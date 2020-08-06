Stuffing and Dressing Recipes

Find recipes for bread stuffing, cornbread dressing, oyster stuffing, wild rice stuffing, or your favorite from our top-rated collection.

Staff Picks

Instant Pot® Sausage Dressing

3
Trying to shuffle different dishes that require different cooking temperatures on the big day can be challenging. Save yourself oven space and some hassle this holiday season by letting your Instant Pot® do some of the work for you.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Grandma's Corn Bread Dressing

My grandmother often made this for my family at holidays and also just with good homemade meals. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have!
By Amy

Mom's Sausage and Cornbread Dressing

3
Here's a time-tested recipe for sausage and cornbread dressing that's worth the effort.
By 4620nellerd

Gluten Free Thanksgiving Stuffing

41
I needed to recreate a family favorite to work with my allergies. This is a perfect basic stuffing recipe. Delicious as is, or ripe for your favorite add-ins! No need to exclude anyone THIS holiday season!
By TessaDomesticDiva

Thanksgiving Bacon Stuffing

10
This stuffing recipe has been in my family for decades. How can you go wrong with bacon? Whether it be baked in muffins tins or right inside the turkey, this is sure to be a hit!
By Nickolasa

Pecan and Apricot Sourdough Bread Stuffing

24
This savory stuffing is a little tangy and a little sweet. And it's so easy to make that you won't have to wait for a holiday to enjoy this dish with your family.
By Chef John

Minnesota Real Wild Rice Stuffing

5
The nutty flavor of wild rice makes a great combo with dried apricots, pine nuts, and traditional ingredients. I combined some recipes and the result was eagerly consumed. When I made this I fully cooked the rice. This is a forgiving and flexible recipe. There are so many different things to add or substitute: walnuts, almonds, orange zest, dried cranberries, mushrooms, more bread, whatever you prefer.
By birdseed

How to Make Stuffing

Move over, turkey: we all know who the real star is here.
By Melanie Fincher

Cajun Turkey Stuffing

8
This is a rice and sausage stuffing that is always a hit. No one ever tires of eating this as leftovers - it doesn't even need any turkey to go with it to make a nice snack or meal. But stuff a turkey with it, and you have an excellent alternative to traditional bread stuffings. The recipe shown here is the huge Thanksgiving-day-with-tons-of-leftovers version. You can obviously cut it down proportionately for smaller meals. The original recipe, as I received it, called for addition of a couple of cans of shucked oysters, something not to my taste, but you can add this if you wish.
By STABIN

Leslie's Broccoli, Wild Rice, and Mushroom Stuffing

71
This is the only stuffing I ever make and it gets RAVES! Not only is it beautiful, it has a wonderful meld of flavors and textures. Want something different than a sage dressing? Try mine!
By Leslie Eickhoff-Davis
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Best of Allrecipes' Holiday Stuffings
We've collected classic, traditional stuffing recipes along with exciting and maybe even unexpected new taste combos. Give them a try!
Slow Cooker Stuffing
"This is an easy way to make 'extra' stuffing for a large crowd." – Gayle Wagner
Apple and Sausage Cornbread Stuffing
Easy Stuffing
21
Bread and Celery Stuffing
1133

More Stuffing and Dressing Recipes

Grandma's Corn Bread Dressing

665
Sage gives this corn bread dressing a wonderful aroma and flavor. You'll want to serve it year after year.
By Amy

Savannah Seafood Stuffing

82
This is a seafood stuffing that has been in my family for a while. We have never actually stuffed the bird with this to avoid the turkey having a 'fishy' taste. We tend to like our dressing very moist, but if you prefer a drier stuffing, only use half of the broth.
By TIANA1T

Pineapple Stuffing

295
A scrumptious pineapple and bread cube stuffing that is great as a side dish with ham. I often make this dish for the holidays.
By BBHEALY

Slow Cooker Stuffing

1876
This is an easy way to make 'extra' stuffing for a large crowd, saving stove space because it cooks in a slow cooker. Very tasty and moist!
By Amy

