Chili II

962
Hearty chili made in a slow cooker is an easy recipe for weeknight dinners.
By Allrecipes Member

White Chili with Ground Turkey

1285
A great alternative to regular chili. This dish has a unique taste that even the pickiest eater will enjoy. Make sure you spice this one to taste! Garnish with cheese, salsa, sour cream and cilantro leaves, and serve with rolled tortillas on the side.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy White Chicken Chili

210
This white chicken chili recipe uses cannellini beans and diced chicken breasts in a chicken broth base.
By EPHESIS

Easy Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Chili

17
Hearty chicken chili with a bit of zip from RO*TEL® tomatoes. Cream cheese makes it richer and creamier than a standard broth-based white chicken chili. Super easy to assemble - just throw everything in the slow cooker. This one will stand out in the crowd at any chili cook-off/tasting. It is brought to our neighborhood chili tasting each year and is the first one gone every year! Serve topped with green onions, cilantro, and shredded Cheddar cheese, if desired.
By bradysmom

Creamy White Chili

1152
This is the best chili recipe I have ever had! It is so delicious and everyone raves about how good it tastes. Don't count on leftovers!

Authentic Cincinnati Chili

251
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
By Melissa Hamilton

It's Chili by George!!

3187
Can be made on the stove or in the slow cooker. It's quick, easy and so good.
Sponsored By Walmart

Award Winning Chili Con Carne

124
This chili recipe is many years in the making and I have won several awards with it. I think you'll be pleased with it. You can alter it to your own spice levels to achieve your perfect chili. Garnish with shredded mozzarella cheese, and use corn chips for dipping.
By CHEFJIMMY

My Chili

1314
This is the easiest chili recipe, and it is delicious and sure to please everyone. Using home canned tomatoes gives the best flavor, but is not necessary. Enjoy.

Easy White Chili

491
A very tasty, somewhat spicy, variation of chili that uses chicken. I like to serve it with sweet corn bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Brown Bean Chowder

37
This bean chowder is similar to chili. It's one of the most popular dishes at Tulsa Public Schools. Those of us growing up in the 60's and 70's remember it fondly as a favorite treat. A real stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. Tradition dictates that it is served with cinnamon rolls. This was given to me by my grandmother who was a dietician/cook for over 40 years.
By Tonysgirl

Grandma's Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

964
This is a simple crowd pleasing recipe that can sit in a slow cooker until it is time to serve.
By sellitman

Easy Chili I

401
If you like spicy and hot you will love this. It will make you say 'yum yum'!

Homemade Chili

32
Homemade chili with kidney beans and green chile peppers made in a slow cooker.
By healthy girl

Quick Chili I

538
Easy chili with beans can be made as mild or spicy as desired. It's even better the next day.
By Allrecipes Member

Debdoozie's Blue Ribbon Chili

3400
This is the tastiest, easiest chili recipe you'll ever find. I recommend serving it with sliced jalapeno chile peppers and crackers or cornbread.

White Bean Chicken Chili

1309
This recipe was passed down from a friend, and now it is one of our favorites! It's great to make whenever there is left over chicken or turkey around! We pray for colder weather in California just so we can make this soup! You can substitute additional diced tomatoes for the tomatillos. If you would like the soup to be spicier, you can add some red chili flakes or salsa. Serve with these toppings for people to choose from: limes, cilantro, cheese, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips.

Mile High Green Chili

103
Green chili is a Colorado favorite, it's always a crowd pleaser when we have out-of-state visitors. Roasting your veggies first gives this recipe a deeper level of flavor. This can be served over rice as a main course, stuffed in enchiladas, or over potatoes and eggs.
By chefclaudiesel

Black Bean Chili

343
A chili that is best when prepared with fresh vegetables, but still delicious with canned or frozen. Serve by itself or over rice.
By JANED

Award-Winning White Chicken Chili

170
This chili is a family favorite! It has won several chili competitions and is a definite crowd-pleaser!
By Rjcunigan

Hearty Vegan Slow-Cooker Chili

147
Makes 10-15 servings. This recipe can be adjusted according to your taste preferences, so you can leave out undesirable ingredients or add others that appeal to you (like mushrooms). I add ingredients just to bulk up the heartiness and color palate of the chili, but feel free to just use a few green peppers or same-colored zucchinis as you desire. By the end, you just want everything to be hearty, moist, and flavored -- mess around with it as you go! I would say to serve it with shredded cheese and corn chips, but then it's no longer 'vegan.' : )
By Grete

Slow Cooker 3-Bean Chili

78
This is so easy and so tasty. Freezes great for meals later in the week. If you want it a little thinner add an extra can of tomato sauce. Also the green chiles are not hot but add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid of them.
By lmyrato

Creamy Keto Taco Soup with Ground Beef

95
This keto-friendly, low-carb, Southwestern taco soup is full of ground beef, cream cheese, heavy cream, and spices. Freezing is not recommended.
By nicolewukber12
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com