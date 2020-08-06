Potato Leftovers Recipes

Delicious salmon cakes made with potatoes and the added color of red bell pepper and green onion. I came up with the idea for this recipe out of pure laziness. I didn't want to wait for potatoes to boil! It turned out great and definitely became the overall favorite. I enjoy a simple garlic mayonnaise to accompany the cakes but you can pretty much use whatever you desire.
I had something like this at a restaurant last night and I had to try to duplicate it at home! It reminds me of a perogies! I think that this recipe can really be played up with just about anything you like with potatoes! This can be a super fast meal if you use the heat and serve bacon and premade mashed potatoes!
Mashed potato pizza is a pizza using mashed potatoes instead of sauce. I modeled it after a pizza I had at Willoughby Brewing Company, if you like this one, try the original! You can use any toppings you like on your baked potatoes, this is how I like it. Bon Appetite!
This recipe is a really nice way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. If you like you could fry the hashbrowns up and then freeze them in airtight bags. You can pop them in the toaster to reheat them! An easy breakfast!
Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
This recipe is great to use up leftover ham from holiday dinners. It is warm and hearty and is very easy to make in your slow cooker. I love that the potatoes stay a nice, firm texture and yet are perfectly done. This chowder goes great with some cheesy biscuits or crescent rolls right out of the oven!
This recipe was created from our mound of leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving! It's so easy and delicious! Even my picky son that eats only 15 things had 5 pancakes! Drizzle a bit more sesame oil over the pancakes for that extra splash of flavor. Great as a side dish to anything, and another alternative to potato latkes!
This is a great recipe for leftover mashed potatoes. I never liked reheated mashed potatoes, but if you fry them in a pan as a potato pancake, they taste delicious. You might need to adjust the ingredients depending on how much mashed potatoes you have left over.
The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.
This is a great, easy to make, and nutritious casserole. You can add some macaroni pasta or try seasoning the potatoes before you bake. Put this dish in the freezer and bake whenever you're too lazy to cook! Can also be made with leftover cooked chicken.
This is an awesome recipe that I got from my coworker. It can be modified in many ways, including for the slow cooker. It's a simple meal of things you often already have on hand that really sticks to the bones, and it can also be a fun way to use up some leftovers.
This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham! Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part.