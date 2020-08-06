Chili Recipes

Hearty Vegan Slow-Cooker Chili

Rating: 4.5 stars 147

Makes 10-15 servings. This recipe can be adjusted according to your taste preferences, so you can leave out undesirable ingredients or add others that appeal to you (like mushrooms). I add ingredients just to bulk up the heartiness and color palate of the chili, but feel free to just use a few green peppers or same-colored zucchinis as you desire. By the end, you just want everything to be hearty, moist, and flavored -- mess around with it as you go! I would say to serve it with shredded cheese and corn chips, but then it's no longer 'vegan.' : )