Homemade Bread Stuffing

28
This is a recipe that I have used for years, but with my own little tweaks added to it. Loved by all every time we make it. We usually double this recipe.
By Mary Guilds

Bread and Celery Stuffing

1133
An easy stuffing recipe for a 10 to 12 pound turkey.
By Carlota Chmielewski

Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing

3202
This Thanksgiving stuffing is fantastic! It is very flavorful and fresh-tasting. This recipe will stuff a 10-pound turkey (which serves six) plus extra. I replaced the usual pork sausage with much healthier turkey sausage. Other dried fruits may also be used in place of cranberries.
By Stacy M Polcyn

Chicken Dressing

26
This recipe came from my Grandmother and is a family tradition--a great dish which is eaten instead of stuffing here in the South.
By Amanda Rader

Stovetop Stuffing

Use Chef John's stovetop stuffing recipe this Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday when your oven is full.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Chicken Dressing

127
Slow cooker dressing made with chicken breast, cornbread, chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, eggs and onion -- and flavored with sage.
By Mindy McCoy

Old Fashioned Stuffing

137
This is my grandmother's old-fashioned bread stuffing recipe. It may be cooked as directed, or inside the turkey. It's enough to stuff a very large bird.
By LYNN BECKER

Air Fryer Stuffing Balls

1
These little gems have all the flavors of traditional stuffing but are made in the air fryer. Slightly crunchy on the outside with a soft interior. They can be made well in advance or frozen for future use. Feel free to customize these with your favorite seasonings.
By Bren

Sausage Stuffing

198
This stuffing has lots of flavor and is nice and moist. You can also change the ingredients to your liking. I quadruple this recipe and make the extra in my electric roaster, that's how much everyone loves it. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Amy

Best Sausage Stuffing

104
This stuffing has lots of flavor and is nice and moist. You can also change the ingredients to your liking. I quadruple this recipe and make the extra in my electric roaster, that's how much everyone loves it. This recipe is very adaptable, you can change it around anyway you like and it will still be delicious!
By MOMMY5

Mirliton

11
Mirliton (chayote) squash is the vegetable that is used to make this wonderful dressing. It's very popular here in Louisiana around the holidays.
By MOUNTMAN

Southern Cornbread Dressing

125
This is a delicious and easy dressing recipe using chicken. It can be moist or dry depending on the amount of broth used.
By Holly

Sour Cream Chicken and Stuffing

69
Skinless boneless chicken baked with a prepared stuffing mix and topped with a creamy sauce.
By Lorna Ewing

Momma's Cornbread Dressing

91
A pure country, Texas-style cornbread dressing.
By Amy

8 Spoon Bread Recipes That Turn Corn Into Comfort

Is spoon bread cornbread or is it casserole? It doesn't matter because it's downright delectable.
By Sarra Sedghi

Old Fashioned Giblet Stuffing

48
If you like an old fashioned stuffing, then this one's for you.
By BURPS

Traditional Rice Stuffing

4
My mother passed this recipe on to her daughters as it was passed on to her from her mother. It is a delicious alternative to traditional bread stuffing, and my family always requests it when a chicken or turkey is on the menu. It will be a stunning addition to your Sunday night dinner table. As with any good recipe, adjust the seasonings to your taste. This recipe quantity is for an approximately 5-pound chicken.
By Sheila Kampman

Grandma Dot's Stuffing Balls

12
This is my must-have recipe for Thanksgiving, passed down to me by my grandmother. These delicious stuffing balls are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. She always used white bread for this recipe, but I like to use a nutty whole wheat bread for a little extra flavor.
By carabakescupcakes

Do-Ahead Stuffing

25
This is a delicious stuffing recipe that can be made up to 3 days ahead. Just mix the ingredients together and store in the fridge.
By BETSY0511

Grandma Smith's New Brunswick-Style Turkey Stuffing

23
This moist and mellow recipe came from my mother-in-law to my husband from her family.
By juneb
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com