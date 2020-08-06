Thanksgiving Drinks Recipes

Warm drinks and fall punches to fill your cup on Thanksgiving.

Hot Buttered Rum Batter

This is THE batter to use for absolutely delicious and buttery Hot Buttered Rums! You can keep this in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By SHERIMA1

Cranberry Martini

87
I had this cranberry martini recipe at a holiday party and everyone loved it. The cranberry juice mixes nicely with the liquor. It's a perfect smooth drink.
By Ed Grivner

Apple Orchard Punch

497
This quick and easy punch would be delightful at a country wedding or any celebration. Champagne can be used instead of ginger ale for an adult punch.
By Michele O'Sullivan

How to Choose a Wine for Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is the one day to forget everything you know about wine.
By Carl Hanson

Pumpkin Cocktail

2
This drink tastes almost like a pumpkin nog, perfect for Thanksgiving!
By SweetJ

10 Hot Cocktails to Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

When hibernation weather hits, these are the steamy hot grown-up drinks you're going to want to snuggle up with.
By Vanessa Greaves

Hot Cinnamon Apple Brandy Cider

3
This sweet, delightful hot cinnamon apple brandy cider is spiced with freshly squeezed apple cider, cloves, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon!
By Culinary Envy

Autumn Apple Pie Cocktail

2
All the flavors of fall in a glass! Fireballu0026reg; whiskey, vanilla vodka, and sparkling apple cider make this a very refreshing drink. You can add sliced apples as a garnish or pomegranate seeds for a festive look! Perfect for Thanksgiving.
By voraciousgirl

Pomegranate Holiday Cocktail

1
This festive cocktail is perfect for Thanksgiving or any holiday.
By ERIKIM21

Spiked Caramel Apple Cider

1
Spiced rum and caramel ice cream topping bring new life to the classic drink, making it perfect for those chilly fall nights.
By Juliana Hale

10 Slow Cooker Drinks for Sublime Sipping

Your slow cooker is the difference between a good warm drink and a great warm drink.
By Sarra Sedghi

Apple Pie Moonshine

62
Great tasting apple pie in a jar but it does pack quite a kick if your not careful. The longer it sits in the fridge the better it seems to get. Makes a great gift.
By STASH
Grandma's Apple Pie 'Ala Mode' Moonshine

190
Delish!
By UNCHAINED

Apple Pie Shot

38
This is a mouthwatering vodka shot that tastes just like Mom's apple pie. Put entire shot in your mouth and swish back and forth a few times before swallowing.
By AGS63

Chocolate Bar Hot Chocolate

27
I wanted to use up some full-size chocolate bars leftover from Halloween and decided to make hot chocolate out of one. The result was fabulous!
By Duckball

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

31
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy

Coffee Liqueur

78
This is an easy recipe for making a coffee flavored liqueur. This can be used in any recipe that calls for coffee flavored liqueur, as a cordial alone, mixed with milk or more vodka, etc.
By Cathie

Pumpkin Spice Martini

64
A fun, delicious cocktail for your next holiday gathering. A good friend shared this great idea!
By Shecan2cook

Hot Spiced Christmas Wine

73
This is a spicy, sweet holiday wine inspired by my trip to Germany, where a similar drink is a traditional part of winter celebrations.
By rainy

Famous No Coffee Pumpkin Latte

195
This is a warm and creamy rich pumpkin drink that taste like a Starbucks® pumpkin latte, but with NO caffeine. It is very kid-friendly or great at the midday office holiday party.
By Michael Powers

Cranberry Sangria

28
I came up with this while playing around with sangria recipes. It has now become a traditional beverage at Thanksgiving and Christmas; my family actually got upset the one time I didn't make it!
By Cathy K

Cranberry Pineapple Juice

4
This easy, fresh and fruity drink carries the Thanksgiving theme of cranberries throughout the entire meal. we don't eat the fresh cranberries, but they look pretty floating on top. Tastes as good as it looks!
By MICHELLE R. M. P.

Apple Pie Cider

104
This is a very good fall weather drink. It's great hot or cold.
By Dan Kramer

Pumpkin Smoothie

111
Be warned that this recipe is for pumpkin lovers only! I use my homemade pumpkin puree that I make each autumn and freeze in 2-cup increments, but canned solid-pack pumpkin should work just fine. If you find the pumpkin flavor too intense, try adding a frozen banana. You can play around with the flavors easily by adding some vanilla extract or pumpkin or apple pie spice instead of just cinnamon. My 5-year old and 1-year old love it as the recipe is written. Another option is to not freeze the pumpkin and heat everything through to a simmer for a hot drink.
By Kat G

Candy Apple on the Rocks

6
This is a delicious recipe. Tastes just like a candy apple!
By blueslilblondee

Hot Spiked Cider

152
A 'spiked' version of the traditional hot cider - great for fall or holiday gatherings. This can be made in large quantities and kept warm in an electric coffee server.
By debmallonee

Wassail Punch

176
Great for holiday gatherings. Using a slow-cooker to prepare this allows the aroma to be savored for hours.
By Bea Gassman

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

23
Why spend extra money on seasonal flavored coffee when you can easily make your own?
By Monica

Delicious Vegan Hot Chocolate

88
Finally, a vegan hot chocolate recipe that actually tastes good! For best results, use plain soy milk.
By CYMBALINE

Kerri's Holiday Punch

190
A delicious alcoholic beverage that's not too strong. A combination of Southern Comfort and citrus juices.
By Kerri MacDonald
