Thanksgiving Drinks Recipes

All the flavors of fall in a glass! Fireballu0026reg; whiskey, vanilla vodka, and sparkling apple cider make this a very refreshing drink. You can add sliced apples as a garnish or pomegranate seeds for a festive look! Perfect for Thanksgiving.
This recipe I love to make around Thanksgiving to drink or give as presents at Christmastime. The longer you wait the better it is, try and wait 4 weeks. I got this recipe from one of my own concoctions from trying several different recipes.
This easy, fresh and fruity drink carries the Thanksgiving theme of cranberries throughout the entire meal. we don't eat the fresh cranberries, but they look pretty floating on top. Tastes as good as it looks!
Be warned that this recipe is for pumpkin lovers only! I use my homemade pumpkin puree that I make each autumn and freeze in 2-cup increments, but canned solid-pack pumpkin should work just fine. If you find the pumpkin flavor too intense, try adding a frozen banana. You can play around with the flavors easily by adding some vanilla extract or pumpkin or apple pie spice instead of just cinnamon. My 5-year old and 1-year old love it as the recipe is written. Another option is to not freeze the pumpkin and heat everything through to a simmer for a hot drink.