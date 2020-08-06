Chili Recipes

This delicious chili took 2nd place at our local chili cook-off! Bet you can't eat just one bowl. If it is too thick, add water 1/4 cup at a time until you reach desired consistency. Even better tasting the second day!
A great alternative to regular chili. This dish has a unique taste that even the pickiest eater will enjoy. Make sure you spice this one to taste! Garnish with cheese, salsa, sour cream and cilantro leaves, and serve with rolled tortillas on the side.
Hearty chicken chili with a bit of zip from RO*TEL® tomatoes. Cream cheese makes it richer and creamier than a standard broth-based white chicken chili. Super easy to assemble - just throw everything in the slow cooker. This one will stand out in the crowd at any chili cook-off/tasting. It is brought to our neighborhood chili tasting each year and is the first one gone every year! Serve topped with green onions, cilantro, and shredded Cheddar cheese, if desired.
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
This chili recipe is many years in the making and I have won several awards with it. I think you'll be pleased with it. You can alter it to your own spice levels to achieve your perfect chili. Garnish with shredded mozzarella cheese, and use corn chips for dipping.
This bean chowder is similar to chili. It's one of the most popular dishes at Tulsa Public Schools. Those of us growing up in the 60's and 70's remember it fondly as a favorite treat. A real stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. Tradition dictates that it is served with cinnamon rolls. This was given to me by my grandmother who was a dietician/cook for over 40 years.
This recipe was passed down from a friend, and now it is one of our favorites! It's great to make whenever there is left over chicken or turkey around! We pray for colder weather in California just so we can make this soup! You can substitute additional diced tomatoes for the tomatillos. If you would like the soup to be spicier, you can add some red chili flakes or salsa. Serve with these toppings for people to choose from: limes, cilantro, cheese, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
Green chili is a Colorado favorite, it's always a crowd pleaser when we have out-of-state visitors. Roasting your veggies first gives this recipe a deeper level of flavor. This can be served over rice as a main course, stuffed in enchiladas, or over potatoes and eggs.
Makes 10-15 servings. This recipe can be adjusted according to your taste preferences, so you can leave out undesirable ingredients or add others that appeal to you (like mushrooms). I add ingredients just to bulk up the heartiness and color palate of the chili, but feel free to just use a few green peppers or same-colored zucchinis as you desire. By the end, you just want everything to be hearty, moist, and flavored -- mess around with it as you go! I would say to serve it with shredded cheese and corn chips, but then it's no longer 'vegan.' : )
This is so easy and so tasty. Freezes great for meals later in the week. If you want it a little thinner add an extra can of tomato sauce. Also the green chiles are not hot but add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid of them.