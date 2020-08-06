Stuffing and Dressing Recipes

Trying to shuffle different dishes that require different cooking temperatures on the big day can be challenging. Save yourself oven space and some hassle this holiday season by letting your Instant Pot® do some of the work for you.
I needed to recreate a family favorite to work with my allergies. This is a perfect basic stuffing recipe. Delicious as is, or ripe for your favorite add-ins! No need to exclude anyone THIS holiday season!
The nutty flavor of wild rice makes a great combo with dried apricots, pine nuts, and traditional ingredients. I combined some recipes and the result was eagerly consumed. When I made this I fully cooked the rice. This is a forgiving and flexible recipe. There are so many different things to add or substitute: walnuts, almonds, orange zest, dried cranberries, mushrooms, more bread, whatever you prefer.
This is a rice and sausage stuffing that is always a hit. No one ever tires of eating this as leftovers - it doesn't even need any turkey to go with it to make a nice snack or meal. But stuff a turkey with it, and you have an excellent alternative to traditional bread stuffings. The recipe shown here is the huge Thanksgiving-day-with-tons-of-leftovers version. You can obviously cut it down proportionately for smaller meals. The original recipe, as I received it, called for addition of a couple of cans of shucked oysters, something not to my taste, but you can add this if you wish.
This is a seafood stuffing that has been in my family for a while. We have never actually stuffed the bird with this to avoid the turkey having a 'fishy' taste. We tend to like our dressing very moist, but if you prefer a drier stuffing, only use half of the broth.
This Thanksgiving stuffing is fantastic! It is very flavorful and fresh-tasting. This recipe will stuff a 10-pound turkey (which serves six) plus extra. I replaced the usual pork sausage with much healthier turkey sausage. Other dried fruits may also be used in place of cranberries.
These little gems have all the flavors of traditional stuffing but are made in the air fryer. Slightly crunchy on the outside with a soft interior. They can be made well in advance or frozen for future use. Feel free to customize these with your favorite seasonings.
This stuffing has lots of flavor and is nice and moist. You can also change the ingredients to your liking. I quadruple this recipe and make the extra in my electric roaster, that's how much everyone loves it. This recipe is very adaptable, you can change it around anyway you like and it will still be delicious!
My mother passed this recipe on to her daughters as it was passed on to her from her mother. It is a delicious alternative to traditional bread stuffing, and my family always requests it when a chicken or turkey is on the menu. It will be a stunning addition to your Sunday night dinner table. As with any good recipe, adjust the seasonings to your taste. This recipe quantity is for an approximately 5-pound chicken.
This is my must-have recipe for Thanksgiving, passed down to me by my grandmother. These delicious stuffing balls are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. She always used white bread for this recipe, but I like to use a nutty whole wheat bread for a little extra flavor.