Almond Dessert Recipes

Almond dessert recipes range from puddings made with almond milk, to almond-extract flavored cakes, cookies, and biscotti, to nutty treats with whole or slivered almonds. You'll want to try them all.

Cherry Almond Caramel Apple Explosion

7
Caramel apples get all dressed up in this delightful cherry, almond and chocolate extravaganza.
By Allrecipes

Almond Cream-Puff Ring

40
This recipe is so easy to make, but your guests will think you spent all day in the kitchen! Delicious! Make about 3 hours before serving.
By SYNCHORSWIM

Chocolate Almond Marble Cheesecake

32
Almond flavored cheesecake with bittersweet chocolate swirled through for a marbled effect.
By Steve DeGroof

Almond Bark Drop Cookies

47
This big recipe is quick and easy. It's great for cookie exchanges, or those times when you need a lot of cookies. It's an easy recipe for kids to help with too.
By Karen B.

Scandinavian Almond Bars

127
These cookies are my family's favorite cookie. They are simple to make, unique and pretty. A wonderful recipe to make for a cookie exchange. Take your recipe along, everyone will want a copy!
By Marji Stark

Almond Crunch

143
I am begged for this recipe whenever I serve it. My advice: Invest in a good candy thermometer and always, always, always use good ingredients. Do not use margarine as a substitute for the butter; the water content is too high.
By Heather Walker

Whole Grain Breakfast Cookies

342
My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
By IrisMac

Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert

735
I love this dessert! Instead of digging through my books for the recipe to this yummy dish I went to check the recipe on Allrecipes. I never found it and it is great! A big hit at potlucks and ladies meetings. Enjoy!
By Shelley

No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

34
Decadent, warm eggless chocolate mug cake made in minutes.

Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy

1330
Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more.
By FUNKYSEAMONKEY

Nanaimo Bars III

334
These layered, no-bake bars may sound like a lot of work, but they're worth it. I've heard other names but here in the Northwest everyone knows them as Nanaimo bars.
By MARTHA J PAUL

White Almond Wedding Cake

963
A secret ingredient of sour cream makes this cake so moist, dense, and delicious! I use this recipe for my kids' birthdays, but it's a favorite for wedding cakes, too! This recipe can easily be doubled.
By CUPYCAKESMURF
16 Almond Cake Recipes You'll Go Nuts For
Go nuts with this amazing array of our best almond cake recipes.
18 Festive Marzipan Recipes for the Holidays
Wondering how to use marzipan? Check out our top recipes for everything from marzipan cookies to homemade marzipan and more.
Carrot Cake Trifle
21
Raspberry and Almond Shortbread Thumbprints
2706
Italian Lemon Coffee Cake
10
Mexican Wedding Cookies
322

Mexican wedding cookies made with almonds and coated in powdered sugar.

More Almond Dessert Recipes

Carrot Cake Trifle

21
A fun twist on traditional carrot cake! Trifle is a great make-ahead dish because it tastes even better after it's been assembled for a while. Toasted pecans can also be added as a topping.
By Tomi Ann Hill

Raspberry and Almond Shortbread Thumbprints

2706
Shortbread thumbprint cookie filled with raspberry jam, and drizzled with glaze.
By Dee

Italian Lemon Coffee Cake

10
"Torta al limone," as this cake is known in Italy, is a recipe that I received from my husband's "Zia Pina". I modified her recipe to add the sliced almonds and powdered sugar glaze drizzle on top. This is a lovely cake that goes great with a cup of coffee or cappuccino!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Mexican Wedding Cookies

322
Mexican wedding cookies made with almonds and coated in powdered sugar.
By Allrecipes Member

Italian Wedding Cookies III

351
Also sometimes called 'Mexican wedding cookie', 'Russian tea cakes', or 'butterballs', can also be made into crescents. You can also substitute pecans and they are very good as well. This is the best version of these I have ever seen, it was given me by a friend who grew up in central Europe.
By Chris Hetherington

Umm Ali

24
Umm Ali is a delicious traditional Egyptian dessert equivalent to North America's bread pudding. You can serve it warm with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream.
By Mama her Girls

Perfect Flourless Orange Cake

61
A beautiful moist light cake with complex and full flavors of oranges and orange peel. Super easy to make, and people love it! Serve in wedges with a mound of whipped cream or ice cream.
By Lucence

Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies

62
My quick and easy go-to keto and gluten-free cookie recipe whenever I want to have something sweet, with very few net carbs per cookie!
By Fioa

Cinnamon-Roasted Almonds

750
Here is an easy snack idea to serve at any holiday party.
By BJ

Pignoli Cookies I

176
They are pleasantly sweet, made with almond paste and pine nuts, but no flour.
By Adele

French Macarons

36
These cookies are a labor of love and we did a lot of research to perfect this recipe for you, after our own failures. Please follow as written and you will have a delicious and well-presented cookie. You may wish to experiment with different fillings. Enjoy!
By Wendy

Torrone (Italian Nut and Nougat Confection)

24
This chewy nougat is studded with pistachios and toasted almonds. Edible rice paper on the bottom makes it easy to slice and serve.
By Chef John

Almond Cookies I

164
An almond lover's cookie!
By S. Baker

Apple and Pear Crumble

58
A great dessert that nobody can resist! Tastes great with vanilla ice cream.
By Mel

Coconut Date Bars

66
The on-the-go, travel-light snack bar. Derived from a famous raw food bar and the ultimate in 'foodie!' This is a great snack for the active lifestyle and impressive to hand out to others. As an outdoor professional I take these in the back country and they need not be refrigerated and give great energy. Cut into bars and enjoy or wrap individually for on the go.
By Lacy Wilson

Almond Milk Instant Pudding

6
This pudding is made with instant pudding mix and almond milk and has the perfect taste and consistency. Takes just slightly more effort than normal.
By kaleighna

Amazing Gluten-Free Layer Bars

98
A gluten-free adaptation of the traditional Seven Layer Bar recipe. All ingredients are available in ordinary supermarkets. Be sure to check the packaging on your ingredients to make sure they are indeed gluten-free.
By Kate

Almond Rhubarb Coffee Cake

190
This cake is sweet and almondy with rhubarb delectability.
By Neris
