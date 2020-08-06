Potato Leftovers Recipes

Leftover potatoes have so many uses. Try these trusted recipes for potato pancakes, potato salad, hash, potato casseroles, and soups.

Ellen Szaller's Mashed Potato Pancakes

40
Your search for hard-to-find good potato pancakes is now over. These are good old homemade ones that are slightly sweet, and very very moist.
By Ellen Szaller

Leftover Roast Beef Hash

17
Our family always has leftover roast beef and this recipe is a great way to finish it up!
By IVPLAY

Baked Potato Soup I

2278
This soup incorporates pre-baked cubes of potato with onion, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream in a milk soup base which has been thickened with a roux.
By Ellen Szaller

Shredded Potato Salmon Cakes

67
Delicious salmon cakes made with potatoes and the added color of red bell pepper and green onion. I came up with the idea for this recipe out of pure laziness. I didn't want to wait for potatoes to boil! It turned out great and definitely became the overall favorite. I enjoy a simple garlic mayonnaise to accompany the cakes but you can pretty much use whatever you desire.
By NATHALIE1

Mashed Potato Quesadilla

95
I had something like this at a restaurant last night and I had to try to duplicate it at home! It reminds me of a perogies! I think that this recipe can really be played up with just about anything you like with potatoes! This can be a super fast meal if you use the heat and serve bacon and premade mashed potatoes!
By MrsB

Potato Croquettes

57
A great use for leftover mashed potato. Great for dinner with a garden salad.
By PETER GERRY

Starkey's Mashed Potato Pizza

27
Mashed potato pizza is a pizza using mashed potatoes instead of sauce. I modeled it after a pizza I had at Willoughby Brewing Company, if you like this one, try the original! You can use any toppings you like on your baked potatoes, this is how I like it. Bon Appetite!
By Eric Starkey

Hot Dog a la Potato

98
This is so easy, so cheap, and filling. It is great for first time cooks, and what to do with leftover mashed potatoes. Kids can make these. You can easily make these in a microwave too.
By Deb Paul

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

415
Easter and Christmas leftover ham is baked in a cheesy casserole with potatoes and a simple cream sauce. Your family is sure to love this leftover makeover.
By SweetT

Homemade Hashbrowns

61
This recipe is a really nice way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. If you like you could fry the hashbrowns up and then freeze them in airtight bags. You can pop them in the toaster to reheat them! An easy breakfast!
By bluebayou

Bubble 'n' Squeak

209
Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
By DOREENF

Slow Cooked Ham and Potato Chowder

This recipe is great to use up leftover ham from holiday dinners. It is warm and hearty and is very easy to make in your slow cooker. I love that the potatoes stay a nice, firm texture and yet are perfectly done. This chowder goes great with some cheesy biscuits or crescent rolls right out of the oven!
By JenLove198
My Crispy Mashed Potato Pancake
"Using leftover mashed potatoes and just a few basic ingredients, you can fry up this delightful and inexpensive dish in a snap." – LINDASGARDENSIDE
Ham Cups and Eggs
"My family loves this meal. It is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. Add some Hollandaise sauce, and it's almost eggs Benedict." – Chef Ernie
Ham Cake-ettes
92
Clever Uses for Leftover Mashed Potatoes
Leftover Baked Potato Recipes
How to Turn Leftover Mashed Potatoes Into Doughnuts
Shredded Potato Quiche
151

Quiche with crunchy potato crust. A good one dish meal and a great way to use leftovers. You may also use 1 cup chopped vegetables of your choosing, such as onions, peppers, broccoli or tomatoes, etc.

More Potato Leftovers Recipes

Fried Mashed Potato Cakes

8
Fried mashed potato patties. Yummy!
By Vinniemama

Irish Boxty

119
Boxty is a traditional Irish dish made of potatoes. An old Irish rhyme goes: 'Boxty on the griddle, boxty on the pan; if you can't make boxty, you'll never get a man'.
By Brooke Elizabeth

Scallion Mashed Potato Pancakes

1
This recipe was created from our mound of leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving! It's so easy and delicious! Even my picky son that eats only 15 things had 5 pancakes! Drizzle a bit more sesame oil over the pancakes for that extra splash of flavor. Great as a side dish to anything, and another alternative to potato latkes!
By Leslie Goldsmith

Potato Soup

174
This recipe is in 'my head,' but easy to make. My family loves homemade soups of all types.
By HEDDO

American Shepherd's Pie

493
This is an 'Americanized' version of that old standard, Shepherd's Pie. My family loves it! You can prepare your mashed potatoes as you normally would -- adding butter, milk, sour cream, whatever!
By EEYOREASIL

Leftover Mashed Potato Pancakes

10
This is a great recipe for leftover mashed potatoes. I never liked reheated mashed potatoes, but if you fry them in a pan as a potato pancake, they taste delicious. You might need to adjust the ingredients depending on how much mashed potatoes you have left over.
By Karin50

Irish Potato Farls

53
The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.
By Ita

Ham, Potato and Broccoli Casserole

281
This is a great, easy to make, and nutritious casserole. You can add some macaroni pasta or try seasoning the potatoes before you bake. Put this dish in the freezer and bake whenever you're too lazy to cook! Can also be made with leftover cooked chicken.
By SURELEE

Irish Potato Cake

29
Old potato cake recipe of my grandmother's. Good served with fruit.
By nanniesue

Ham and Cabbage Casserole

2
This ham and cabbage casserole recipe is a great way to use up leftover ham. Serve with a salad and biscuits to complete your meal.
By Bibi

Ultimate Breakfast Casserole

274
The ultimate quick and easy breakfast casserole when feeding guests or when you want to impress!
By Ellen Szaller

Fried Bologna Casserole

55
Kids love this casserole as well as adults!
By Jenn

Poor Man's Pie

23
This is an awesome recipe that I got from my coworker. It can be modified in many ways, including for the slow cooker. It's a simple meal of things you often already have on hand that really sticks to the bones, and it can also be a fun way to use up some leftovers.
By KatieDarling

Potato Chip Chicken Casserole

132
This is a chicken casserole with a crispy crunchy potato chip topping. It is easy to make and tastes wonderful.
By PAULADONNIELLE

Easy Slow Cooker Cheesy Potato Soup with Ham

58
This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham! Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part.
By fabeveryday

Peanut Butter Potato Candy

61
This potato candy is made from mashed potatoes with a layer of peanut butter rolled into the middle. It is super easy to make and uses every day ingredients.
By Brandi Rose

Baked Corn Beef Hash

11
Layered ingredients baked in the oven make for an easy, quick and tasty meal that's good for those long cold winter nights.
By Wenchpie

Herbed Chicken Shepherd's Pie

11
Green beans, chicken, herbs, a creamy sauce, and mashed potatoes are the foundation of this variation of a classic comfort food. I have made this my wife and for her family and all have enjoyed it.
By Catman-do
