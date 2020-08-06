Thanksgiving Drinks Recipes

Pumpkin Smoothie

Rating: 4 stars 111

Be warned that this recipe is for pumpkin lovers only! I use my homemade pumpkin puree that I make each autumn and freeze in 2-cup increments, but canned solid-pack pumpkin should work just fine. If you find the pumpkin flavor too intense, try adding a frozen banana. You can play around with the flavors easily by adding some vanilla extract or pumpkin or apple pie spice instead of just cinnamon. My 5-year old and 1-year old love it as the recipe is written. Another option is to not freeze the pumpkin and heat everything through to a simmer for a hot drink.